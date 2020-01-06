The best wool and cashmere scarves from Everlane, Cuyana and more

Loading...

If there is one thing that shouts the change of seasons, it is a scarf. But not just any old light or trendy scarf. I’m talking about a large honkin wool scarf, which makes your hair static, but keeps you nice and toasty. I have a collection and I think everyone should have one on hand during the days when the wind just wants to rip your face off. Here is a list of the top selling options on the web.

100% cashmere scarf in soft cashmere

This large soft scarf is 100% cashmere and is available in almost 30 different colors. Use it as a scarf, unfold it for a shawl or cover up, or even take it to the office as a blanket if it’s too cold. It’s also unlabeled, so you don’t wonder what itches on the back of the neck every time you wear it.

Two-tone baby alpaca scarf

This two-tone scarf is made from baby alpaca wool and hail from Peru. The ends are finished with tassels to give you that classic scarf feel. It is available in a pink / white or black / gray color, so you can wear this scarf with almost any outfit.

Rosemarie Collections 100% Cashmere Winter Scarf

This scarf made in Scotland is available in a multitude of colors and patterns. The Navy Ombre is simple and chic – or opt for the classic Red Buffalo Check. Each is 100% cashmere and 65 “long for warmth and comfort.

It is a luxurious scarf without the luxury price. 100% cashmere, it is a scarf in which you will want to wrap yourself every day. It is available in four different neutral tones: heather gray, navy blue, black and logan (sage green).

Pendleton Men’s Whisperwool Scarf Scarf

Pendleton is a classic brand and it is a classic scarf. It is made from 100% wool and is available in a handful of different plaids to combine with any outfit. You will not be caught in the cold with this one. It may seem light, but the wool will keep your face and neck warm.

Wool scarf with intertwined checks

If you are looking for a lighter option, this is for you. Made from light wool, it is slightly transparent, so you can wear it easily now or in the spring. The soft, fringed edges also add a more relaxed feel.



