The best wireless headphones for 2020

We have reviewed hundreds of headphones in our time and after taking into account various aspects such as comfort, audio quality, battery life and noise reduction, we concluded that the WH-1000XM3 from Sony is simply the best wireless headphones you can buy.

The WH-1000XM3 are so good, they currently take first place on not only this list, but also our choices for the best noise canceling headphones and the best headphones.

Despite this unprecedented praise, if the Sony WH-1000XM3 is not suitable for you, either because you are looking for a set of earbuds or something more affordable, don’t worry. We have collected a number of more excellent wireless headphones for different price points and multi-purpose styles to ensure that you can take great music with you everywhere.

Read further

The best wireless headphones at a glance

The best wireless headphones: Sony WH-1000XM3

Why you should buy them: First-class sound, excellent comfort and (of course) impressive noise reduction make the WH-1000XM3 from Sony the headphones.

For who they are: Those who are looking for total sound insulation and wireless convenience, but don’t want to give up hi-fi sound to get it.

Why we chose the Sony WH-1000XM3:

Sony makes some incredible wireless noise canceling headphones. In the last iteration of this article, Sony’s WH-1000XM2 even achieved first place (and a 5/5 rating in our official review), thanks to an unbeatable combination of comfort, control and audio quality – not to mention the fact that they isolate both the sound and all used cans. It wasn’t just our favorite noise canceling headphones – they were our favorite headphones – period.

This time we decided to take a few more Sony phones to the top of our list – the WH-1000XM3, which actually improve their predecessors in many small ways. Under ultra-soft artificial leather ear cups, the WH-1000XM3 pack in double 40 mm dynamic drivers that bring both movies and music to life with stunning, warm details. The headphones offer excellent instrumental separation, with powerful bass response coupled with accurate performance in the middle and upper register.

The Sony Headphones Connect app provides a lot of personalization and fine tuning, so you can adjust the noise reduction of the environment and optimize audio based on atmospheric pressure (a great feature for frequent flyers). The DSEE HX processing engine from Sony also automatically scales up compressed audio from sources such as YouTube to ensure the best possible listening experience. They also offer a host of other cool features, including the ability to pause when you put on an ear pad, which is great for ordering a drink during a long flight. And what about the battery life? Their 30 hours are among the best in the industry.

Simply put, there are currently no better headphones with noise reduction (wireless or otherwise) on the market.

Read our full Sony WH-1000XM3 review

Best noise canceling earbuds: Sony WF-1000XM3

Then Baker / Digital Trends

Why you should buy them: The convenience of no cables at all, plus active noise reduction is a unique combination that we think you will appreciate.

Who they are for: Anyone who wants noise reduction, but doesn’t want to lug around or wear full-size headphones.

Why we chose the Sony WF-1000XM3:

There are now a ridiculous number of truly wireless earbuds on the market, but at the moment there is only one model that offers the same active noise cancellation technology as high-end headphones such as the Sony WH-1000XM3. That model is the Sony WF-1000XM3, and as the name suggests, they are the truly wireless earphone equivalents of Sony’s incredible best-of-the-best headphones. These earbuds succeed in combining excellent sound quality, great noise reduction and amazing battery life in a single, handy package.

Sony brings all its technical know-how to these earbuds: they feature the company’s DSEE HX sound processing, which has a creepy ability to make almost every audio source sound great Hi-Fi, and they link it to Sony’s active noise canceling circuits, for whisper-quiet backgrounds in airplanes, public transport or even noisy offices. The battery life is impressive with six hours per charge, but if you disable noise reduction, it will jump to a killer for eight hours. The Duracell-like charging cassette stores three full charges, giving you up to 32 hours of playing time – or 24 if you like an ultra-quiet environment.

The Sony app for iOS and Android gives you control over EQ, noise reduction levels and other adjustments. Our only complaints? There is no way to adjust the volume without taking your phone or asking your voice assistant, and these earbuds don’t want to be anywhere near moisture. Despite these minor issues, Sony has officially taken the lead when it comes to what we can expect from truly wireless earbuds.

Read our practical review of the Sony WF-1000XM3

Best budget wireless headphones: Shure SE112 Wireless

Why you should buy them: You want a simple earphone that is streamlined and cheaper than other models of comparable quality.

For whom?: The demanding shopper who is looking for a pair of high-quality in-ear ears.

Why we chose the Shure SE112 Wireless:

In an era in which earphones have largely replaced earphones and earphones as the favorite listening device of the commuter, it is very easy to find some really bad earphones. Numerous models are available in stores and cost anywhere between $ 10 and $ 20. Unfortunately, as with most material things in life, you get what you pay for. The reality is that, although their price may not be immediately read as ‘budget’, in the world of high-quality in-ear, the Shure SE112 Wireless is a bargain.

