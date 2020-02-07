The biggest best photo mistakes of the Oscars ever, from “Citizen Kane” to “Green Book”

Marlow: Well, we’re away from the 92nd Academy Awards for a few days and you could hear a pin drop, that’s how soft the buzz is. We have tackled this bizarre compressed (and boring) Oscar season, as well as the associated controversies, from the threatening ghost of Harvey Weinstein to Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood to the best film-awards publicist blacklisted about Jeffrey Epstein, once again, the amazing diversity of the Oscars. Now we have taken on the challenge of tackling the times when the Oscars really shit the bed and did not give the much superior image. I’m still not talking about last year’s debacle, in which the Lifetime-quality “book about racing relationships” won the Green Book with the stunning Roma or exciting A Star Is Born. The Academy is still not far from giving Best Picture to Driving Miss Daisy, while not so much nominating Spike Lee’s masterpiece Do the Right Thing.

Kevin: I think the thing the Academy constantly fights against is this issue of “do the Oscars really matter?” Which has been driven not only in the last few years, but decades with different intensities.

Marlow: I think they still do that! But more about that later.

Kevin: It is tempting to doubt their importance – and therefore their competence – when there are examples as you mentioned about Green Book or Driving Daisy winning, with almost 30 years in between spent on not learning their lesson. Or if you watch the films that have never been nominated for Best Picture, but have had a lasting footprint on pop culture, when so many films that have won the prize disappear almost immediately into the cultural abyss. We are talking about Like Like It Hot, Psycho, Hoop Dreams, North By Northwest, Pan’s Labyrinth, Singin ‘in the Rain, The Dark Knight, Wall-E and Rear Window.

Marlow: Also Vertigo and Notorious (in my opinion Hitch’s best) while we are at the strange vendetta of the Academy against Hitchcock! Many people point out that Welles’ Citizen Kane loses to Ford’s How Green Was My Valley, a strange choice indeed. Other films that have not received a Best Picture nomination: Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, Malick’s Days of Heaven, Kurosawa The Seven Samurai, Ford’s The Searchers, Leone’s Once Upon a Time in the West (no Oscar ever nods to Leone!), Cool Hand Luke, The Third Man …

Kevin: Or the films that were not nominated for a single Oscar, such as Duck Soup, Harold and Maude, Heat, His Girl Friday, Reservoir Dogs or The Shining. In this way, The Farewell, Hustlers, Booksmart and Uncut Gems – four films that would have been on my Best Picture list but were fully taken over by the Academy this year – can reassure themselves that they have been overlooked be a company.

Marlow: Hustlers earned absolutely no Best Pic nod, although they agreed on Uncut Gems and The Farewell.

Kevin: But what has always been interesting about the Oscars is that the choices or snubs that in retrospect seem shameful and egregious may not have been surprising at all at the time of that year’s ceremony. Every Oscar race is a case study that year in cultural history, which is why passions are as high as some films and ideas about others are embraced every new season. It is also why it is so fascinating to look back at what happened – or, for some, what went wrong – in the Academy, but also the world, which led to things such as Driving Miss Daisy or Green Book being demonstrably more deserving nominees won.

Marlow: Even The Shape of Water wins Best Picture about Get Out (which will certainly be the most memorable film of that year), Call Me by Your Name, Dunkirk, Phantom Thread and Lady Bird feel outrageous, and it was only two years ago! This damn preferred mood, which always issues the least unwanted film. Fortunately, the Academy – and Hollywood – got rid of Harvey Weinstein, the king of bullying his films on the Oscar stage (and hotel rape). In the last 30 years, some of the most deserving winners from Best Picture came from Weinstein. I’m still smarter about the horrible saccharine The King’s Speech that wins the best picture about the social network, Black Swan, Toy Story 3, Winter’s Bone and Inception. Or Shakespeare in Love about The Thin Red Line and Saving Private Ryan. Or the English patient about the Fargo van Coens.

Kevin: Yes, except that I would say again that what is interesting in those cases is that although those choices now look boring a few years later, I would argue that, apart from the infamous Shakespeare in Love shock, none of those other victories on the tide and the conversation of those respective seasons, came as a big surprise. That is why looking back at all this is so interesting!

Marlow: And furious! Or how about, in what will certainly happen to be one of the most infamous Oscar years in history, the 2003 Academy Awards, in which Harvey Weinstein had a hand in four of the five Best Picture nominees (Gangs of New York, The Hours, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and eventual winner Chicago) and Roman Polanski the other (The Pianist)? The standing ovation that Hollywood Polanski, a convicted rapist and hebephile, gave for receiving the best director, is still a low point of Oscar. But unfortunately I stray.

Kevin: You and I will never agree Chicago, but yes, the Polanski that stood O was dirty. Do I have to change the subject abruptly into something light-hearted? Like literally comedy, or rather the academic hatred for it?

Marlow: Yes please!

Kevin: I think it’s fair to say that the Academy’s opposition to reward films that are downward and comical comedies has been one of the most annoying / persistent / outdated ideas among voters about what is considered ‘Oscar worthy’. Certainly there are exceptions. Woody Allen films (hoo-boy …) have always done well. Meryl Streep has always done well. There are versions supported by Weinstein (such as Jennifer Lawrence in Silver Linings Playbook) that hit with voters, and other sporadic cases such as Tom Hanks in Big, Melissa McCarthy in Bridesmaids, Goldie Hawn in Private Benjamin, Kevin Kline in A Fish Called Wanda, Marisa Tomei in My Cousin Vinny, and the cast of Tootsie. But they are isolated examples when you look back at how some of the best films that have ever been rejected were rejected, especially in Best Picture, because they were comedies. I already mentioned it, but it will never make it entirely clear to me that Singin ‘in the Rain has not received a Best Picture nod. But neither Groundhog Day, or Some Like It Hot, or This Is Spinal Tap, or Airplane!, Or Borat.

Marlow: And Howard Hawks’ His Girl Friday, as you said, one of the great idiots ever. I would also add The Big Lebowski, Bringing Baby, The King of Comedy, Knocked Up and Rosemary’s Baby (a very dark comedy) to that list.

Kevin: Some thought that momentum could bring bridesmaids over the finish. Even last year, I thought Eighth Grade was the best movie of the year and couldn’t even manage an Original Screenplay nomination – a category it subsequently won at the Writers Guild Awards, just to show how ridiculous a snub was.

Marlow: Indeed, a ridiculous stump. Justice for Kayla. #Gucci. Perhaps – very perhaps – we see a dark comedy, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, best photo winning this year? A boy can dream …

