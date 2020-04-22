Apex Legends has a long list of weapons, most of which bring unique abilities to the table. With so many to choose from, it can be tough finding the best of the best, which is why we put together a guide to the best weapons in Apex Legends. Below, we have stats for each gun in the game, as well as our ranking of them.

Before getting into it, here’s a quick key to understanding the stats that accompany each weapon:

Ammo : the type of ammo used

: the type of ammo used Mag : the mag size for the base weapon

: the mag size for the base weapon Reload : the time it takes to reload

: the time it takes to reload DPS : the damage per second on body shots

: the damage per second on body shots B/H/L : single-shot damage to body, head, and legs

: single-shot damage to body, head, and legs Fire rate : the number of rounds fired per second

: the number of rounds fired per second Modes: the different fire modes the weapon supports

Assault rifles

Assault rifles are what you should look out for first. They’re highly flexible, decent in both long-range and close-quarters encounters, and can pile on damage quickly. All rifles in the game have a draw time of 0.6 seconds and a movement speed of 50%.

1. R-301 Carbine

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Light

18

2.4s

189

14/28/10.5

13.5

Single, auto

The R-301 has been the go-to assault rifle in Apex Legends since launch, and after every update the game has seen, it’s still the best option. Outside of a slight boost in Season 3, the weapon has remained unchanged, which is a good thing. It fires fast, has little recoil, and can be outfitted with a slew of attachments.

2. Hemlock

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Heavy

18

2.4s

180

22/44/16.5

8.2

Single, burst

The Hemlock is the bigger, badder version of the R-301. It’s not as agile but makes up for it when it comes to damage. You’re looking at nearly twice the damage as the R-301 with the same mag size. That said, it isn’t full auto, which makes the overall fire rate lower.

3. Flatline

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Heavy

20

2.4s

190

19/38/14.25

10

Single, auto

The VK-47 Flatline, when used correctly, can be a very powerful weapon. The damage is better than the R-301 and it features a full auto mode. It suffers from intense recoil, though, so make sure to switch over to single-shot mode if you need to pick off an enemy at range.

4. G7 Scout

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Light

10

2.4s

136

34/68/30.6

4

Single

The G7 Scout is a serviceable early game weapon, but it quickly becomes outclassed. With a small mag size and single-shot fire rate, the G7 simply plays the role of a bad sniper rifle. That said, it has the highest damage out of any assault rifle, so consider picking one up if you want to snap off a few headshots.

5. Havoc

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Energy

32

3.2s

201.6

18/36/13.5

11.2

Auto

Respawn removed the Turbocharger hop-up in Season 4, making the Havoc significantly worse. It’s a great weapon that piles on damage, but without a way to circumvent the long wind-up time, it’s fairly useless. Unless you fancy waiting a few seconds before sending your bullets out, stick with another assault rifle.

SMGs

SMGs are more agile than assault rifles, with a short draw time of 0.35 seconds and a minor movement penalty of 14%. That said, they don’t deal nearly as much damage.

1. R-99

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Light

20

1.8s

198

11/16.5/8.8

18

Auto

A quick look at the stats shows how powerful the R-99 is. Although each bullet deals little damage, the extra-fast fire rate means you can take down a foe quickly. Still, it has a limited magazine size and high recoil rate, so it’s best used in short bursts.

2. Prowler

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Heavy

20

2s

122.8

15/22.5/12

20

Burst (five shots)

The Prowler deals more damage than the R-99 but at a slower rate. Five-shot burst fire means that this weapon deals significantly less damage per second. If you can get your hands on a Selectfire hop-up, though, you can fire in full auto, making it the best SMG in the game.

3. Alternator

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Light

16

1.9s

150

15/22.5/12

10

Auto

For a brief while in season 3, the Alternator wasn’t just the best SMG, but one of the best weapons in the game. Disruptor Rounds multiplied the damage by 1.55, making the slow fire rate much more acceptable. That hop-up has since been removed, though, leaving the Alternator in dead last for SMGs.

LMGs

LMGs are slow and clunky, but they can wipe out enemy teams in a matter of seconds. Every LMG in Apex Legends has a draw time of 0.7 seconds and a movement penalty of 59%, though, so it’s best to keep your feet planted while using one.

1. Devotion

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Experimental

54

2.8s

255

17/34(x2)/13

15 (max)

Auto (wind-up)

The Devotion has long been an excellent LMG, so much so that Respawn moved it to a crate-only status in Season 4. Now, you can only find the weapon in a crate with its own special ammo, meaning the gun is only good for as long as the mag lasts. However, it’s also equipped with the Turbocharger, so you don’t have to deal with the wind-up time.

2. L-Star

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Energy

N/A

3.26s

180

18/36/14.4

10

Auto

The L-Star is an energy weapon without a set mag size. Rather, it fires an energy beam at opponents that will eventually overheat the gun. It’s best used in short bursts, dealing some serious damage to the body or head. Don’t go too far, though, or you’ll have to deal with the L-Star’s lengthy reload time.

3. Spitfire

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Heavy

35

2.8s

162

18/36/14.4

9

Auto

Without the Devotion being a standard drop, the Spitfire is a much better weapon. Although the L-Star is still better, the Spitfire can spit out some damage quickly. It deals the same amount of damage as the L-Star, though the slightly slower fire rate means the overall DPS is lower.

