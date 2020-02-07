The best tips and tricks for Google Home for 2020

Devices like Google Home, Nest Mini, Second Generation Nest Mini, Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max have been out of service long enough for owners to really tinker with the smart devices and get a feel for their capabilities. Programmers now have the ability to build third-party skills to improve the use of the voice assistant.

We thought it was high time to create some of the best tips for home devices just in case you want to customize your morning report, name your device, speak another language or act as a translator, or search for some of the better Easter eggs baked directly into Google’s smart speakers and displays. Regardless of whether you’ve just bought a Google homepage or are looking for new features, these tips will help you make the most of your IoT friend’s potential.

“Hey Google”

It is interesting that the Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) personality that powers the home has no name. This seems to undermine the organic relationship between the user and the device. Apple has Siri and the Amazon Echo has Alexa, but the engineers behind the house and other Android devices have steadfastly followed the general “Google Assistant”.

You can change the name of your device in the Google Home app under “Device”> “Settings”> “Name”. However, the name you choose does not become the new activation word. Despite the feedback from users, users can only activate the device with the words “OK, Google”, “Hey, Google” or strangely “OK, Boo Boo”.

However, there is a way to get your assistant to call you under a different name if they answer you. Just say “OK, Google, change my name”. You may not be able to call your Google homepage “Princess Fluffycakes”, but you can have them call you by your preferred nickname. We recommend “Your Highness” to begin with.

Easy connection of intelligent devices

Google also makes it easier to set up smart devices. When you set up a new smart device in the manufacturer’s app, you’ll receive a push notification shortly informing you that the device is compatible with your Google Home speaker or display. The setup process is more seamless than ever, and you can connect your smart devices to Google Assistant in a few seconds.

Use your great skills to … automate everything

There will be a day when devices like the home are delivered by drone, automatically crawl out of their own boxes and slide out a mechanical paw to introduce themselves before plugging into your home and personalizing their functions. In the meantime, it is critical for home users to learn more about IFTTT.

IFTTT is a so-called “applet creation service”. The acronym stands for the basic idea of ​​the creator: “If This, Then That”. Basically, this is an easy way to get your home to do cool things for you automatically. After downloading the app, you can create command modules that can be integrated with Google Assistant apps like Tasker and Autovoice to automate certain functions. For example, you could wake up in the morning and say “Hey, Google” and the home can change the color of your Hue lamps, start NPR and make a pot of coffee on your behalf. You can also choose to respond to notifications. This notifies you when someone sends you an email, logs your hours on Google Calendar, and saves text on a worksheet so you don’t lose valuable work or personal interaction.

Don’t want to use IFTTT? Simply use the routine feature in the Google Home app to perform multiple actions with one command.

Or just stick to the basics

If you’re not an applet type, it’s still important to use the house’s basic applications to make your life easier. It is worth reading a list of the basic commands that are available to you when you arrive home. So you should ask Google Assistant questions, set alarms, connect your calendar, and perform a variety of other basic commands to better familiarize yourself with your new virtual companion.

With a new feature, you can create digital sticky notes for yourself or your family members on your smart display so you can remind your spouse to pick up eggs later, or remind your roommate to pay the utility bill, for example.

You can also set up multiple users on your Google Assistant-enabled device, such as B. Google Home Mini or Nest Mini 2nd generation. Google Assistant can speak and understand more than one language if you want to make your Google Home multilingual. You can use the interpreter mode to translate conversations in real time. You can also use the Voice Match feature in the app and program your home device to recognize your voice and give you tailored answers. For example, you can request information about your shuttle service. Google Assistant recognizes your voice and gives you your commuting information – not that of your partner.

Shop until the doctor comes

“OK, Google, buy me flour.” One of the biggest complaints from homeowners when launching the device was that, unlike their competitor Alexa, users couldn’t shop over-the-counter. This changed when Google announced that the home would be integrated into Google Express, the company’s shopping platform. This service allows users to order in dozens of stores, including Target, Best Buy, and Costco Wholesale. Users can order products by simply asking for them. Your home device will give users a total amount including taxes and shipping costs before the order is confirmed.

Google Assistant offers some interesting functions that you can also use in the car. Would you like a cup of coffee before work? Say “Hey Google, how long will it take to get to the next Starbucks?”, And Google Maps will give you directions. You can pre-order your favorite latte in the car from Starbucks without having to take your hands off the wheel. You may even be able to reserve a parking space with SpotHero on the go.

Read and reply to messages

With Google Home, you can easily make a call. All you have to do is say “OK, Google, call (phone number)” or “OK, Google, call (company name)”. One of the newer features of Google Assistant is the ability to manage your text messages when you send text messages. Instruct Google Assistant to “show my messages” and it will show unread text. However, if you answer the question “Do I have messages?” Imagine, Google Assistant reads out your unread messages. The home device can also read SMS-enabled messages from Facebook Messenger and Hangouts if you have a compatible device. In 2020, you can even put certain contacts on speed dial.