When we reviewed the cabled version of the SE112, we were happy that they were an affordable pair of high-performance in-ears – after all, this is Shure, and the company has been a top name in audio for decades. We were also impressed with various other aspects of the Shure SE112, including the excellent passive sound insulation and great design and construction.

The wireless model naturally adds the advantage of an unobstructed connection via Bluetooth to the great sound and build quality. But there’s more. The wired version of the Shure SE112 lacked an inline microphone for phone calls, but this has been rectified with the SE112 Wireless. An inline microphone and remote control are on the right, making them even more an upgrade from their wired predecessors. Their eight-hour battery life isn’t that bad, but it’s enough for a full day of listening, and that’s good enough for this price.

While you could buy wireless in-ear for less, these are the best budget-in-ear u Should to buy.

Read our full Shure SE112 Wireless review

The best wireless headphones for running: JLab Epic Air Sport

Riley Young / Digital Trends

Why you should buy them: They are durable and have one of the best battery runtimes that you will find.

Who they are for: People who want the best water protection, battery life and fit.

Why we chose the JLab Epic Air Sport:

There are no better training mates than the JLab Epic Air Sport. The bulky headphones do not win design prizes, but you are not looking for beauty competitions in the gym. However, all their other functions make them perfect for sweaty sessions and at a considerably lower price than their closest competitors.

The earhooks are killer and help them stay on your ears during intense outbursts of jogging or perhaps a round CrossFit. To enhance comfort and safety, JLab throws a plethora of earplug options, including four sizes of silicon tips, foam tips for extra noise reduction and multi-layer tips for less cooperative ear canals.

With ten hours of battery life, the Epic Air Sport lasts long enough for every training session and offers one of the best battery life in wireless earbuds, period. You get another 60 hours on the road thanks to the 2,600 mAh battery in the charging case, which can also charge your smartphone.

The costs of all these functions are large. They are not petite at all, but if you buy them mainly for training sessions, what difference does it make? The Epic Air Sport also sets the bar when it comes to sustainability and offers an IP66 classification for water and dust resistance. They can withstand any amount of sweat and rain that you can throw at them.

An ambient audio mode keeps you safe on the street by blowing up ambient noise so that you can listen to important clues in the world around you. To top it all off, JLab made sure they sounded great. In our review we found the Epic Air Sport well balanced and with three preset EQ modes that shape the soundstage to fit into different genres – easily adjustable with capacitive touch controls – they can very well serve your daily drivers.

Read our full JLab Epic Air Sport review

The best wireless headphones for calling: Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700

Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Why you should buy them: The Bose Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones 700 shine in speech performance, making them the perfect partner for frequent callers and flyers.

For who they are: Those who need excellent and reliable conversation quality without sacrificing musical loyalty

Why we chose the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700:

Although the Sony WH-1000XM3 is our favorite pair of full-size wireless cans for music, Bose intervenes with its Noise Canceling Headphones 700 – which from now on we’ll just call the Bose 700. These are ideal for the individual who switches between tunes and often talks. Tests showed that the microphone on the Bose 700 consistently matched the microphone that was built into the phone. Prepare for productive phone calls, as those on the other hand do not have to decipher precious brain power that is unreadable.

Perfect for business users, the Bose 700 features excellent noise reduction, which helps those noisy journeys in a car or plane. They don’t measure the aforementioned Sony pair in that regard, but they come very close and the rich audio performance helps drown out anything that might otherwise penetrate the soundstage. Although the overall design offers less ergonomic flexibility compared to the company’s very refined QuietComfort II model, the characteristic comfort of Bose is fully effective here thanks to the soft padding for the cups and headband and good weight distribution.

The controls of the Bose 700 are handy, with three tactile buttons in combination with a touch interface for one-touch access to volume and playback functions. With one of those buttons you can adjust the intensity of the noise reduction on a scale from zero to ten, or completely disable the function. There is also a button to call up your favorite virtual assistant.

You can go up to 20 hours when the noise reduction is on, and that run time doubles to 40 hours without. Even if you are an unusually heavy listener, a 15-minute charge with the included USB-C cable can give you two extra hours, so you never have to feel the need to get stuck.

Read our full Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 review

The best wireless headphones for iPhone: Apple AirPods Pro

Why you should buy them: They are a huge improvement over Apple’s AirPods, with better sound, better fit and excellent noise reduction.

For who they are: Apple users who want the best real wireless earbud experience.

Why we chose the Apple AirPods Pro:

Apple’s AirPods have succeeded in becoming the most popular true wireless earbuds in the world, despite the lack of some features that we have begun to expect, such as great sound quality, a secure fit and IPX4 sweat resistant.

Given that the new AirPods Pro addresses all these issues and then adds excellent noise reduction, it is easy to see why they are now the best option in a set of real wireless earbuds for Apple users.

