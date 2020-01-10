The best workout clothes guaranteed to put you at the gym

Loading...

If you need a little motivation for all those spinning classes and bar, there is one thing: sporting stylish clothes. Fortunately for us, there is a lot of inspiration when it comes to outfits worthy of Insta (because if it didn’t work by the gram, did it even happen?).

If you plan to train regularly (or just have a café au lait in your new leggings), it’s definitely worth investing in high-quality equipment, which won’t stretch or become transparent after a few washings.

For AW20, do not be afraid to stack a big down jacket for ultimate comfort, and do not forget those big boots or sneakers. Even the designers are getting into the trend, with Roksanda even collaborating with Lululemon for pieces that you can wear both in and out of the gym.

As always with streetwear, there are a lot of 90s vibes, thanks to the cropped tops, branded joggers and retro sneakers, and if you can wear the same color from head to toe, extra dots for you. Neon makes a comeback this season, so be sure to inject some color into your outfit, and the trend leggings are perfect if you opt for this look LA.

It’s also a layering thing, which is perfect for winter, so be sure to wear a cross-knit cardigan (Katie Holmes is eating your heart) over a pastel crop top for yoga, while a top stretch camo long sleeves is perfect if you ” pounding the pavement.

The key is to have an outfit that will take you to drive to lunch without bothering you without having to change because it’s just too damn about. That said, we must also do the job at the gym.

Everything is beautiful and elegant, but if you have no light and breathable fabrics, they make you overheat and sweat in no time. Fortunately for you, the dedicated sportswear and high street brands cover you with the latest technologies. Whether you do yoga, spinning, pilates, HIIT or bar, there are many stylish pieces that will keep you cool during your workout.

