The best touchscreen laptops from 2019

Loading...

The best touchscreen laptop that you can buy is the HP Specter x360 13. It is super fast in both laptop and tablet mode and offers fantastic performance and portability. The added power of the touchscreen gives it a unique combination of ultra-functional computing that is hard to beat for versatility.

But it's not the only great touchscreen laptop there is. We have tested dozens of convertible laptops over the years and have great recommendations for other brands, budget levels, and form factors. Below is a mix of Chromebooks and Windows 10 PCs, with a great budget and 15-inch models across the board.

The best touchscreen laptops at a glance

The best touchscreen laptop: HP Specter x360 13

Why would you buy this: You want a flexible laptop that performs great in all categories.

For whom: Professionals, perfectionists and people who want a really good laptop.

Why we chose the HP Specter x360 13:

It is rare for laptops to reward a perfect assessment score, but finding a laptop such as the HP Specter x360 13 is a rare occurrence. This incredible laptop has a beautiful & # 39; gem-cut & # 39; design, amazing battery life, a keyboard that is great to use and 2-in-1 functions if you want to convert it to tablet form for sketching, take notes, etc. It has a bit of everything and manages to do it all well.

The touchscreen itself is a clear HD screen that comes with a handy energy-saving mode that can adjust the screen so that your battery does not waste too much juice on it. As can be expected with HP laptops, there are numerous security features on board, including a face recognition camera and a fingerprint scanner. Ports include two USB-C with Thunderbolt 3 support, USB-A 3.1 and microSD.

The model we tested offered an 8th-generation Core i7 process, 8 GB RAM and a 256 GB SSD, but these specifications can vary based on your choices and you can make the laptop considerably more powerful if you wish. Even better, HP has announced an updated Specter x360 13 that solves the main problem of the 2-in-1 – huge bezels – with a small bezel design, boosts power with Intel & # 39; s new 10th-generation CPU & # 39 ; s and a new 4K OLED offers display option.

Read our full HP Specter x360 13 review

The best touchscreen Chromebook: HP Chromebook x2

Why you should buy this: It is a versatile and affordable laptop with fast Chrome OS.

For whom?: Students, people on the road who do not need much storage space

Why we chose the HP Chromebook x2:

There are many Chromebooks to choose from, but HP & # 39; s Chromebook x2 is one of the best choices. The 2-in-1 design of the 12.3-inch laptop makes it easy to disconnect and use it as a tablet, while the front & rear cameras allow you to use the laptop to use in different ways. The display offers a healthy resolution of 2,400 x 1,600.

The light Chrome OS does not need much under the hood, so the Chromebook x2 can easily handle an Intel Core m3-7Y30 1 GHz processor, 23 GB SSD storage and 4 GB RAM. There is a USB-C port for connecting various accessories and more data from the Chromebook, which means that this model can be combined particularly well with a compatible external hard drive if you need more storage.

Although the keyboard feels great for a 2-in-1 model, we have noticed that the laptop is a bit wobbly when connected to the keyboard, which can be annoying for some users. Although our battery test lasted only about four and a half hours, it performed better than comparable models such as the Pixelbook and Surface Pro.

Read our full review here

The best touchscreen 2-in-1: Microsoft Surface Pro 6

Why you should buy this: It is without a doubt the best 2-in-1 you can buy.

For whom?: Mobile professionals and people who want a Windows 10 tablet.

Why we chose the Microsoft Surface Pro 6:

Combined with a Surface keyboard, the Surface Pro 6 is one of the best touchscreen laptops out there, with a particularly excellent and lightweight design that is still quite durable. If you need Windows 10 on the road, especially in tablet form, the Pro 6 is definitely worth a look. We were particularly impressed by the excellent 12.3-inch screen with its resolution of 2,736 x 1,824 and high brightness levels.

Inside, the Pro 6 uses an Intel 8-gen quad-core processor (i5 or i7) that is an upgrade from older models, although not at the level of Whiskey Lake chips. You have options for anywhere from 128 GB to 1 TB storage and 8 GB or 16 GB memory. The battery life is excellent, with around 9.5 hours of web browsing and more than 14 hours of video playback.

The disadvantage is that the Surface Pro 6 only comes with USB-A, mini-DisplayPort and a microSD, so ports are a bit limited, especially if you are looking for USB-C. Speaking of USB-C, Microsoft has just announced the Surface Pro 7 with the more modern port and updates for Intel 10th generation processors.

Read our full Surface Pro 6 review

The best touchscreen laptop for less than $ 500: Dell Inspiron 14 7000

Why you should buy this: A solid laptop that is cheaper than ever.