Admittedly, with $ 250, the AirPods Pro won’t help much in the affordability department, but with just $ 50 more than the AirPods with a wireless charging case, they offer a lot of value for their higher price.

The in-ear design of the AirPods Pro ensures a stable and secure fit, thanks to the three sizes of silicone earbuds that come in the box, and this sound-insulating shape is a big reason why they sound so much better than the normal AirPods. Apple’s adaptive EQ, however, probably also plays a role: it adapts to each person’s ear shape.

The battery life is unchanged with only 5 hours of playing time and 24 hours in total with the wireless charging cassette, but the first time you try the AirPods Pro’s noise canceling function, we suspect that you will be too surprised to worry too much about the battery .

Read our full Apple AirPods Pro review

The best wireless headphones for Android: Amazon Echo Buds

Riley Young / Digital Trends

Why you should buy them: For the price you will not find real wireless earbuds that perform better than the Echo Buds

For who they are: Those who want the latest advancements in real wireless earbuds without breaking the bank.

Why we chose the Amazon Echo Buds:

Take a look around and you’ll find some real wireless earplugs that offer noise cancellation, some that are IPX4 sweat resistant, some that offer hands-free voice assist, and even some that sound great without spending a fortune.

But if you try to find all these qualities in one product, your search will lead you to one place: the new Echo Buds from Amazon.

They may not have the iconic appearance of Apple’s AirPods Pro, but don’t be fooled by their somewhat modest design: these earbuds sound great, fit comfortably and safely and offer impressive noise reduction thanks to the built-in Bose Active Noise Reduction (ANR) ) technology.

Bose ANR does a great job masking all kinds of external sounds, but the pass-through mode – available with a double tap of an earphone – lets everything in so you can chat or be aware of your surroundings without having to pull them out .

But if you decide to pull one out of your ear, the music will automatically pause and resume when you restore it. Do you only want to use one Echo Bud? The choice is yours. The ease of hands-free access to Alexa is not to be underestimated – especially since it is available on both Android and iOS devices.

For less than the price of a normal set of AirPods, the Echo Buds are an unbeatable value.

Read our full Amazon Echo Buds review

The best headphones for gaming: Astro A50 headset

Why you should buy them: The Astro A50 headset fulfills its promise of audiophile quality, and much more.

For who they are: Gamers after the best wireless headset there is.

Why we chose the Astro A50:

We take our game recommendations seriously here, and we are happy to confirm that the A50 achieves all the function points you expect from a high-quality headset: capture powerful audio performance, excellent battery runtime and a great microphone with a clear voice. In addition, it has a handful of other functions that complement its powerful specifications and help it stand out from its many competitors.

Starting with audio quality, the Astro A50 is a wireless upgrade from A40, but with all the audio-quality quality of its corded brother or sister retained thanks to 5.8 GHz wireless connectivity for sonic delivery with low latency.

The A50 makes every game we have played with this headset on our ears more exciting and fun. It not only complies with Astro’s claims of audiophile sound, but the A50 is also a powerful headset that produces a fairly large sound. The only aspect of the sound quality that we didn’t like was a bit too much clarity in the top segment. Theoretically, the included EQ switcher should have helped this, but we found the function to be missing. Yet, even with that minor complaint, there is no doubt that the A50 is one of the best sounding wireless headsets out there.

Other features – automatic shutdown, trouble-free wireless connection and a long battery life – make this headset excellent for long hours of playing time, while the A50’s microphone will outperform the thin pack-in microphone that came with your console. We had a great time testing the Astro A50, and we have no reason to say that this headset should be the best option for both serious gamers and audiophiles.

Read our full Astro A50 review

The best headphones for children: Puro PuroQuiet

Bill Roberson / Digital Trends

Why you should buy them: The PuroQuiet is designed to keep children’s ears happy and safe.

For who they are: Parents who want peace of mind knowing that their children’s hearing is protected.

Why we chose the PuroQuiet:

When we say ‘the best wireless headphones for children’, we are not talking about the nicest or most colorful – although we could see that a case is being created for the PuroQuiet that is referred to as such. We mean it instead safest headphones for children. As audio equipment reviewers, hearing damage and loss are high on our list of fears, so we can empathize with parents looking for the safest pair for their children (we put our headphones off as we write these words.) In this department, the PuroQuiet cannot be defeated.

The PuroQuiet is a noise-canceling headset designed for children with a hard volume limitation to prevent your child’s small ears from being damaged.

Despite the fact that children’s products are stereotyped as junk of low quality (in many cases rightly so), Puro has not restricted the corners of the PuroQuiet, which far exceed their weight when it comes to appearance and build quality. The headphones have rectangular ear cups made of robust metal and are available in vivid colors such as electric blue or bright pink. They are blocky and colorful, as children often do, but do not look childish if that makes sense.

