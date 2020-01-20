BBC iPlayer is so much more than a catch-up service.

While the BBC website was once just a helpful place to catch up on your weekend missed show, iPlayer is now a standalone streaming service that tries to keep up with U.S. media giants like Netflix and Amazon.

In short, it is home to some of the best UK television channels that can be seen online.

Whether you are a fan of drama box sets like Luther and Bodyguard, classic comedies like Extras and This Country or archive documentaries by David Attenborough and Louis Theroux, there is a lot to offer on iPlayer.

The BBC also plans to make iPlayer even more useful to viewers, with the possibility that all shows will be online for a full year.

What is there to see at the moment? Take a look at our regularly updated offers The best TV shows you can watch on BBC iPlayer.

Dracula

Courtesy of Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, with Danish actor Claes Bang in the title role. Watch Dracula on the BBC iPlayer

Peaky Blinders

Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) is back in the fifth series of brilliant 1920s Birmingham crime thriller drama. New episodes will be available every Sunday evening. Watch iPlayer on BBC

Silent witness

Series 1-22, Series 23 added weekly

Every episode from the long-standing crime drama can be streamed on iPlayer. The 23rd series currently being broadcast is launched weekly. Watch iPlayer on BBC

Doctor Who

Series 1-11, series 12 added weekly

The latest series of Doctor Who that has just started and is taking Jodie Whittaker’s thirteenth Doctor against more iconic opponents. New episodes will be available weekly on BBC iPlayer, and you can also learn about older adventures based on Christopher Eccleston’s ninth doctor. Watch Doctor Who on BBC iPlayer

Wisting

The Norwegian crime drama follows homicide commissioner William Wisting, who tackles the most difficult cases in his career and stars with Hollywood actress Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix). Watch Wisting on the BBC iPlayer

Worzel Gummidge

This remake of the classic television series of the 1980s was received positively by critics and audiences alike. Mackenzie Crook took over the writing and governing as well as the main role in the title role. Watch Worzel Gummidge on the BBC iPlayer

The trial of Christine Keeler

BBC One’s new drama series tells the story of women at the center of one of the greatest scandals of the 20th century: the Profumo affair. Watch the lawsuit against Christine Keeler on BBC iPlayer

fault

In this pitch-black comedy by BBC Scotland, Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives are seen as two brothers who accidentally kill a man in their car while driving home one night. They try to cover up the crime, but soon people start asking questions and their paranoia is getting worse. Watch Guilt on BBC iPlayer