The best workout to do based on the time of day

Early risers and night birds, listen!

Updated: 2:46 AM EST Jan 23, 2020

If your goal for 2020 is to exercise more, you may be wondering exactly what is the best workout for you – and how to make the most of the limited time you have. Depending on your biological clock, whether you are an early bird or a night owl, you may find that you are more successful by changing your usual gym routine.

Dr. Kianoush Missaghi, training specialist at Leading Fitness App Freeletics, describes the best time to exercise effectively.



What is the best workout for doing the first thing in the morning and why?

cardio

Most of them consider training early in the morning as the best way to start an exercise program, and they would not be wrong if you manage to get out of bed early, that is. “Morning workouts are a great way to start the day, wake up your muscles, and get your blood pumping around your body,” says Dr. Kianoush. “One of the best morning workouts would be a run, jog, or brisk walk that would increase your heart rate and boost your metabolism and your calorie-burning potential.”

However, Dr. Kianoush says you shouldn’t rush. “Running is a fairly demanding exercise, and your muscles can be stiffer after a good night’s sleep. For this reason, it is important that you warm up properly to avoid injury.”

“You can also exercise in the morning on an empty stomach, and for this reason, low-intensity cardiovascular exercise is recommended because your body will not draw energy from your muscles, which could lead to loss of muscle mass. , this type of training burns fat for energy, which is beneficial for weight / fat loss.

“The endorphins and adrenaline flowing through your body after the race can also help you wake up, get in a good mood, and set the tone for the rest of the day.”

What is the best lunchtime workout and why?

High intensity interval training

“If you’re a lunchtime coach, chances are you’ll run out of time, squeezing yourself into a workout during the work day or between races,” says Dr. Kianoush. “For this reason, a short, full HIIT full-body workout is a good idea.

“HIIT stands for High Intensity Interval Training, a training method that involves short periods of full effort exercise followed by short periods of rest. The goal is to maximize your calorie consumption by increasing your frequency heart quickly, before recovering briefly and pushing yourself again, “says Dr. Kianoush.

“Doing HIIT during the day can be very effective because it causes an” after-burn “effect. Indeed, the intensity of the exercise leads to an increased need for oxygen, so we are left with a shortage of oxygen. This means your body has to find more oxygen to recover, known as EPOC (excessive post-exercise oxygen consumption), which in turn boosts your metabolism and burns more calories. can also help increase your productivity and energy levels, helping you get through the rest of the day, and helping to avoid energy dips in the middle of the afternoon. ”

Getty ImagesHinterhaus Productions

What is the best evening workout and why?

Strength training

If you’re more of an evening person, you may want to adjust your exercise regimen to make the most of those 20 hours. session. “Strength training is a great option for evening training because it’s when your glycogen stores are at their maximum, which means you have the power and energy to fight your way through a hard workout and pushing your body, ”says Dr. Kianoush.

“In the evening, you will also have higher testosterone levels as well as a higher anaerobic capacity which can make you stronger. in the morning helping you with strength training and power movements.

“Your body temperature also peaks in the evening, and body temperature is closely linked to performance, being at its peak when you are most awake. Physiologically, your body is in a better condition to exercise its full potential. Night training is associated with higher potency in endurance and endurance sports. “



