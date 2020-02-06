The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is donating $ 100 million in relief actions for coronavirus

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation dramatically increases the amount it spends to fight the corona virus, and promises up to $ 100 million to help fight the outbreak. The foundation said in a statement on Wednesday that its funds would be used to help find a vaccine for the virus, limit its spread and improve the detection and treatment of patients. The new donation total includes $ 10 million that the foundation had previously promised. The organization will immediately send $ 20 million to groups, including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, which declared the coronavirus outbreak a global public health emergency last week. Funding will also be allocated to public health authorities in China and other countries affected by the outbreak. The foundation also focuses on countries in South Asia and Africa, where people believe higher risk of infection due to a lack of access to good healthcare. Up to $ 20 million goes to health authorities in these regions. “The release of fast and flexible funding is intended to help multilateral organizations and national public health authorities to quickly scale up their virus detection capabilities and implement disease modeling analyzes,” the group said in a statement. This is “so that they can target resources where they can have the greatest impact in stopping the spread of diseases,” added. Bill and Melinda Gates are known for their work in the field of public health and philanthropy. In 2009, they worked with the authorities in China to fight a tuberculosis outbreak in the country and contributed approximately $ 33 million to relief efforts. In 2010, the couple spent a whopping $ 10 billion on vaccine research in the next decade. also started an initiative with Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett called the “Giving Pledge”, which encourages billionaires to give most of their wealth to charities. Related video from 2019: Warren Buffett donates $ 3.6 billion in shares to five foundations, including The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft in 1975 and the world’s second richest person, currently has an estimated assets of $ 117 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index. , which infect around 28,000 people in more than 25 countries and territories. To date, at least 560 people have been killed, mostly in mainland China. Other prominent business leaders have pledged millions of dollars to help fight the virus. Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma has donated 100 million yuan ($ 14.4 million) to vaccine research and virus treatment measures, his foundation said last week. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has also contributed 12.7 million yuan ($ 1.8 million) to aid in his home province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, according to a company spokesperson.



