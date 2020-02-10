The big difference between “Joker’s Joker and” The Dark Knight’s

Two different men have won Academy Awards for their portraits of Joker: The late Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker. But these actors don’t play the same version of the character – in fact, their Jokers are completely different.

In this new video from Ryan Arey from ScreenCrush, all things that are similar and different to these two Jokers are broken down, from their motives, their methods to their goals. How bad are they anyway? What do they want? And how much can we actually trust what they say about themselves and their origins?

If you liked this video about the differences between prankster and The dark knight, view more of our videos below, including our video at the end of prankster, our video about all the Easter eggs in the film and our research into the controversial plot element about the Joker and his possible biological relationship with another character in the film. Moreover, there is much more on the YouTube channel of ScreenCrush. Don’t forget to subscribe to see all our future episodes.

Gallery – 10 Awesome Joker Easter Eggs and Movie References:

.