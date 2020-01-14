The best travel cameras for 2020, from iPhone to mirrorless

Daven Mathies / Digital Trends

The Olympus Tough TG-6 is the best camera for traveling because it is pocket-sized, durable and resistant to the elements. Not only that, it can take a pretty good photo, so you can enjoy your vacation memories with lots of color and clarity.

Our team often uses various media functions around the world, from small press trips by individual camera companies to large events such as CES. So we know a few things about what works (and what doesn’t) to document a trip, especially if you try to travel light. If you have more space in your bag, there are plenty of other fantastic travel cameras beyond the TG-6. These are some of our favorites.

The best travel camera: Olympus Stylus Tough TG-6

Why would you buy this: RAW photos, great macro features, robust and weather-resistant

For whom: Enthusiastic photographers who need a camera that can survive the elements.

Why we chose the Olympus Tough TG-6:

Robust point-and-shoot cameras are similar to action cams, except that they place photos first and video second. Perfect for beach trips and snorkeling, they are meant to be shot by hand instead of being attached to anything. Such cameras are also waterproof, dustproof and frost resistant without the need for a separate housing, as is sometimes the case with action cameras.

The Stylus Tough TG-6 remains the dominance of Olympus in the robust camera game and offers various advanced options that normally cannot be found on this type of camera, such as the ability to take uncompressed RAW photos. It also has a stellar macro mode and even an incredibly easy-to-use light-painting mode, perfect for some creative night-time fun during your next camping trip. It is one of the more expensive options out there, but it offers a lot of energy for the price and should last for years to come.

Although this is the newest offering from the Olympus TG series, little has changed compared to the Tough TG-5. That camera has been officially stopped, but if you can still find one, it might be worth taking it off at a discount.

Read more about the Olympus Stylus Tough TG-6

The best instant travel camera: Leica Sofort

Why would you buy this: If you are tired of lifeless images on a screen and want to have a physical image in your hand

For who is it: Those who love something cool and quirky when it comes to their cameras

Why we chose the Leica Sofort:

From the “reversed” Polaroid OneStep 2 to the soap-bar-like Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay, Instant cameras come in all shapes and sizes. But nobody is that stylish in the Leica Sofort. In keeping with the Leica brand, the Sofort design has been refined and understated. It is the type of instant camera that passers-by will admire in your hand instead of laughing.

Of course, the Sofort on the inside is just a standard Instax Mini camera. The f / 12.7 aperture delivers reasonably sharp images and the 60-millimeter lens is versatile enough to create a range of styles, but it is certainly not the image quality that makes the camera ideal. Let us remember that when you are on vacation, you are there to have fun. Especially when traveling with children, instant photography is always a pleasure for the public. It is a fun, interactive and direct way to document all the good times you have while you are away.

What makes the Sofort different is that you still look like a “real” photographer during use; and viewing the part is half the battle.

Read our practical impressions of Leica Sofort

The best travel superzoom: Nikon Coolpix P1000

Why would you buy this: It has a 125x zoom

For whom: Birders or sports fans were stuck in the seats with nosebleeds

Why we chose the Nikon Coolpix P1000:

The P1000 is overkill in the best way. The amazing 125x zoom offers an equivalent focal length range of 24-3,000 mm, a super fast telephoto shot that had never been heard before. Although technically a point-and-shoot, the enormous optics required for that lens push the camera to more than 3 pounds. Yes, that is not exactly portable and pocketable like other options on this page, but you won’t find that much zoom power anywhere else.

Don’t expect superior image quality from the relatively small sensor of the P1000 (more or less a requirement for mounting such a long lens), but Nikon has done admirable work with image stabilization, so you can at least handle that lens without it you need a tripod – provided you have enough light and a little patience. With almost a grand, this is not an impulse purchase, but if you need a camera that can photograph everything from wide views to close-ups of birds, this is probably your best bet.

Read our Nikon Coolpix P1000 review

The best advanced compact camera for traveling: Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VI

Why would you buy this: Great photos and video, good zoom, impressive speed.