For whom?: Those who need a touchscreen with a limited budget, but don't want to sacrifice quality.

Why we chose the Dell Inspiron 14 7000:

This 14-inch Inspiron model offers a larger screen than many of our choices and has a very low price for a lightweight touchscreen laptop, a great option for people who want to save money. The model has an Intel Core i5 processor and 6 GB RAM – upgrades for these specifications are available, but that will also increase costs. However, storage can easily go up to 1 TB without affecting the price too much. Ports include USB-A 3.0, SD card slot and HDMI and are well positioned, highlighting the strong design of this Dell laptop.

Of course you give up a bit for the lower price. The screen is only 1080p, which is useful for most tasks, but disappointing if you are looking for ultra HD. There is also no USB-C option for more advanced connections. The battery life is reasonable for about 8 hours and 10 minutes for our basic "Readers" test. But given the affordable price, those negatives feel like understandable compromises.

Read our full Dell Inspiron 14 7000 review

The best touchscreen laptop for students: Microsoft Surface Go

Why you should buy this: This 2-in-1 is an easy, sustainable choice when you are always on the move.

For whom?: Students and professionals who do not need Surface Pro.

Why we chose Microsoft Surface Go:

Affordable, lightweight and agile, the Surface Go is an excellent compromise for those who are not really interested in Chromebooks but do not need a Surface Pro model. The Go is a smaller, 10-inch tablet that runs on an Intel Pentium chip and weighs just a little more than a pound. The Type Cover accessory is, just as with the Surface models, a simple magnetic attachment, but it is also an additional purchase of $ 130, so keep that in mind when buying. Fortunately, ports have a USB-C connection and a headphone connection. The screen itself has a great resolution of 1,800 x 1,200 with surprisingly high brightness levels.

When purchasing, you can use between 4 and 8 GB RAM and between 64 and 128 GB SSD storage. Although the battery has a rating of nine hours, our tests made it to just over 8 hours when playing low-brightness video and around five hours when surfing the web.

Read our full Surface Go review

Research and purchase tips

Do touchscreen laptops use more batteries?

They can, but this question is more difficult than it seems. All kinds of laptop settings can drain your battery, especially the brightness of the screen.

Touchscreens use a simple capacitive layer on the display to detect your fingers, which hardly use electricity. As touch screen laptops have become more complex, there are more features that "look" at touch input, allowing the battery to drain over time. For various reasons, laptops with touchscreen use their batteries faster than models without touchscreen. Oh, and turning off the touchscreen won't make a difference. Most laptops simply adjust the screen to ignore all touches, accidentally or otherwise, but the battery drain functions are still there.

The real reason that touchscreen laptops tend to extend battery life is because they are sometimes limited to higher resolution configurations, such as the Dell XPS 13. A 4K screen is the primary battery sucker here , not the addition of the touchscreen.

Are touchscreen laptops good for drawing?

This is a very model-specific question! Some laptops with touchscreen are terrible to draw, while others are actually very good at it. Look for a 2-in-1 model that is compatible with a stylus such as the Surface Pen (Surface models from Microsoft, Lenovo Yoga models, etc.). Then look carefully at assessments and see if people think the laptop model is good for sketching and drawing. If the screen cannot lie completely flat, it is probably not a good choice as a drawing surface.

Does Apple have a touchscreen laptop?

Yes, it is called the iPad Pro. We know, it's not really a laptop, but hear us! With mouse support and increased multitasking support in the recently announced iPadOS, it is becoming more and more like a laptop every day.

Apart from that, Apple is currently not interested in making MacBooks with touchscreens, because Apple's designers just don't like the idea. With MacOS Catalina, however, Apple introduced a feature called Sidecar. With Sidecar you can connect your iPad to your MacBook so that the iPad screen shows your MacBook screen with direct synchronization. You can then use the Apple Pencil or your fingers to communicate with Mac apps. This is particularly useful for drawing, but can also be used for other tasks.

Are all 2-in-1 laptops touchscreen laptops?

The term "2-in-1" means that the laptop can be converted to a tablet, usually by folding back the screen or removing the keyboard (see Lenovo Yoga, HP Specter 360x, Microsoft Surface Book, etc.). Since the laptop is designed to be used as a tablet when needed, it must definitely have a touchscreen. There is no 2-in-1 laptop without touchscreen capabilities.

However, there are some clamshell laptops with touch screens. These are standard laptops, but they happened to have a touch screen, such as the Surface Laptop 2 or some configurations of the Dell XPS 13.

Recommendations from the editors