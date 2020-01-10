Loading...

Looking for your next Binge watch? Then you are exactly right with us.

Netflix is ​​constantly adding (and occasionally taking away) new original series and old favorites. So take a look at some of the best TV series in the service.

Who knows? Your next obsession could be here.

Updated January 10, 2020

Ozark

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hAXVqrljbs (/ embed)

After an endless wait, Netflix has just announced that Ozark will return in March. So if you haven’t seen the popular crime series yet, you’ll have plenty of time to learn about the first two seasons. It is a lively drama about an ordinary man (played by an actor traditionally known for comedy) who is forced to commit crime and brutality in difficult circumstances. So is it any wonder that it’s often compared to Breaking Bad? Watch on Netflix

When you see us

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3F9n_smGWY (/ embed)

Ava DuVernay’s harrowing, vital replay of the true story of Central Park Five, in which five black and Hispanic teenagers were wrongly convicted of rape, a courtroom drama that took place in New York City in 1989, before a heartbreaking finale occurs investigated the consequences of the sentence for a particularly unfortunate member of the gang. Watch on Netflix

Russian doll

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHcKoAMGGvY (/ embed)

Netflix’s eight-part series follows chain smoker Nadia from New York, who winds through a mysterious time loop in which she celebrates her 36th birthday – and then dies. Over and over and over again. This is not a reappraisal of Groundhog Day, created jointly by Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler. With an independent New Yorker Sass and a high payout of the concept, it is oh so surreally satisfying. Watch on Netflix

Incredible

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTIkUzkbzQk (/ embed)

This tough, true crime drama is an angry look at the mistakes the police made to make a serial rapist, with brilliant performances by Toni Collette, Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever. Watch on Netflix

The good place

NBC’s high-profile Philosi sitcom can’t be expressed enough – it has worked out a new form that has not been found in a network sitcom since Seinfeld changed the game in the 1990s. The series follows the lives of four people who were in some kind of secular hereafter, except that one of them (Kristen Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop) was accidentally there. A series of twists and turns in season one leads to a massive upheaval in season two that keeps the audience wondering where in the world to go next. Season three brilliantly repeats this feat. Watch on Netflix

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

This silly but surprisingly sharp workplace sitcom in a New York police station has a lot of passion. Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg leads the cast as Jake Peralta, the star detective in a team with exquisitely drawn characters. However, the series’ secret weapon is Andre Braugher – the former playwright plays the extremely serious Captain Raymond Holt with an unmatched range. Watch on Netflix

Scary adventures from Sabrina

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ybKUX6thF8Q (/ embed)

Netflix’s restart of the 90s comedy Sabrina the Teenage Witch, reinterpreted as a dark coming-of-age story with Kiernan Shipka as half witch, half mortal. Watch on Netflix

Black mirror

It started as a Channel 4 shot in the dark, but Charlie Brooker’s drama quickly became one of the darkest series on TV. Then Netflix jumped in – because clearly a dystopian vision of the future, in which technology has taken over our lives, is exactly the right thing for a service that lets you watch on your screen for hours …

The fifth season features some of the most ambitious and exciting stories ever. Three new stories were published in June 2019, with brilliant performances by Andrew Scott, Miley Cyrus and Anthony Mackie. Watch on Netflix