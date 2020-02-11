The best waterproof Bluetooth speakers for 2020

The Ultimate Ears Blast is the best waterproof Bluetooth speaker. It offers everything you would expect from a portable music companion: elegant looks, sturdy construction, excellent audio quality and even Alexa support. It’s also more than a game for your wettest activities.

While we think the Ultimate Ears Blast will be the best waterproof all-round Bluetooth speaker for most people, our list also includes many other great styles and flavors that are also eligible. We put dozens of models to the test to make this list. We not only tested the ability to withstand occasional splashes. These are our favorites.

Are you looking for a wider range of wireless speakers? Try our selection for the best Bluetooth speakers.

Best waterproof bluetooth speakers

category

Ultimate Ears Blast

All in all the best

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

Best floating speaker

Braven Ready Elite

Best boombox

JBL Charge 3

Best versatile speaker

Soundboks 2

Best party speaker



Ultimate Ears Blast

The best overall

Why should you buy this: It is slim, sexy, life-resistant and it sounds excellent.

Who is it for: Everyone.

Why we chose the UE Blast:

If you’re familiar with Ultimate Ears, you won’t be surprised by our selection here. The Irvine, CA-based manufacturer has built an excellent reputation as a manufacturer of solid speakers that can completely repel water and dirt. The blast (and the $ 300 mega load) announced in autumn 2017 replaced the boom (and the mega boom) as top models of the UE for a reason.

You may be wondering why we still recommend a speaker almost three years ago, and the answer is simple: it has all the functions you need for outdoor fun, and because it does exist a bit, it is a crazy price value for money. The blast is elegant, good looking and waterproof (duh). It offers a battery life of 12 hours and (very) basic voice support via Alexa if you are connected to Wi-Fi.

If you look at the explosion, you cannot immediately say that it was designed for outdoor use, which we think is a good choice for the design. It also sounds pretty fantastic.

Our Ultimate Ears Blast review

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

The best buoyant speaker

Why should you buy this: It offers great sound in a small, amphibious package.

Who is it for: Frequent swimmers, children and bath lovers.

Why we chose the UE Wonderboom:

If you weren’t surprised by our choice of UE Blast, you shouldn’t be surprised here either. The Wonderboom – or the newer Wonderboom 2, which features improved sound quality, battery life and IP67 protection – offers a miniaturized version of the above-mentioned boom and megaboom speakers and projects audio from an adorable little speaker pod at 360 degrees.

The compact and shockproof Wonderboom can fervently take up the elements and is protected on hard surfaces from falls of up to one meter in height. The best thing about it? It is swimming! This makes it the perfect speaker to explore the pool or lake with kids and make sure it doesn’t go away in five minutes. While the sound won’t blow you away, it offers impressive punch and clarity for the money. Speaking of which, perhaps the best feature of Wonderboom is the price.

Our Ultimate Ears Wonderboom test

Braven Ready Elite

The best boombox

Why should you buy this: It has a big bass, an evil look and is ready for your roughest outings.

Who is it for: Those who really like it and need a great sound for the ride.

Why we chose the Braven Ready Elite:

Do you want old-school boombox bombast (except with much better clarity) without having to carry a massive thing around on your shoulder? Bravens Ready Elite – the largest sibling in a family of four “Ready” outdoor speakers – can do this by producing impressive bass and respectably clear audio at a volume higher than most speakers of its size. It has a significantly smaller form factor than the old boom boxes and a sound that makes you shy away from classic shoulder comfort.

In addition to its powerful sound, the Ready Elite has a lot more to offer: it is incredibly durable, has four reinforced anchor points for the included carrying strap and comes with a mobile app that can be used to adjust the EQ settings. When it comes to style, one can assume that Batman has ever designed a speaker that is very similar to this one.

Our Braven Ready Elite test

JBL Charge 3

The most versatile

Why should you buy this: It’s unreasonably cheap, goes anywhere, and charges your phone on the go.

Who is it for: Everyone with constant “low battery syndrome”.

Why did we choose that? JBL Charge 3:

Sometimes the sound just isn’t enough and you need a speaker that can do a little more. Enter JBLs Charge 3 so that the party not only runs with clear and powerful melodies, but also your phone stays charged. The Charge 3 is not the latest version in the Charge family, but at this price, you can’t beat the value. Charge 3’s features include respectable sound performance, solid build quality, IPX7 water resistance, 20 hours of playback time per charge, and extra backup juice when you need it most.

If you want to spend more money, the JBL Charge 4 is your upgrade option. With the same water resistance and battery life as Charge 3, however, we are not sure whether there is a reason to pay more.

The Charge 3 sounds similar to the Flip 4 and the Link 10, which also offer a lot of audio punch for the money. That means punchy mids, clear highs and basses that are bigger than you would expect from their size. If you need a great, affordable speaker for camping, hiking, and days at the lake, this is a great choice.

Our JBL Charge 3 video test

Soundboks 2

Most extra

Bill Roberson / Digital Trends

Why should you buy this: It’s a party in a box. Seriously.

Who is it for: The one with an open checkbook and the desire to rage.

Why we chose Soundboks 2:

Disclaimer: The Soundboks 2 is not completely waterproof – Never put it in the tub, pool or sea. However, it is rainproof and splashproof, and thanks to its heavy weight, you would really have to make an effort to keep it underwater at all. That being said, this absurd speaker can trigger a pool party or campfire on its own without making you sweat.

With a ridiculous battery life of 40 hours (or 10 to 20 hours at full volume), the Soundboks are ready for use all weekend without an outlet. It would be difficult for you to do real harm to the Soundboks if you don’t push them out of a tall window. The kicker: it sounds fantastic, thanks to two 10-inch woofers and dynamic bass boosting technology. Rain or shine, let the good times roll.

Our Soundboks 2 full review

Editor’s recommendations