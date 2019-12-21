The bikini bodies of 50 and so many more in the form of 2019

Loading...

December 21, 2019 | 10:34 am

1 of

eleven

2019 showed that age is only a number when it comes to rocking a bikini. These famous faces defied the watch on their beach clothes. Salma Hayek sizzled in pink next to a turtle at age 53.

Instagram

2 of

eleven

Camille Grammer balanced a two-piece blue in 51.

Instagram

3 of

eleven

Cynthia Bailey sunbathed at 52.

Instagram

4 of

eleven

Holly Robinson Peete was worried about toothpaste stains in the mirror, but at age 55, she keeps looking the other way.

Instagram

5 of

eleven

Kristin Chenoweth looks mean at 51.

Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com

6 of

eleven

Lisa Rinna was exhibited in a pale pink set at age 56.

Instagram

7 out of

eleven

Naomi Watts wore a red polka dot bikini of teenie-weenie at 51.

Instagram

8 of

eleven

Sarah Jessica Parker absorbed some lightning at age 54.

INSTARimages.com

9 of

eleven

Tamra Judge exhibited her award-winning physical this year at age 52.

Instagram

10 of

eleven

Yolanda Hadid, 55, showed where her daughters get it.

Instagram

11 out of

eleven

Téa Leoni, 53, seemed torn at the beginning of the year while on vacation in Barbados.

BACKGRID