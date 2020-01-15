The BioShock collection may be released on Nintendo Switch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9BWA4MoSYI [/ embed]

BioShock is a fairly iconic video game franchise and although we have three installments of the series, it’s rather dormant. Luckily, 2K Games is releasing a new episode so you can look forward to the game, although details about the game and when it was released are still rare. What we might get in the meantime is the BioShock: The Collection on the Nintendo Switch, although nothing official has been announced yet.

The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee website was recently found to contain an entry for BioShock: The Collection for the Nintendo Switch. If you don’t remember, a similar collection was released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms back in 2016. This collection brings BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition to the Nintendo Switch.

Again, this is not an official release. We are not sure whether this collection will be released on the Nintendo Switch or not, as 2K has not yet made any announcements in this regard. Currently, the only concrete BioShock news is that Cloud Chamber, a 2K games development studio, is currently working on the next iteration of the game franchise. We know that it will take a few more years before the collection can be released. However, if the collection is re-released for the Nintendo Switch, it can help increase the franchise and give veterans and newbies the opportunity to enjoy the series on a new platform.

Source: Playful