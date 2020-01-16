The best vacuum cleaners up to $ 100 for January 2020

Do you wish your floors to clean themselves? Robotic vacuum cleaners are closest to automatic floor cleaning, but they are expensive. Most robotvac prizes start north from $ 125 to $ 150 during the most aggressive sale – although we have found one for less than $ 100. If you prefer to spend as little as possible on a vacuum cleaner that does the job, do not strive for smart vacs, stick to manual vacuum cleaners. The good news is that today’s manual models may surprise you. Many manual vacuum cleaners have more power and functions and usually weigh much less than the units of even just a few years ago.

Awkward and heavy vacuum cleaners of yesteryear are like that yesterday. The newer models work on different surfaces and can focus on tackling different types of mess with different forms of suction. All newer models are agile when measured according to traditional vacuum standards. We now have the best vacuum cleaners up to $ 100 available online. We have supplied wireless dustbusters, vacuum cleaners and even robotic vacuum cleaners to bring your household tasks into the 21st century. If you don’t need or want all the Dyson and just want a tool to keep the house tidy, check out the best cheap vacuum cleaners under $ 100.

Top cheap vacuum offers

Dirt Devil 3-in-1 Hand and Stick Vacuum Cleaner – $ 25

Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 lightweight handle cleaner – $ 30

Black & Decker Ultra standing vacuum cleaner – $ 64

Pyle Pure Clean Robot Vacuum – $ 83

Bissell Cleanview Upright Bagless vacuum cleaner – $ 93

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Hand Vacuum Cleaner – $ 100

The best cheap vacuum cleaners under $ 100

Black & Decker AirSwivel vacuum, $ 64

The wired Black & Decker AirSwivel is a solid budget-friendly option based on its simple simplicity and impressive suction for its price – comparable to much more expensive Dyson models. The power and maneuverability comes from Black & Deckers efficient design with one engine, combined with AirSwivel technology that allows a smooth range of movement of 170 degrees. The portable 2-in-1 slit tool also makes it easy to clean spaces such as stairs and behind furniture. The garbage bin without a bag has a capacity of two liters and also has a washable filter for easy cleaning and no extra filtering costs. If you want a bagless vacuum cleaner that doesn’t get clogged easily, this is the best option we’ve found for the price.

Bissell Cleanview OnePass upright vacuum, $ 93

The corded Bissell CleanView is also an excellent affordable vacuum cleaner based on the impressive suction it offers for its price, assuming you don’t want to drop a $ 300 on a Dyson. That power comes from Bissell’s OnePass Technology extraction system, while the manual TurboBrush makes it easy to clean spaces such as stairs and furniture upholstery. The garbage bin without a bag has a capacity of more than two liters and also has a washable filter for easy cleaning. It also comes with an extension for hard-to-reach pet hair, which is useful when using any kind of upright vacuum cleaner. For an upright bag without a bag that doesn’t get blocked quickly and has a powerful suction, this is again one of the best choices for the money.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser hand vacuum cleaner, $ 31

Cat and dog owners know how much clutter can cause the shedding of their animals, so if you need a hand cleaner that is specifically built to tackle animal hair, check out the Bissell Animal Hair Eraser. This super compact vacuum cleaner is good for use on carpet, upholstery and solid surfaces such as tile and hardwood floors, thanks to the multi-stage cyclonic filter system and two attachments – a rubber mouthpiece for gripping and pulling hair up, and a flat wide mouth mouthpiece for things such as cat litter from the floor. Perfect for pet owners, the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser is one of the cheapest vacuum cleaners you can find.

Dirt Devil Simpli-Stik 2-in-1 handle vacuum cleaner, $ 25

A steel vacuum cleaner is about as simple as you can get, and the appropriately named Simpli-Stik offers a lot of convenience and value. This cordless tripod piston uses a 1.25-amp motor that provides sufficient suction power for daily dust and dirt jobs and weighs just four pounds. The housing of the 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner can also be detached and acts as a portable vacuum cleaner for even smaller tasks. When it comes to price, vacuum cleaners don’t get much cheaper than this. The Dirt Devil Simpli-Stik is without a doubt the best budget option in our collection.

