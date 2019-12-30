The biggest hits on page six of 2019

Loading...

While political fireworks dominated the news, Page Six's favorite bold characters struggled with their bold and bright antics.

This year we brought you extracurricular exclusives, including Amazon's billionaire Jeff Bezos's romance with Lauren Sanchez and Wendy Williams who separated from her husband after her lover gave birth to a child. Then came the end of the romance of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, and the sunset on the six-year adventure of Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes. (We are still waiting for them to admit that they are more than friends).

And that is before we reach the nation's golden son, Hunter Biden, who was allegedly the subject of a criminal investigation related to "fraud, money laundering and a counterfeit plan" (which he denied) and caused his dredging drug use during the political trial hearings, and somehow He still found the time to separate from his brother's widow, secretly marry a mysterious South African beauty and end the year having pregnant two different women, one of them a former stripper As expected, Hunter's cup did not reach the radiant photo of the Biden family's Christmas card at these parties.

In another notable report on the relationship, we reveal Lindsay Lohan's unusual friendship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, in addition to the news that Peter Cook, the 60-year-old former Christie Brinkley, had engaged to a young man 20, and then got caught lying that her fiancee was 21 years old (maybe people didn't realize she was younger than her daughter Sailor).

Filed under "I just couldn't, I wouldn't make it up," we revealed that OxyContin's heiress, Joss Sackler, treated with scandals, tried to pay Courtney Love, a recovering opioid addict, over $ 100,000 to attend her show. of New York Fashion Week. Sackler's representative denied the dollar amount, and Sackler herself responded sweetly to a later story by sending a text message to Page Six with a middle finger emoji.

And we mapped to the hypocritical elite that flew to Sicily in an alarming variety of more than 100 bright private planes for Google's camp to discuss, among other things, global warming.