Customize your morning report

One of the features that Google Home owners were quickest to use is the universal “Tell me about my day” command that triggers an audio report. What some basic users haven’t noticed is that the “tell me about my day” command can be customized to provide various information. You can select different categories in the menu, including weather, traffic conditions, Google Calendar reminders and even your flight status. It is also possible not to cut off the report at the end, but to use a custom news feed as the default setting.

Embrace the ecosystem

If you are interested in a home device, there is a good chance that you are already using several other Google products. The home devices were developed for use in Google’s ecosystem. Therefore, the products are most useful for users who frequently use services such as Google Calendar and Google Keep. With these services, the home can really be your personal assistant. With a simple voice command, you can check your schedule, set reminders, or add items to your shopping lists. Google Home can also be used with several smart home products, including Google Cast, Philips Hue lights, Smart Things, and more. Other products have announced compatibility in the past few months, and the list continues to grow.

Some time ago, Google’s homepage became Google Nest, so Google’s and Nest’s products work together like peas and carrots. Do you have a nest hello doorbell? The Google homepage notifies you when someone rings and you can see who is at the door on your phone, TV, or smart display. If you have a Chromecast, a Smart Display or a Smart TV with an integrated Google Assistant, you can also fast forward and adjust the volume of your streaming shows with your voice.

Connect

Erika Rawes / Digital Trends

While the home device cannot keep up with Alexa – at least not yet – in terms of connected apps, the personal assistant can use the most common streaming services without any problems. For music, you can connect your speaker to Pandora, Google Music, Deezer, Spotify and YouTube. If you use one of these services, it is advisable to link your accounts. You can also choose your preferred music service. So if you tell Google to “play music,” your preferred music provider will automatically start playing it. Your Google Home device will also act as a Chromecast receiver. Therefore, any app that runs in Chromecast can also be controlled via Google Assistant.

While some of the services connected to Google deal with products in your home, you can also connect this speaker to your Uber account and other third-party services. For example, Kayak, Domino, Food Network and WebMD offer “services” that you can use. Unlike Alexa, you don’t need to activate it, you may need to create or link an account. To access them, say “OK, Google, ask Food Network …”.

Use the data protection functions

One of the reasons why gizmos like Home are such useful devices is that they always listen to how all of A.I. Devices that order doll houses without permission, or the Super Bowl commercial that made home devices go crazy around the world. For most people, however, it is most useful if they can ask the home a question or issue a command to speak hands-free.

However, this feature can be a bit annoying for some people. Are you sure you want Google or another company to hear everything you say? It is also possible that the home fits into your conversations, even if you did not respond to them directly. Google’s four-syllable wake-up phrase “OK, Google” will likely prevent this from happening too often, but we did it at odd times, especially when we said something that resembles the wake-up phrase. Fortunately, all you have to do is press the mute button on the back of the device to turn off the Always Hear feature.

You can also turn off personalized ads, unsubscribe from marketing emails, and turn off the camera on your Nest Hub Max when you’re not using it. Google Assistant will remember everything. So if you want to delete a delicate query from your history, you can do so in the app by accessing My Activity on the Settings tab. Here you can either play your search history or delete it. In the app, tap the menu button and scroll to My activity. You can delete them one by one or in large parts by date. For the latter, press the three vertical dots in the search assistant bar. Choose Delete Activity After and set the time period.

Google also adds new privacy features, including the ability to tell the wizard that “it wasn’t for you” if you don’t want him to hear a certain conversation.

Have some fun with Easter eggs

Similar to Alexa, Google Assistant has a sense of humor. With a quick search you can bring up a lot of funny questions, e.g. B. “What smells here?”, “Hey, Google, are you Skynet?” And “OK, Google, Hodor.”. A birthday party? You can say, “OK, Google, sing” Happy Birthday. “You can even ask Google directly,” What are your Easter eggs? “

Bored? Ask “What you can do” on Google Home. The device offers a variety of fun activities, including poems, (bad) beatboxing and a variety of games ranging from trivia to toy story freeze dance.

Google Home can also help you cook. When you say “Hey, Google, let’s make chocolate chip cookies”, you’ll hear step-by-step instructions for baking. You can set timers or multiple timers at the same time using only your voice. If you forget how many tablespoons there are in the cup, Google Home can do the conversion. When you’re done cooking, you can send a message to the other Google Home devices in your house so everyone knows it’s time to eat.

If you are in fitness and have a Wear OS from Google that supports fitness tracking, you can say “OK, Google, Start my Walk” and Google Assistant can track your step count, distance and heart rate. Google Assistant helps you with your fantasy football league (using CBS Sports), meditating (using headspace), or paying your friend back for lunch last week (using Google Pay). Have a bad day? If you say “OK, Google, tell me something good”, you will get some good news on the Google homepage.

