The best tent heaters for 2020

There is no better way to ruin a camping trip than to wake up in the middle of the night with the shivers. The best way to keep your tent nice and warm during cold nights is by investing in a tent heater, but that is not the case. For the best performance for your next camping trip we have collected the best tent heaters on the market. These heaters keep you warm and meet a wide range of needs.

Best electric tent heater

Electric tent heaters can be connected to an electrical outlet if you are at a more advanced campsite, or to a generator if you are at a primitive campsite. The best electric heater is durable and has safety features that ensure that you don't burn your tent. The Comfort Zone CZ707 1500 Watt compact universal heating meets all those needs and more. It has two heat settings and a fan setting to keep you comfortable and is automatically switched off if it is turned over or gets too hot. It also has a durable metal design that can withstand rough camping conditions. Just make sure that you combine it with an extension cord for outdoor use, so that the heating and cord are not exposed to the elements, as the Comfort Zone CZ707 is not suitable for outdoor use.

Best propane tent heating

The most important features when it comes to propane tent heaters are safety features. Mr. Heater F232017 MH9BXRV Indoor-Safe portable RV radiant heater has all the safety features you need, plus it heats up to 225 square feet with almost 100% efficiency (that means very little wasted fuel). It is safe to use indoors or outdoors and it will automatically turn off if it tilts, detects low oxygen levels in your tent or if the pilot goes out.

Best kerosene tent heater

The Sengoku HeatMate 10,000-BTU portable omni-radiant indoor and outdoor kerosene heater does not take up much space, but offers 300 square feet of heat. It is also safer than most kerosene heaters. If it falls over, it automatically shuts off and has a wider base for better stability and extra grate to keep items and hands away from the heating element.

Most portable tent heating

If you have a small tent, or just very little packing space in your vehicle, then the Mr. Heater F215100 MH4B Little Buddy 3800-BTU safe indoor propane heater a great choice. It is not much larger than a flashlight and falls apart for easy storage or carrying. Although it is small, the Little Buddy still heats up to 95 square feet. It also contains important safety features. It automatically turns off if it falls or detects low oxygen in your tent.

Best cheap tent heater

If you have a limited budget and just want a heater that can heat a small tent, then the AmazonBasics 500-watt ceramic mini personal personal mini heater works in a pinch. With a size of just 5.9 x 3.2 x 6 inches, it fits into any backpack and does not take up much space in your tent. Even better, it is less than $ 20. The mini heater is available in four colors and switches off automatically when it is turned around. As with other electric heaters, you must pair it with an extension cord that is suitable for outdoors so that the heater and cord are not outside.

Best heating for one

If no one at your camping party agrees on how warm your tent should be, the answer is personal battery heaters that you can slip into your gloves, bags or socks. Of all personal warmers, Karecel Hand Warmers thumbs up. They are available in three colors, have fire protection to prevent fire and have three heating settings. It also acts as a device charger that can power your phone or tablet with a USB cable.

