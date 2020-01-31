The biggest change in Apple Maps is one that you can’t see

Apple yesterday recommended a “new” version of Apple Maps, a version with faster navigation, more detailed roads, real-time transit updates, lists of favorite places and access to Look Around, street-level 3D images similar to those of Google Street View . Despite the fanfare, the Maps app will not look dramatically different; most of these new features were available earlier and the update means they are coming to more regions in the US. The more interesting aspect of the revision of Apple Maps is what happened under the hood.

Since the Maps app was launched in 2012, Apple relied on licensed data from navigation technology companies, including TomTom, to fill the gaps where it had not yet captured its own data. With this latest update, Apple is no longer giving TomTom data to the US, the company confirms. Apple Maps now relies on its own underlying framework for domestic navigation.

In a prepared statement, Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president, said that completing the US card and delivering the new features are “important steps” in making what he called the best and most private cards in the world. He added that Apple will “bring this new card to the rest of the world somewhere in 2020”. Apple Maps is used by “hundreds of millions” of people in around 200 countries, the company says.

It is not entirely correct to say that Apple’s digital maps are being completed in the US because physical locations are constantly changing and map software must evolve to reflect that. And Apple relies on third-party map data for regions outside the US, as well as resources such as Yelp and OpenTable for other Maps features in the US. But Apple’s announcement that all US users will have access to Apple’s native maps is a remarkable milestone in a multi-year attempt to overtake Google in mapping the world – an effort Apple spends billions of dollars on .

What is new is new again

Apple’s latest publicity display on Maps is not tied to a specific software update, nor for iOS 13 or MacOS Catalina. And you may not notice new features if you live in one of the American cities that already had access to some of the new features.

From Thursday afternoon, a map of downtown San Francisco in the Apple Maps app on an iPhone with iOS 13.3.1 looked about the same as before. Tapping the ‘info’ icon on the page resulted in a menu of map settings in which TomTom, OpenStreetMap and the weather channel were still displayed as data sources, because those services still offer data in certain markets. The Collection function, with which users can create Foursquare-like lists (Google does this too), launched last year with iOS 13. This also did the mapping inside, which provides information such as the location of toilets in shopping centers and airports and advanced real-time transit information for American metro areas.

Because Apple’s US base map is now complete, at least one new feature that the company began rolling out in a limited number of locations last year will soon become available to more people in the US. This is Look Around, a vantage point at street level that is aimed directly at Google Street View.

