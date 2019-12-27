Loading...

Microsoft revolutionized the console's first-person shooter when it released Halo: Combat Evolved on the original Xbox in 2001, and that dedication to the genre has continued to this day. The Xbox One contains a wide range of shooters – first-person and otherwise – to enjoy, ranging from science-fiction epic adventures to gritty executions of contemporary warfare. We have listed our favorites so that you can quickly build up your shooting collection. These are the best Xbox One shooting games.

First person shooters

Titanfall 2

One of the most undervalued games of the generation, Titanfall 2 took what everyone liked about the first game, pulled out everything they didn't like and added it in a brilliant campaign mode that is both creative and wild. Titanfall 2 combines traditional first-person shooting gameplay with acrobatic stunts and Titan mechanical titan robots, in the best possible way, with the brilliant Respawn Entertainment rifle making it satisfying from the very beginning to the very end. The competitive multiplayer also does not disappoint with tense battles where both sides fight each other with explosives, rockets and ambush tactics.

Titanfall 2

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Without the Halo series, there would probably be no Xbox One at all, and you can see where it all started with Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Bundle the remastered Halo and Halo 2 alongside Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4 and from 2019, Halo: Reach, the collection contains some of the best first-person shooters ever made, and let you experience the war between the UN Security Council, Association and Flood from start to finish. It also contains every multiplayer folder of those games, so you can experience the joy of making your friends pop on Blood Gulch again.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo 5: Guardians

343 Industries took the series in an emotional and disturbing new direction with Halo 4, and it continued on that path with Halo 5: Guardians. With the A.I. Companion Cortana now apparently free from turbulence and intention to conquer the galaxy, Master Chief and newcomer Spartan Locke must both race to stop her fighting a reformed Covenant threat and the Prometheans. It lacks the mystery and strong stories of its predecessors, but Halo 5: Guardians is still a roller coaster ride and its competitive multiplayer offers a modernized version of the long-running formula.

Halo 5: Guardians

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

The best game about a super-powerful Nazi-killing man with an exo costume driven by ancient Jewish technology, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus takes MachineGames' characteristic mix of excellent and emotional stories with action-packed shooting, and it makes the stakes even higher. Main character BJ Blazkowicz does not go to the moon in this game, but instead travels to Venus to meet Adolf Hitler himself. A series of flashbacks gives us more details about the troubled youth of the hero, but we still have many opportunities to blow Nazi soldiers and even Klansmen into small pieces.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

fate

The Doom franchise, like Wolfenstein, seemed ready to die from an unconditional death, and Id Software had not released a game for more than ten years. Then 2016 rolled around, the franchise got a new lease with Doom. Doom is the survival-horror elements of his predecessor and turns into an all-out promotional bonanza, the pinnacle of the franchise. The story? It doesn't really matter, as long as the Doomslayer has demons to kill with his rifle, BFG and chainsaw – he even gives a middle finger during an exhibition period to prove this point. A sequel is also underway and it looks just as crazy.

Read our full Doom review

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a renewed look at the sub-series that defined a console generation, could just have been a repeat of old ideas and players would probably have eaten it anyway. Instead, Infinity Ward told a story that explores the darkest parts of war, including the pain and death it leaves for citizens of affected countries. In the competitive multiplayer, Modern Warfare introduces new mechanics, such as reloading while pointing down the sights of your weapon, and the slightly slower pace makes it ideal for tactically minded players.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Metro: Exodus

The third game in a franchise that only seems to be getting better, Metro: Exodus is also the coolest Metro game ever. Metro: Exodus largely takes place outside the Moscow metro station and moves to outside environments and research facilities, never losing its sense of tension or terror and building on the survival and resource management components of its predecessors. It does this while you also get more ways to adapt your weapon to your style, whether it sneaks through missions of total chaos against people and mutated animals.

Metro: Exodus

Super hot

Time only moves when you move in Superhot, and that little gimmick completely changes how you play this unique first-person shooter. Superhot is just as much a puzzle game as a shooting game and requires that you plan every movement to avoid being hit by a stray bullet, shooting every shot of yourself with an awareness of your environment. Once you've mastered a level and can see your entire run playing in real time, you'll see how crazy your moves were and how impossible it would be to do it without pausing the action. Moreover, it also has a very neat and self-confident story that is primarily told through an IRC terminal.

Borderlands 3

We don't blame you if you want to play this game with your volume muted, because the story and the dialogue are pretty rotten, but Borderlands 3 is also an unmistakably fun studio-based looter-shooter that contributed to creating the genre . Borderlands 3 now takes place on different planets instead of just Pandora and offers a fantastic mix of set-pieces, battles with vehicles, traditional weapons and special skills during almost every fight. Switching between weapons is crucial and feels great, and the enemies you fight are smart enough to challenge you to try something new. Or you could just beat them to death. Your choise.

