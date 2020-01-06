The biggest challenge for Tumblr's initiative to promote digital literacy is to reach its extreme online users

Loading...

At the beginning of 2020, large technology companies will no doubt feel the pressure of an election year and the responsibility their platforms have for disseminating information. The microblogging service Tumblr also plans to deal with its community.

On Monday, Tumblr announced a new digital literacy initiative to “help the community and the next young generation of internet people identify suspicious online activities and behaviors.”

The global What initiative aims to inform Tumblr’s user base on topics such as disinformation and false news, cyberbullying and authenticity. The program was launched in collaboration with the British non-profit organization Ditch the Label. The initiative includes a series of six digital literacy videos and a Tumblr blog with other relevant memes, photos and links.

The World Wide What Tumblr page also contains information on future questions and answers from guests like Good Place actress Jameela Jamil, who founded the body positivity community I Weigh. (Mashable contacted Tumblr for more information on World Wide What and possible future plans regarding the initiative.)

Tumblr has had a damn good year since deleting all pornographic content on its platform. Even though it has lost visitors with these policy changes, the microblogging service still has hundreds of millions of monthly visitors. More importantly, the platform has a dedicated base of extremely internet-savvy users in the younger population.

This does not mean that a largely digitally trained user base means that a company should not work on such initiatives. There is always someone who can benefit from the kind of global awareness of fake news and cyberbullying.

For example, Tumblr reported in 2018 that it had uncovered a Russian disinformation campaign on its platform. And, as The Verge and Kotaku emphasize, some Tumblr communities are still extremely toxic, so cyberbullying is also an issue worth addressing.

The question is: will Tumblr users deal with it?

Tumblr is a platform dominated by memes and GIFs, which are largely determined by music, film and television show fandoms. The main content is currently being promoted by World Wide. The videos are two to three minutes long with subtitles and lack a human moderator or narrative.

These types of videos are usually created for social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. But on Tumblr, where users are likely to overlap with the YouTube audience, it would be very helpful to have a face that gives the authority of content tailored to that particular user group.

The initiative is certainly a step in the right direction. I just think Tumblr can do more to make World Wide What attractive to its demographic. Let’s see what the future brings.