The biggest trends of the fashion week in Copenhagen

With the Copenhagen Fashion Week ready today, I look at those Scandi streets for a bit of style inspiration for the coming season, and as always you can really rely on designers such as GANNI, Cecilie Bahnsen and Baum & Pferdgarten for trends.

Baby blue

If you thought pastels were just for spring, you’re wrong. For the autumn / winter 2020, baby blue appears to be the color du jour. Cecilie Bahnsen was inspired by the landscape that Martina Hoogland-Ivanow took in northern Russia for her show, and translated this into delicate dresses mixed with crumbly wool and outerwear that combines the lines between masculinity and femininity. As for the shades, it was all about browns and sky blues. At Baum & Pferdgarten, the soft color was also everywhere.

Practical dressing

At AW20 it’s all about pairing and investing in no-hassle pieces that you can wear every day. At GANNI this translated into uniform-like utilitarian sleeveless blazers in addition to slouchier offerings, such as a tweed grandpa blazer and pants styled with oversized shirts. At By Malene Birger there was a lot of oversized knitwear, combined with leather pants and more tailor-made coats.

Padded jackets

It’s time to dust off your old Barbour jacket, because padded jackets are back in a great way when the chic attendees can be believed. I love this butter-yellow variation on the trend, but I also saw more portable brown and black duffle coats.

Colorful leather

Learn, whether it is real or fake, has been big news on the catwalks over the past few seasons and it will not disappear quickly. For the Copenhagen Fashion Week shows, the street style set opted for bold colors such as pink, green and blue over the more classic shades of caramel and brown.

durability

Although it is not technically a trend, it is important to talk about sustainability, and it is a subject that Copenhagen Fashion Week does indeed take very seriously. It revealed an ambitious three-year plan to ensure that its brands take action against the climate crisis.

It is the first fashion week to reduce the impact on the environment, with single-use plastic bottles already banned, and operational CO2 emissions being offset, while the ultimate goal is to have no waste by 2023. 2021.

Copenhagen Fashion Week also asks all its brands to meet sustainability standards. By 2023, all their designers must meet 17 minimum standards, including zero fall designs, using at least 50 percent certified organic, recycled or recycled textiles in all collections and promise to destroy unsold clothing.

Certain brands are already at the forefront, with Baum & Pferdgarten producing an AW20 collection that is more than 50% sustainable, while GANNI uses reworked pieces as part of their pop-up this year.