BBC iPlayer is so much more than a catch-up service.

While the BBC website was once just a helpful place to catch up on your weekend missed show, iPlayer is now a standalone streaming service that tries to keep up with U.S. media giants like Netflix and Amazon.

In short, it is home to some of the best British television channels that can be seen online.

Whether you are a fan of drama box sets like Luther and Bodyguard, classic comedies like Extras and This Country or archive documentaries by David Attenborough and Louis Theroux, there is a lot to offer on iPlayer.

The BBC also plans to make iPlayer even more useful to viewers, with the possibility that all shows will be online for a full year.

What is there to see at the moment? Take a look at our regularly updated offers The best TV shows that can be seen on the BBC iPlayer.

Silent witness

Series 1-22, Series 23 added weekly

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xuwtdz746zA (/ embed)

Every episode from the long-standing crime drama can be streamed on iPlayer. The 23rd series currently being broadcast is launched weekly. Watch iPlayer on BBC

Doctor Who

Series 1-11, series 12 added weekly

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCt6f1Ttmy4 (/ embed)

The latest series of Doctor Who that has just started and is taking Jodie Whittaker’s thirteenth Doctor against more iconic opponents. New episodes will be available weekly on BBC iPlayer, and you can also learn about older adventures based on Christopher Eccleston’s ninth doctor. Watch Doctor Who on BBC iPlayer

Wisting

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHYeGEQ56uY (/ embed)

The Norwegian crime thriller follows homicide commissioner William Wisting, who deals with the most difficult cases in his career and stars as Hollywood actress Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix). Watch Wisting on the BBC iPlayer

Worzel Gummidge

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3NeV8Mgatpw (/ embed)

This remake of the classic television series of the 1980s was received positively by critics and audiences alike. Mackenzie Crook took over the writing and governing as well as the main role in the title role. Watch Worzel Gummidge on the BBC iPlayer

The trial of Christine Keeler

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hsanPZvikII (/ embed)

BBC One’s new drama series tells the story of women at the center of one of the greatest scandals of the 20th century: the Profumo affair. Watch the trial of Christine Keeler on BBC iPlayer

fault

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nwyKe-8VxI (/ embed)

In this pitch-black comedy by BBC Scotland, Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives are seen as two brothers who accidentally kill a man in their car while driving home one night. They try to cover up the crime, but soon people start asking questions and their paranoia is getting worse. Watch Guilt on BBC iPlayer

Elizabeth is missing

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2ejTIsfBeA (/ embed)

Oscar winner Glenda Jackson returns to British television for this full-length drama, in which an older woman is looking for her missing boyfriend while struggling with her own dementia. See how Elizabeth is missing on BBC iPlayer

Jonathan Pie: Back to the studio

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bD0fzsU05wo (/ embed)

This stand-up set by Jonathan Pie, a fake news correspondent, is more of the angry political satire for which he is known. The character is portrayed by comedian Tom Walker and first appeared online with a series of viral videos. Watch Jonathan Pie: Back to the Studio on BBC iPlayer

pose

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NqpND9A6PHU (/ embed)

This groundbreaking series comes from producer Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and shows the LGBTQ ballroom culture scene in New York in the 1980s and 90s. Two seasons are available on the iPlayer, both of which have been celebrated by critics. A third is in preparation. Check out Pose on the BBC iPlayer

This time with Alan Partridge

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77IZttD_pU8 (/ embed)

Steve Coogan’s beloved comedy character returns to the BBC and hosts a series of magazines comparable to The One Show. As expected, things don’t go exactly as planned. Watch Alan Partridge on BBC iPlayer this time

Giri / Haji

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ng0J3RL140U (/ embed)

This thriller is spread across the cities of London and Tokyo because a single murder has devastating effects on the people of both cities. Giri / Haji (translated Duty / Shame) comes from the writer Joe Barton (Humans) with Kelly MacDonald (Boardwalk Empire) and the Japanese actor Takehiro Hira in the leading roles. Watch Giri / Haji on the BBC iPlayer

The war of the worlds

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r-yas0yPbLU (/ embed)

The first episode of the BBC’s three-part adaptation of HG Wells’ classic science fiction story is now available on iPlayer. The highly anticipated series stars Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark) and Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom). Watch the War of the Worlds on BBC iPlayer

Its dark materials

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yuIE1OYnVI (/ embed)

The BBC’s adaptation of Philip Pullman’s rousing fantasy epic is an absolute delight. Dafne Keen (Logan) stars as Lyra Belacqua, a mischievous young girl who plans to rescue her kidnapped friend. Check out his dark materials on the BBC iPlayer