The best whiskey bottle to give away for 2019

Holidays are definitely a time to give (and, if you're lucky, receive) gifts. Isn't that the only reason we work so hard to stay on the good lists of Santa or Hanukkah Harry? We don't do that out of kindness (since they are probably two by two small like the Grinch). We make a great gift and (hopefully) we get an equally great gift for it.

As with so many things in life, with UPROXX our gift ideas often revolve around alcohol. Especially whiskey. Drew Hairston, beverage manager at Dirty Habit in Washington, DC, agrees with us in this regard. He also has a certain brand that he likes to give away to friends and family.

"I love giving Blanton away as a gift during the holidays, especially when the recipient is already a whiskey fan," he says. "It is a very popular bottle and due to the metal horses on the top with different letters that express Blanton's letters, it is quite collectable."

Since we have shared throughout the month, there are many different whiskey deals that are perfect for giving away holiday gifts. However, we may not have been able to choose one. For this reason, we have sought the help of some of our favorite bartenders.

Michters Straight Bourbon

Scott Kollig, beverage director of Rye Street Tavern in Baltimore

I've always found that Michter has such tremendous value for entry-level whiskeys, which is an outstanding gift for someone who is just breaking into the world of cereal enthusiasts.

At the top of their product line, they have ethereal and engaging drams that are worth everyone to call themselves enthusiasts. The roasted barrel editions are among the best on the market.

Lagavulin Distillers Edition Scotch

Rebecca Edwards, bar manager at Tavola in Charlottesville, Virginia

Lagavulin Distillers Edition. When it comes to giving away whiskey, go big or go home. This scotch is so delicious that it will change even the most passionate amber haters. This is partly due to the finish in Pedro Ximenez sherry barrels – it gives a touch of sweetness to the Lagavulin that we all know and love.

Elmer T. Lee Bourbon

Brian Krux, mixologist and bartender at Topnotch Resort in Stowe, Vermont

Elmer T. Lee from the Buffalo Trace Distillery is a perfect Christmas present. This 94 single barrel bourbon is a bargain price of $ 30. This price tag can make it difficult to find anything, but with a little search, you should be able to find this gem.

Mic.Drop Bourbon

Nick Detrich, co-owner of Jewel of the South in New Orleans

Mic Drop by Nic Palazzi. The guy who finds some of the coolest things around the world has managed to get something great out of a mass distiller in Indiana. MGP – the largest distillery you've had juice from, but you've never heard of – produces hectoliters of great products, but not often for the ordinary people. Palazzi picked out some amazing barrels that have a lot of rye and a lot of bouquet and taste.

About as hard to hit as a bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle, but worth a lot more.

Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban Scotch

Mike Raymond, owner of the Cottonmouth Club in Houston

If I really liked the person, I would give them the new 14 year old Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban. They made some minor changes to the original 12-year-old recipe that makes this whiskey a great whiskey at all costs.

Right no. Twelve Irish whiskey

Hector Acevedo, owner / operator of Spanglish Craft Cocktail Bar + Kitchen in Miami

I am a big fighting fan, so there is only one whiskey that I would give away, Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey. Supple, rich and the perfect way to warm up on a cold winter night.

Glenlivet 15 year old Scotch

Amy Wong, bartender at King Tide Fish & Shell in Portland, Oregon

If I chose a whiskey as a Christmas present, I would choose Glenlivet 15 Year. The French oak barrel is ready and most people don't know it and don't buy it for themselves.

Bookers Bourbon

Ron Manlapid, bartender at the Menlo Tavern in Menlo Park, California

Bookers. Rich in caramel and molasses flavors, it's like a dessert in a glass. But with 126 evidence, this dessert is a hit. It's a bourbon in small quantities, so finding it can be difficult, but that makes it even more special to give it as a gift.

Suntory Toki Japanese whiskey

Cameron Lang, bartender at the Center Hub in Irvine, California

I would give Suntory Toki Japanese Whiskey. This ultra-light and smooth whiskey is best thrown over ice or poured into a highball glass with lemonade and orange peel. Toki is a very easy to drink whiskey that would inspire many.

Angel's envy bourbon

Jay Oakley, bartender at the B&O American Brasserie in Baltimore

Angels Envy Bourbon all day. I not only think that it is a whiskey of the highest quality, the bottle is also aesthetically pleasing with sexy wings. The perfect Christmas present.

Stranahan's single malt whiskey

Michelle Hamo, bartender at the Brabo Brasserie in Alexandria, Virginia

Stranahan's Single Malt Whiskey is a wonderful whiskey and the bottle presentation is great. It is a small batch of 100% barley malt from Denver, Colorado. It is a relatively rare example of an American single malt with a unique balance of vanilla, apple and oat. The nose shows a distinctive, earthy personality with many grains. The palate brings dried fruit and honey with a heavy and satisfying mouthfeel along with a hint of burning (94 proof).

Basil Hayden's Bourbon

Lauren Mathews, senior bartender at Urbana in Washington, DC

One of my favorite whiskys to give away is Basil Hayden's Bourbon. Its caramel notes make it an all-round beautiful whiskey for every palate, and the bottle is on every bar cart.

GlenDronach 21 Parliament

Daniel Burns, manager and bar manager at Elixir in San Francisco

How dear to me is the recipient of this gift? If I really wanted to try to impress someone, I would go to the GlenDronach 21 Parliament. My mother gave us small candied oranges as a child, and this is almost the adult version of this flavor profile.

Sagamore cognac finish straight rye

Paul Sanchez, General Manager at Alma Cocina Latina in Baltimore

Christmas presents are tough, but giving someone a bottle of whiskey shouldn't be. Maryland was once a powerhouse for distilling rye whiskey and I couldn't think of a better gift than a bottle of Sagamore Cognac Finish Straight Rye Whiskey from my hometown here in Baltimore.

Starward Solera whiskey

Rob Boyd, bartender at Dusek and Beer in Chicago

For a perfect Christmas present, I would go with Starward Solera. It's an elegant single malt whiskey (available in limited quantities in the U.S.) that is aged in apera (Australian sherry) barrels and can match any scotch you would probably give away first. Because of the Australian origin, it will feel like a special gift, but it won't break your bank like other Australian whiskeys.

