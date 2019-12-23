The best whiskeys for your hot toddy this winter

Loading...

Over the course of winter, it doesn't matter how much vitamin C you take, how many supplements you take daily, or whether you get a flu shot or not, it's likely that you have at least one temporary illness. And whether it's a cold or a full blown mucus explosion coupled with a full body shower and fever, you'll likely need a dose of medicine before spring arrives.

If you believe distilleries (and who doesn't?), The best remedy for your inevitable winter troubles is a hot whirl. This combination of hot water, lemon, honey and whiskey has cured the disease for centuries (mostly by unbalancing his drinker in juicy bliss). And although it was historically made with Scotch Whiskey, the juice you use is up to you.

Andrea Correale, owner of Elegant Affairs Caterers in Glen Cove, New York, has a very special taste when she prepares a hot tomato sauce.

"I like my hot babies to be cute, so I prefer Maker & # 39; s Mark," she says. "It's bourbon and it's made from corn and sweet wheat instead of the usual spicy rye. You can taste a little caramel and vanilla. Combined with a bit of spice, this is the perfect combination for spicy cookies."

Since no one will blame you if you add your own favorite rye, bourbon, or even Canadian whiskey, there is a fairly long list of bases available for this iconic, hot drink. To narrow this list down, we contacted the experts and asked some of our favorite bartenders to share their favorite whiskeys with us.

Theft of bourbon

Patrick Turner, bartender at the B&O Brasserie in Baltimore

Theft of bourbon is fantastic in a swirl. When served properly, it is good and has a bite. A little honey and hot water get the best out of this bourbon.

Old grandfather Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Wade McElroy, Food and Beverage Development at Fieldhouse Jones in Nashville

I've always been interested in using tied bourbon in a hot vortex. I am approaching a hot vortex like an old-fashioned strong American whiskey, rich Demerara sugar, Angostura Bitters, lemon peel and orange peel, and hot water instead of cold water and ice cubes. The old grandfather is always my contact person.

GlenDronach 12 Year Scotch

Devan Knobloch, bartender at Likewise in Atlanta

I love the GlenDronach 12 Year for a hot twirl as the sherry scotch has these amazing notes of vanilla, ginger and softness to complement the lemon and cloves! It is all the better on the couch.

Willett Family Estate small series 4 years rye

Seth Weinberg, bartender at the Bourbon Steak in Nashville

I like to use rye whiskey with a slightly higher alcohol content. While pure rye whiskey is sweet from the start, it has a nice peppery finish that adds to the baking spices that are often used in a hot toddy. I love using the Willett Family Estate Small Batch 4 year rye for this cocktail as the higher alcohol content is a good backbone for a hot vortex so the drink is still whiskey forward.

Hudson Baby Bourbon

Emmanuel "Manny" Pressley, bartender at the Brabo Brasserie in Alexandria, Virginia

While I prefer brandy in my hot host, I'm looking for a bourbon that has a similar roundness with hints of herbs and sweetness. Hudson Baby from New York is a bourbon in small quantities and full of taste. It goes well with bold flavors like chai, while being rounded enough to make a subtle green tea.

Monkey shoulder blended scotch

Brandon Lockman, senior bartender at the Red Star Tavern in Portland, Oregon

When I make a hot toast, I usually go bourbon, but I've recently used Monkey Shoulder Blended Scotch. It plays well with a flower honey in a swirl.

Angels Envy Finished Rye

Kala Ellis, bar manager at O-Ku Bar in Nashville

When I cope with a hot killer vortex, I will cope with either Angels Envy Rye or Balvenie Madeira Cask. The angel's envy barrel finish brings a great caramel and demerara note. The Balvenie also adds a layer of Demerara and raisins, but with a hint of charcoal and smoke. Add a tamarind or ancholian liqueur with some ginger syrup, and this hot swirl will heal everything you need.

Four roses yellow label bourbon

Leia Pecotte, bartender at Tulio in Seattle

When it comes to hot babies, I always use the Four Rose yellow label. it smells of rich brown butter and is what I find pleasant when you make it perfect for a hot vortex.

Crown Royal Apple Whiskey

Drew Hairston, beverage manager at Dirty Habit in Washington, DC

Some may call this blasphemous, but I'm a fan of trying flavored whiskey using a classic killing recipe. I would try Crown Royal Apple or even Crown Royal Peach (if you can find it). Well-made flavored spirits can add a little something extra to a rather simple cocktail.

Catocin Creek Roundstone Rye

Jason Werth, bartender at Motif in Seattle

Catocin Creek's sweet and spicy Virginia roundstone rye is a great swirl choice. It's so good that I add less honey and lemon every time. I think my ideal vortex is just warm roundstone rye.

Aberlour Single Malt Scotch

Silvia Rho, beverage manager in the Copper Lounge in Los Angeles

Anything that is awesome like Wild Turkey 101 or Aberlour Scotch is great for hot toddlers. Since the water dilutes the mind, it's great to start with bold flavors.

Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey

Will Witherow, beverage director at Live Oak in Alexandria, Virginia

My favorite whiskey to make a hot cake with is Tullamore D.E.W. Tullamore has a certain citrus note. At Live Oak, we pour lemon and ginger tea into it and add Aperol and honey. One of our bestsellers.

Old grandfather 114 bourbon

Jef Tate, chief bartender at Janitor & # 39; s Closet in Chicago

Old Grand-Dad 114 – The higher proof shines through in a vortex without being presumptuous. When I drink a hot tea, I either prepare to face an upcoming cold, or I'm already in a bind. In any case, I like my medicine strongly and effectively.

