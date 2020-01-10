Loading...

The Great Pottery Throw Down comes from the same television form as The Great British Bake Off and asks a group of ordinary people to compete with something very healthy and charming.

Now the time has come and Channel 4 has opened. Here you will find everything you need to know …

What is The Great Pottery Throw Down?

Melanie Sykes welcomes 12 amateur potters who compete against each other. Judges Keith Brymer Jones and Sue Pryke asked participants to throw a breakfast set and then egg cups.

Do you have a review of the show?

Alison Graham, TV editor at Radio Times, says:

“The fans were politely upset when the BBC dropped The Great Pottery Throw Down after only two series. But More4 came to the rescue with a resuscitation, although there is a change of moderator – Melanie Sykes replaces Sara Cox – and ceramicist Sue Pryke takes over as judge from Kate Malone.

Lachrymose Keith “Stop Sobbing” Brymer Jones hasn’t gone anywhere, so let’s assume that he packed his handkerchiefs to cry over something that moved him. Twelve hobby potters arrive at the studio in Stoke-on-Trent, where they have to make a six-piece breakfast set, including a cafetiere, for the first challenge.

For some, this is a mystery: “Have you ever seen a ceramic cafeteria?” Asks a candidate who is not amazed. “I have not.” There are a lot of allusions to “smear” and “shrink”. So not much has changed. “

Who’s the host?

Melanie Sykes will moderate the show, which was previously moderated by Sara Cox.

Who are the potters of the 2020 series?

The potters of The Great Pottery Throw Down 2020 are Claire, Floh, Jacob, Kit, Leonard, Matt, Rainna, Ronaldo, Rosa, Rosalind, Sampada and Tom.

When does The Great Pottery Throw Down run on TV?

The show is on channel 4 on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. and is repeated on channel 4 on Sundays.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ierposy-_s [/ embed]