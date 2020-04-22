The best type times from ‘The Grammy Salute to Prince’

Purple reigned for the duration of CBS’ “Let’s Go Mad: The Grammy Salute to Prince” on Tuesday night time, a pre-taped tribute to the late, fantastic songs and fashion icon that aired four many years to the day soon after his death.

Through the broadcast, artists together with St. Vincent, H.E.R. and John Legend took the stage to place their spin on some of Prince‘s biggest hits, dressed in seems to be that the Paisley Park rocker would’ve absolutely admired. Down below, a handful of of the most effective.

Maya Rudolph hosted the evening in a shimmering violet brocade coat dress that experienced social media swooning.

John Legend suited up in purple — sans shirt — for his rendition of “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Sexiest guy alive, certainly.

St. Vincent protected “Controversy” in a lavender bodysuit trimmed with feathers and frills.

H.E.R. and Gary Clark Jr. jammed out side by side for “Let’s Go Crazy” — outfitted in a white iridescent tracksuit and a shimmery accommodate and lilac scarf, respectively.

Prince protégé Sheila E. dazzled in this sunny yellow go well with adorned with purple buttons and embroidery — a place-on reproduction of a stage costume her mentor wore in 1992.

The Purple Just one certainly would’ve approved of the white lace shirt (entire with matching gloves), leather-based pants and pearls Miguel piled on to carry out “I Would Die 4 U.”

And ballet celebrity Misty Copeland nodded to Prince’s enjoy of ruffles and lace though twirling to “The Stunning Ones” in this corseted costume.