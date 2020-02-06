The best updates in the 15-year anniversary design of Google Maps

Screenshot: David Murphy (Google)

In honor of the 15th anniversary of Google Maps, Google is updating the service with a new logo and icon and introducing various new features for the app. Everything is included in the major update here.

New and redesigned tabs

The biggest change in the new Google Maps is the updated user interface. The various functions and pages of the app are organized in five new tabs at the bottom of the app screen. This is what everyone does:

explore: Provides reviews and recommendations for nearby restaurants, activities, and attractions.

Provides reviews and recommendations for nearby restaurants, activities, and attractions. commute: Provides directions to a location, travel time estimates, traffic reports and more.

Provides directions to a location, travel time estimates, traffic reports and more. saved: A customizable list of saved locations for quick access. The list can be organized per category and shared with others.

A customizable list of saved locations for quick access. The list can be organized per category and shared with others. Pitch in: Send reviews, photos and other suggestions for places on Google Maps.

Send reviews, photos and other suggestions for places on Google Maps. updates: A feed with recent reviews and other updates for places you’ve visited in the past, popular locations, and recommendations from local guides. You can also communicate directly with companies on Google Maps via this tab.

Help with live viewing and transit attributes

Various useful updates are also included in the 15-year anniversary design that will help you make ends meet more effectively and safely.

The Live View mode, which provides real-time AR support when you walk to a location, now gives you the exact distance and direction of your destination.

For those traveling by public transportation, Google Maps now displays important information about the vehicles and facilities on your route. Google Maps already shows how busy your route is, but users can now find information (and contributions) about various other “transit attributes” such as the current temperature on the bus or train; whether there are accesses, seats and other assistance accessible for wheelchair users and the disabled; and if there are personal security measures and other security measures on board. In some regions it is also stated if there are special sections for women and in Japan you can see how many train cars are available on your route.