BioShock: The Collection

The entire BioShock single-player series can be yours, along with add-on content, in BioShock: The Collection and their stories are still just as exciting and impactful today. The BioShock games are set in the underwater city of Rapture and floating Columbia and cover themes such as Randian objectivism, nationalism, racism, populism and American exceptionism, all wrapped in a science-fiction coating that makes it all much more interesting to people with less interest in politics. As soon as you start using the super-powerful skills, the fight will hook into you.

Third-person shooters

Gears 5

After Gears 4 imitated the franchise formula without introducing anything special new or interesting, The Coalition made a much more impressive sequel to Gears 5. Focusing on Kait Diaz's struggle to come to terms with her origins and what it would be can mean for the future of Sera – and humanity – the game's dark campaign also includes open areas and even side missions to complete, adding more context and depth to the story. The excellent competitive multiplayer remains relatively unchanged, but the new Escape mode offers you another option to play with your friends.

Gears 5

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

The third game in Square Enix and the restarted Tomb Raider series by Crystal Dynamic also includes the most refined look at combat, which stealth is reminiscent of Splinter Cell with traditional shooting actions with third parties. Lara Croft remains an absolute badass, this time without any restraint when it comes to butchering those who stand in her way. That may not be good for her psyche, but for us it means a lot of bad guys to shoot down and activate explosions. As long as you are not afraid of horrible violence, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is a must-play third-person shooter.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

If you hate horrible violence, then Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville might be something for you. The third spin-off shooter from the PopCap series includes campaign modes for both the Plants and the Zombies, as well as a robust competitive multiplayer mode that allows you to play as a huge number of classes on both sides. Newcomers include a ninja-like mushroom called Night Cap, as well as the bow-firing zombie & # 39; 80s Action Hero. Regardless of your choice, you will laugh at the silly attacks that you can do and the ridiculous environments that you will visit.

Fortnite

It was certainly not the first battle royale game, but Fortnite turned the Player Bonds formula from Battlegrounds into a global phenomenon. Epic Games takes over the genre and combines the classic battles of 100 people with building techniques to create something deeper, but with accessible controls and weapons with which younger players participate in the fun. Almost constant updates and additions have given us reason to keep playing for more than a year, including major events that change the universe.

Fortnite

Check

A more refined version of the Remedy Games formula made with Quantum Break, Control is also an even stranger game. The game takes place at the headquarters of the fictional Federal Bureau of Control, as if X-Files cross paths with Max Payne and Inception. That means you have access to paranormal skills and encounter some really bizarre enemies, all with a story that is as confusing as it is intriguing. Control lacks some of the luster of its AAA contemporaries, but it makes up for it with its sheer idiosyncrasy and dedication to its central themes.

Read our full audit review

Sunset Overdrive

The Insomniac Games project that forgot time, Sunset Overdrive is nothing less than a masterpiece. The game takes recordings from third parties from series such as Ratchet & Clank, the passage of Jet Grind Radio and the irreverance of Deadpool to create a self-referential third-person shooter with lots of humor and charm. You can fire vinyl records at the mutated enemies you encounter, and even beat a box with a part of the game's user interface at some point. Maybe the status as an early exclusive Xbox One is doomed to fail, but it is still worth playing today.

Sunset Overdrive

Arcade and isometric shooters

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions does not try to reinvent the arcade shooter or drastically change the formula of the past two games. Instead, it is again an excellent, engaging and satisfying game that you can play for hours while trying to beat the high score of that one friend. It is still a challenge, but in a refined and carefully calculated way that never feels frustrating. It is all supported by brilliant images and a pounding soundtrack that you will certainly hear weeks later.

Blazing Chrome

The Contra game that is not Contra, Blazing Chrome is the shooter that Konami is unwilling to make for some reason. With strong inspiration from Contra: Hard Corps, in particular, the side-scrolling run-and-gun shooter is extremely difficult, but with a modern system and almost perfect controls that make it always feel fair. The 16-bit art style also fits perfectly into the genre, and if the game were to return to the Sega Genesis or SNES, it would not look out of place.

Super Time Force

A classic run-and-gun game with a twist, with Capybara & # 39; s Super Time Force you can rewind time and play levels more than once to increase your power against certain enemies. You can do this with a number of different characters to achieve more harmful combo attacks, and learn how to use the movement effectively becomes second nature. It's not nearly as hard as other retro throwback shooters, so younger players should have it easier and it has a surprisingly hilarious story to tie it all together.

Sine Mora EX

Sine Mora EX is an apocalyptic horizontal air shooter with the formula completely nailed. It is a dark and downright strange game that combines a horrible story of loss and destruction with some of the best arcade shots we've ever seen. Instead of using a standard hit-point system, your health is tied to the available time in a phase and if you are damaged, this timer goes down. Special skills allow you to slow down the time to navigate through dangerous scenarios and learn how to escape danger becomes crucial to your success as you progress.

