The best woolen overcoats for women to look good and stay warm

Sometimes the day doesn’t require a giant down jacket. Bouffants tend to be bulky, but opting for a woolen overcoat can dress even the simplest outfits. They offer a more refined and classic silhouette than a bouffant (perfect for when you want to dress things up) and can be worn throughout the fall alone or in winter on milder days. Even in cold weather, you can combine a wool coat with a foldable down jacket underneath for extra warmth. We’ve gathered some of our favorites, from Everlane to Calvin Klein, to keep you warm and stylish.

Calvin Klein Women’s Classic Cashmere Wool-Blend Coat

This cashmere / wool blend coat is everything you could hope for in an overcoat. Large structured cuffs give it a masculine feel and the three button closure can help prevent wind. There are also three classic colors: black, camel and chianti.

The Italian ReWool overcoat

Add durability to your outerwear with the Everlane version of the overcoat. Made from a mixture of recycled Italian wool and recycled nylon, this coat can easily accompany you in autumn and winter. It is polished without looking pompous and will enhance any simple outfit you wear it on.

This versatile jacket is made from a double-sided wool blend, which means it will stay warm even without additional layers. Wear it open when it’s a little warm, or button the two-button closure to keep winter items outside.

Women’s Lark & ​​Ro Single-Breasted Shawl Collar Coat

This classic silhouette gets a modern twist with pockets on the seam to keep things streamlined. It comes in neutral colors like black, charcoal and a speckled salt / pepper as well as bright colors like red and sky.

APTRO Women’s wool-blend winter coat

This double-breasted dress coat is straight and elegant. Made from a blend of alpaca wool and polyester, it is warm but breathable. It is a little more form-fitting than other woolen coats, but can easily be combined with jeans, a dress or a suit.

