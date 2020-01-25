The best wallet for everything you carry, from wallet to checkbook and beyond

Wallets are one of life’s little pleasures. While most people don’t think they have a strong opinion about wallets, the size and shape of a wallet can really say a lot about a person’s personality. I only carried large rectangular wallets in which I could stuff invoices and receipts until my wallet was more full than the bag in which I carried it. Now I have a little card holder with a few credit cards, with a zippered pocket that only contains important things like insurance cards and punch cards for cafes.

Finding the right portfolio for your daily needs is as simple as figuring out what those needs are. Small wallets obviously contain less stuff, so if you’re a minimalist (or aspire to be one), get one with a slim stature. If you need something that contains everything you could possibly need, find one that’s right for you. There are no simple rules for finding a wallet that you really like to have on you, but there are a few styles you should keep in mind depending on how much you plan to put in it.

minimalist

Pocket Pocket RFID Harper Swiss Alpine Alpine Front Wallet

This money clip is stylish and simple, made of leather, and can hold more than just cash so you don’t have to worry about paying. It has three card slots and an identification window slot on the back. Even the silver clip itself is high; it is magnetic to secure your invoices.

Another option:

NOMATIC slim and minimalist wallet for men: It is designed with a pull tab to access your four most used cards, with a durable elastic and leather that will keep up to 15 cards in total. There’s really nothing superfluous and that’s what makes it great.

NOMATIC men’s minimalist slim wallet

Card holder

Equipped with four card slots, a zippered compartment and a large compartment on the other side, this slim wallet can hold everything you need. It is made of Italian grained leather and can even be monogrammed for a personal touch. Here is the wallet you will want to take out and show.

Another option:

Travelambo thin leather wallet: Made of leather and equipped with three card slots, two flat pockets for cards or cash and an identification window, this wallet has a lot to offer. It is also available in over 40 color options.

Travelambo minimalist leather wallet with front pocket

Square

This adorable wallet is a great point halfway between a wallet and a rectangle. Wrapped in a three-sided zipper, this top grain leather wallet has four card slots, a note pocket and even a coin pocket.

Another option:

MaxGear credit card wallet, $ 8: If you’re the type of person who tends to carry a lot of things, organize it all with this zippered accordion style wallet. The exterior leather is quilted for an extra touch of style.

MaxGear Credit Card Wallet

Wallet

Amazon Essentials Men’s RFID Blocking Passcase Bi-Fold Wallet

This faux leather wallet contains a multitude of things while remaining relatively flat, which is important when you keep your wallet in your pocket. It has six interior card pockets, a large bill compartment and a fold-down identification window.

Another option:

Thin leather purse with identity print Frye Austin: This unique color wallet is made of smooth leather and has enough space for all essentials. Three card slots, an identification window, and a bill pocket are just the right organization to keep the light.

Thin leather purse with identity print Frye Austin

Check

This top-selling option has all the bells and whistles of an everyday wallet. Made of semi-vegetable tanned leather, it has eight card slots, two compartments for invoices or receipts, and even an outside pocket that could probably accommodate a telephone.

Clutch

If you can’t manage the pairing, then don’t do it. It’s the happy medium between a wallet and a bag. Detach it and you have access to a bill pocket and eight card slots. There’s even room for a pen (or lipstick). An exterior zipped compartment can hold your phone or keys and it comes with your choice of interchangeable straps to transform it into a strap or bracelet.

Another option:

Lavemi RFID real leather zipped wallet for women: What this clutch wallet does in a small space is incredible. There are 17 (!) Card slots, from your credit cards to bus cards and loyalty cards. It has room for your phone and closed zippers for total security.

Lavemi women’s RFID genuine leather zipped wallet

.