Shotguns

In close-quarters encounters, there’s nothing like a shotgun. The draw time isn’t bad at 0.45 seconds, and the movement penalty of 9% is basically nonexistent. You’ll want to make sure each pellet hits, however. That’s where shotguns shine. As a note, our B/H/L numbers below are for a single pellet, so multiple the number by 8 to find the full damage for any particular gun.

1. Mastiff

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Special Shotgun

4

1.03s

187.2

18/36/18

1.3

Single

Another crate-only gun, the Mastiff is an insane shotgun. Dealing nearly twice as much damage as the Peacekeeper, the Mastiff can mow down enemies at close range. The Mastiff is especially effective in the close quarters of the late game, able to take out an enemy with a single well-placed shot.

2. Peacekeeper

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Shells

5

2.65s

106.7

10/15/8

0.97

Single

For standard drops, it doesn’t get better than the Peacekeeper. A fan-favorite since the launch of Apex Legends, the Peacekeeper is still a great weapon in season 4, able to take down an enemy at close range while whittling down health at medium range. Ignoring crate drops, the Peacekeeper should be the shotgun you aim for.

3. EVA-8

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Shells

8

2.75s

126

7/10/5.6

2

Auto

The EVA-8 doesn’t pack a lot of damage per shot, but it’s fully automatic. Sticking the barrel in an opponent’s chest and emptying the mag is the best use case for this gun, allowing you to work your way through high-tier loot areas with ease. Keep the high recoil in mind, though.

4. Mozambique

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Shells

3

2.1s

99

15/22/13.5

2.2

Auto

It’s often crowned as the worst weapon in the game, so you should only use the Mozambique as a last resort. The damage is decent, and we like that the weapon is full auto, but a limited mag size means it’s hard to deal damage quickly. If you pick it up, make sure to keep an eye out for Hammerpoint Rounds to deal extra damage to unshielded targets.

Sniper rifles

Sniper rifles are best for players who want to spend some time in an area before moving on. With a draw time of anywhere between 0.6 seconds up to 1.2 seconds and a movement penalty of 64%, sniper rifles are slow. With how much damage each shot deals, though, that hardly matters.

1. Kraber

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Special Sniper

4

3.2

145

145/297/116

0.47

Single

The last crate-only weapon, the Kraber .50 Cal deals the most single-shot damage out of any weapon in the game. Even a leg shot is enough to take down an unshielded enemy, while a headshot can deal with the toughest armor in the game. You only get a few shots with the Kraber, though, so use them wisely.

2. Sentinel

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Sniper

4

2.5s

70

70/140/63

0.57

Single

The Sentinel is the newest weapon in Apex Legends, and although the new characters aren’t too great, this gun is. A headshot can deal with most enemies in a single blow, and it better, as the bolt-action nature of the Sentinel means you won’t be firing rounds quickly. If you’re going up against a heavily shielded opponent, the Sentinel can consume one of your Shield Batteries to charge up, destroying armor in a single shot.

3. Charge Rifle

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Sniper

4

3.6s

31.5

45/56/40.6 (+45)

0.7

Single

The Charge Rifle doesn’t deal a lot of damage per shot but makes up for it with an incredibly powerful charge shot that can deal an extra 45 damage when fully charged. If your aim is solid, the Charge Rifle is even better than the Sentinel. The Sentinel is more forgiving when it some to single shots, though, and doesn’t require a charge-up time.

4. Longbow

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Sniper

6

2.66

71.5

55/118.25/44

1.3

Single

The Longbow is a straight-up powerful weapon, pulling no punches when it comes to extra abilities. It’s a highly versatile gun that’s as good in medium-range encounters as it is in long ones. With high head damage and a forgiving mag size, the Longbow stretches the skills of the player holding it, so if you’re up for the task, it’s a great sniper rifle.

5. Triple Take

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Sniper

5

2.6s

86.25

23/46/20.7

1.25

Single (3-shot)

The Triple Take tries to be a shotgun and sniper rifle, and plays both roles poorly. Shooting three rounds out when trying to pick off enemies at long range is a joke, and in close-quarters situations, the Triple Take becomes unwieldy quickly. It’s not a bad gun, with solid damage across the three shots and a large mag, just not a particularly good one.

Pistols

Pistols are best in the early game, allowing you to move around quickly with no movement penalty and a draw time of 0.25 seconds. They quickly become outclassed, though, so be on the look out for more powerful weapons.

1. Wingman

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Heavy

5

2.1s

117

45/94.5/40.5

2.6

Single

The Wingman is an honorary shotgun, dealing absolutely massive damage with each shot. Sure, the mag size is limited and the recoil is high, but with how much damage each shot deals, that hardly matters. Pistols are usually reserved for a sidearm slot, but we’d be comfortable going into battle with a Wingman as our main.

2. P2020

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Light

10

1.25s

110.5

13/19.5/11.7

8.5

Single

The P2020 deals very little damage, but it can fire off rounds quickly. It’s a fine sidearm in the early game for finishing off enemies after your main runs out of ammo. Once you start facing opponents with more powerful weapons and upgrades, though, the P2020 simply doesn’t do the trick.

3. RE-45

Ammo

Mag

Reload

DPS

B/H/L

Fire Rate

Modes

Light

16

1.74s

143

11/16/9.9

13

Auto

The RE-45 is basically a small SMG, fit with full auto firing and a blistering fast fire rate. It feels like a solid weapon in-game, but the stats say otherwise. Limited damage and a low magazine size make the RE-45 just a subpar SMG. That said, it’s a fine sidearm, even in the late game.