They also find a balance between comfort and design, with a soft, round headband covered with soft artificial leather. Even the adjustment part of the headband, which is also made of metal, feels solid and strong. Parents can feel comfortable allowing their children to wear them, and the headphones are durable enough to withstand rough handling.

However, the striking feature here is the modified, built-in software limiter of the PuroQuiet headphones. It is designed to keep music below 85 decibels, while maintaining a balanced sound signature. This means that your novice audiophile can turn them all the way up, and you never have to worry about them blowing out their ears. And thanks to the 16-hour battery life, your children can listen for as long as they want (by which we mean you).

Read our full PuroQuiet review

The best wireless headphones for sound quality: Sennheiser Momentum 3

Why you should buy them: For the money there are no better sounding wireless headphones out there.

For who they are: Enthusiastic audiophiles who want to go wireless.

Why we chose the Sennheiser Momentum 3:

Followers of this round will no doubt wonder why the Sennheiser Momentum 3 has taken the place of our previous choice for this category, the Master and Dynamic MW65. The answer comes down to the price. We still love the MW65 because of their incredible wireless sound quality, which we believe is still the best you’ll find. But the Sennheiser Momentum 3 comes so close – but they cost around $ 100 less – it makes them the better overall value.

When our reviewers spent time with the Momentum 3, it was clear that Sennheiser had not abandoned his dedication to first-class sound. The wireless cans manage to “achieve both energy and accuracy in a way that we have rarely experienced with wireless headphones”, where modern rock music is a particularly strong genre. Female vocals in particular stand out from the mix and receive just the right amount of precision and sharpness, without suffering any hardness.

Noise reduction, although not as good as the Bose of Sonys, will still satisfy most listeners in typical environments such as coffee shops and public transportation. The call quality is also excellent thanks to the judicious placement of microphones on the ear cups of Sennheiser.

Of course there is more to the Momentum 3 than just sound quality. In our opinion, they are some of the most beautiful headphones on the market. The sleek, bare design has a somewhat retro look, but the choice of materials makes it clear that these are state of the art. Their physical buttons instead of touch controls make them a piece of cake to find out and use, and the accompanying Sennheiser app for iOS and Android lets you customize things like EQ to your heart’s content.

Integrated Tile tracking is a bonus: no longer where I leave the headphones when you try to leave the house in the morning.

Are they perfect? No – we have a few minor issues when it comes to battery life, which is only OK after only 17 hours, and we wish the headband had just a little more filling. The lack of a hard case and the foldable design of the Momentum 3 means that they will not be as good for frequent travelers as some of our other choices.

That said, if you’re looking for sublime sound in a set of wireless headphones, check the Sennheiser Momentum 3 all the right boxes and you will even save some money on more expensive models.

Read our full Sennheiser Momentum 3 review

Research and purchase tips

are Airpods the best wireless headphones?

Although this is clearly subjective, our answer is no. The latest AirPods have average battery life, moderate noise and lack features that we expect to see in top wireless earbuds, including waterproofing and features such as environmental awareness. That said, Apple’s new AirPods Pro is a revelation and addresses every criticism of the AirPods except for the battery life. We are also not ready to say that the AirPods Pro are the best, but they are a very powerful argument for that title.

Does a wireless headphone work well for TV?

Generally only with TVs that output Bluetooth audio, many of which do not. Otherwise you usually need an adapter or select your soundbars with Bluetooth transfer.

Can I make calls with a wireless headset?

As long as they have a built-in microphone, which the vast majority do, you can make calls with your wireless headphones.

Are wireless headphones sweat-resistant?

Yes, if they have an IPX rating for water or sweat resistance.

How sustainable are wireless headphones?

This depends greatly on the brand and model.

How long do batteries from a wireless headset last?

This depends on many factors, but batteries last from 3 to 36 hours or more per charge. Expect a battery life at the bottom of that scale for wireless earbuds, while normal-sized over-ear headphones usually last much longer. A bigger question is, how long do those rechargeable batteries stay fully charged? As we’ve seen with Apple’s AirPods, the answer isn’t always great.

Are wireless or wired headphones better?

Wired headphones almost always offer better reliability, service life and durability. In most cases, however, wireless headphones offer considerably more convenience.

How we test

We test headphones and earbuds as normal people live.

We carry out a rigorous process for every headset for a few days. This means that they have to be played in all kinds of scenarios – whether in a bus, in the listening room or in the office – and play from a wide range of sources. We know that most people use their headphones with a smartphone, often with lower quality MP3 resolution tracks, so we do that too.

However, we also switch to high-resolution audio files, as well as a wide range of sources, including connecting directly to a PC or Mac, using USB DACs (digital-to-analog converters) and using high-quality dedicated portable players and amplifiers. Finally, we compare the headphones with some of our favorite models, both in their class and price range, as a level or two above to find out if they can exceed their weight.

Recommendations from the editors