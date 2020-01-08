The biggest recall in automotive history could finally come to an end

Loading...

Takata’s first recall for defective airbags began in 2001 and triggered a series of cascade recalls that eventually touched millions of cars and bankrupted the company. Now a new recall of around 10 million airbags has been issued to replace airbags that had been replaced in previous recall, although the end of the saga may be in sight.

Vehicles manufactured by almost all automakers have been recalled over the years due to airbags that could inflate and explode too quickly. Airbags have been linked to at least two dozen deaths, plus hundreds of injuries. Here is more from Bloomberg:

The parts covered by the last recall were installed in previous repairs, although they had the same basic flaws as the components they replaced: explosive propellant that can become unstable in hot, humid climates and explode in an accident, and sprayed vehicle shards with metal shards. At least 24 deaths and around 300 injuries worldwide can be attributed to the fatal airbag defect.

The components were used because, since they were newly manufactured, they were considered a safer alternative to older inflators that had been exposed to heat and moisture for years. The supplier informed NHTSA that, according to the agency, no examples of exploding spare parts are known after installation in a vehicle.

It took Takata years to develop an airbag that does not use ammonium nitrate, which can break down over time in hot and humid conditions and ignite too quickly.

These new recalls are the latest in a series of recalls planned as part of Takata’s 2015 agreement with the U.S. government. However, the Associated Press said there may be recalls in the future if Takata can’t prove it by the end of this year. “Inflators that use ammonium nitrate with a moisture-absorbing chemical are safe. “

According to the NHTSA, 34.6 million airbags have been repaired and almost 13 million defective airbags still need to be repaired. Which is as good as a reminder to check if your car has it. You can do this on the NHTSA website here. If you think you’ve been checked since the last time you heard about the Takata callbacks, it’s a good idea to check again because the callbacks took place in a series of waves depending on priority to have.