For whom: Enthusiasts after a compact camera that does not sacrifice performance.

Why we chose the Sony RX100 VI:

Sony has somehow placed a 24-200 mm f / 2.8-4 lens in this pocket powerhouse. Although it is not cheap, you cannot beat the versatility of that lens in such a portable form factor when it comes to traveling. The RX100 VI is not the latest advanced compact camera with a 20-megapixel 1-inch type sensor from Sony, but the newer Mark VII offers no real benefits for travel photography.

The RX100 VI is also fast, can focus in just 0.03 seconds and shoots bursts at speeds of up to 24 images per second. It can also handle your video needs excellently, thanks to support for 4K resolution and a range of advanced options that will soften the appetite of even professional videographers.

If you can make ends meet with a shorter lens, the older R100 V has a 3x zoom lens, but with a brighter f / 1.8 aperture for shooting in low light. It also comes for a cheaper price.

Read our Sony RX100 VI review

The best camera with interchangeable lens for travel: Fujifilm X-T30

Why would you buy this: You get a small, lightweight camera with incredible image quality

For whom: Those who want to make more than just a good holiday snapshot

Why we chose the Fujifilm X-T30:

The X-T30 is a powerful, compact mirrorless camera. Whether you are going for a short weekend break or a long vacation, this camera will not add too much weight to your travel bag. It comes with a 26-megapixel X-Trans sensor illuminated at the rear. You get stunning images that are rich in colors and details. Depending on your viewing preference, the X-T30 gives you the option of looking through a central viewfinder or an adjustable LCD screen.

We absolutely loved the X-T30 when we tested it because it brings the best features of Fujifilm’s flagship X-T3 in a smaller, cheaper package. It can shoot continuously at up to 20 frames per second with the electronic shutter, so you never miss a beat of the action. Autofocus for face and eye detection is great for portraits and also offers 4K video if you want to record a cinematic memory of your vacation.

What distinguishes this camera from the one above is that you have the option of interchangeable lenses. And when it comes to great glass, we have to find a better manufacturer than Fujifilm. So if your time is mixed with walking, street markets and lazy days at the beach, you have plenty of lens options that suit the style of photography you want to make.

Read our Fujifilm X-T30 review

The best phone for travel photography: iPhone 11 Pro

Why would you buy this: It is a pocket camera for smartphones with fantastic image quality

For whom: Anyone who does not want the extra weight of an individual camera, but still wants high quality images.

Why we chose the iPhone 11 Pro:

The iPhone 11 Pro has only just entered this list because it was a close match with the Google Pixel 4. The iPhone does not surpass the Pixel image quality, but it is the more versatile camera thanks to the system with three lenses to switch users between three different focal lengths. The new ultra-wide lens is perfect for those beautiful landscape trips. The Pixel also loved its mediocre battery life, something that is important when traveling.

Apple has made many small adjustments to its imaging algorithm and the result is more natural-looking photos. This should be good news for those who want to avoid the fancy-dancy, and prefer a more accurate account of their adventures. Apple’s Night Mode is also a fantastic tool that equals Night Sight on the Pixel series. We discovered that photos taken in low-light situations still had a lot of detail and did not contain overwhelming grain.

Video is another strong example of the 11 Pro, with incredible image stabilization and vivid colors up to 4K / 60p.

So if you want to keep everything in one, the iPhone 11 Pro is the perfect choice for a travel camera.

Read our iPhone 11 Pro review

What should you look out for in a travel camera?

The most important thing is to ensure that you get a camera that you will actually use. You could spend $ 2,000 or more on a top machine for your next vacation, but if you never take it out of your hotel room because it’s too big and heavy (or you’re worried about theft), it’s actually worthless.

If you are already shooting with a DSLR or mirrorless camera, you have a good idea of ​​what you want to use. However, if you are currently only shooting with a phone, consider the ways in which your phone is most missing before making a choice. Do you need better image quality in low light, the ability to photograph in all weather conditions or more versatile lenses?