Bissell Sing compact bus vacuum cleaner, $ 60

Compact vacuum cleaners such as the Bissell Zing are a great bagless alternative for full-size uprights, especially for smaller areas or wherever you often need to move the vacuum cleaner of the can. The Zing is well above its weight, with a cyclic suction system, durable bagless canister and washable filters that ensure that no dirt or dust escapes into the air. The long hose or extension is also considerably easier to maneuver than a standard large upright vacuum. Thanks to the road suction, this bus dredger is a great option for shops, living spaces and your car. The small but powerful Bissel Zing bagless vacuum cleaner is a great affordable option.

Armor All 2.5 gallons of wet-dry vacuum, $ 38

A good wet-dry vacuum cleaner is a must-have for vacuuming all kinds of debris, because these specific models can vacuum up liquids and solid waste without filters or attachments. Wet, dry vacuum cleaners such as this model from Armor All are especially useful for getting dirt out of your car, given their small size, suction and maneuverability. The Armor All wet-dry vacuum comes with a variety of different attachments for those hard-to-reach crevasses and irregular surfaces, and it features a 2.5-liter storage tank for deep-pile and medium-sized mess. The Armor All wet-dry vac price falls exactly on the budget price class with its various accessories to play with.

Shark Rocket hand vacuum cleaner, $ 100

Another portable vacuum cleaner, which is great for everyday use in your home, is the Shark Rocket. The Rocket combines powerful suction with various handy attachments, including the TruePet motorized brush, which is perfect for vacuuming after your furry family members. With 4 pounds, it’s easy to move and great for those times when you don’t want to drag your larger vacuum cleaner. Thanks to a handy slitting machine, this is a great option for tight spaces as far as cheap vacuum cleaners go.

Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 handle vacuum cleaner, $ 30

If you cannot decide whether you need a portable bus vacuum cleaner or a large upright, enjoy the best of both worlds with the Blaze 3-in-1 stick vac from Eureka. This handy bagless vacuum cleaner is perfect for cleaning small spaces such as dorms or apartments. Unlike 2-in-1 stick vacs, the Blaze has three different modes. In upright mode, the head swivels for maneuvering in hard-to-reach areas, and the handle vacuum cleaner can fall apart into a handy portable vacuum cleaner if you need to become even smaller, with or without the rotary head. A washable filter also prevents particulate contaminants from being kicked out of your hardwood floors and recirculated through the air as you wipe. The Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 vacuum cleaner without a bag can be yours for cheap.

Pyle Pure Clean PUCRC15.1 robot vacuum cleaner, $ 83

Do you want to throw away the manual vacuum cleaner completely, at least for small junk? Robotic units such as the wireless Pyle Pure Clean PUCRC15.1 robot vac may not replace larger stands for deep cleaning jobs, but this small smart vacuum cleaner is a great way to keep your floor tidy without lifting a finger (other than turning it around) On). The Pyle Pure Clean is equipped with a multi-point cleaning system, with side brushes and powerful suction to collect low-pile dirt and debris on carpet and hardwood floors and place them in an easily removable canister. The lithium-ion battery provides enough juice for two hours of continuous cleaning before it needs to be charged, and built-in sensors help the robot prevent obstacles and falls. The Pyle Pure Clean PUCRC15.1 wireless robot vacuum cleaner is about one of the most affordable robot vac that you will likely find.

Also check out the best iRobot Roomba deals for more self-loading robot vacuum cleaner options.

Looking for more of the best deals? Find Roomba deals, technical gadgets and more on our deals page.

Follow @dealsDT

We strive to help our readers find the best offers for quality products and services and we carefully and independently choose what we cover. The prices, details and availability of the products and offers in this message can be changed at any time. Check if they are still in effect before you make a purchase.

Digital Trends can earn commissions on products purchased through our links to support the work we do for our readers.

Recommendations from the editors