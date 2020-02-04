The best tablets for small businesses in 2020

Small businesses are known for their entrepreneurial and innovative spirit and can often act in an unbureaucratic manner. This is one of the reasons why small businesses put so much emphasis on technology and strive to use as many automated devices and services as possible to streamline their operations and get more done. Tablets are ideal work companions for all types of companies if you want to leave your laptop on your desk. Here are our recommendations for the best tablets for small businesses.

How to choose a tablet

When buying a tablet for yourself and your team, don’t let yourself be fascinated by all the eye-catching products available. You will be more satisfied with your purchase and it will serve you better if you set a few parameters before you start searching. Determine which features and specifications are most important to your device, how much you’d like to spend on each tablet, which operating system works well with your other computer systems and smartphones, and which features and specifications are most important to you.

Organizations can use tablets for all types of operations, including payment processing, field work, and media consumption. You may also want to differentiate between executives and employees who need different tablet types for their different roles in the company (primary or complementary devices or even robust devices, depending on the location). Also consider size, battery life, processor, memory and external connections for accessories.

Tablet Features

Companies will use tablets differently. Here are some features to consider:

Camp: If your company creates a lot of documents, photos, videos, and multimedia items that you want to take with you (with or without cloud backup), you should buy a tablet that has enough storage space for your needs. The storage space ranges from 16 GB to 1 TB.

Battery life: The battery capacity can vary considerably depending on the size of the device. In general, however, a value between 6,000 mAh and 8,000 mAh is aimed for, which is sometimes in the range of 3,000 mAh for smaller devices. If battery life is important to you, read a few reviews and get an idea of ​​how the capacity is reflected in hours under real conditions.

cameras: Tablet cameras are generally viewed as a practical rather than an important function. However, most tablets come with front and back cameras that can come in handy as needed. Front cameras are useful for video conferencing and video chatting via Skype, FaceTime and other services. Rear-view cameras can be useful for scanning documents.

Wireless Internet access: Wi-Fi is standard for all tablets and most support the fastest Wi-Fi standards available at the time of purchase – the 802.11ac standard, even if your office has an older router.

Processor: Tablet processors are very different and sometimes manufacturer-specific, like the iPad A12X chip from Apple. You can check the processor online to see how fast it is and how it is compared to others.

Speaker: Tablet speakers are useful, unlike premium speakers, but below-average audio can seriously affect the tablet experience. Make sure the sound quality is adequate when you look at the reviews of the tablets you are considering, or even better go to a store like Best Buy where a few demo tablets may be available and listen Yourself too. When playing music, you should use one with speakers on both sides for optimal sound separation.

Stylus: Pens and tablets fit together, and certain tablets have pens that are specifically designed to take advantage of their hardware and software features. If you need one, get a pen that is designed specifically for your tablet. Many support multiple types of pens that allow you to switch between thick and thin pen lines at the touch of a button.

Expandable memory: Some tablets have SD card slots, a handy feature that allows you to add storage when needed.

LTE connection: When you’re on the go, you may not want to use the available WiFi for online communication. With LTE connectivity, you are online everywhere. You need to add your tablet to your mobile data subscription from a mobile operator to get it all up and running.

Once you have made a pre-selection, you can try out different models that meet your company’s needs. Here are a few that we recommend and check out our list of the best tablets in the market today.

Apple iPad Pro

Even if you’re not a Mac user, the Apple iPad Pro is the best tablet on the market. Apple’s product range offers a sweet selection of iPads, including the two iPad Pro models with 12.9 and 11 inches. The larger device with a resolution of 2,732 x 2,048 and 264 pixels per inch (ppi) looks like a small television set. The productivity apps are not only ideal for watching videos, for iOS multitasking functions and for a battery life of up to 10 hours. They also make the iPad Pro the ideal companion for companies.

Both models have comparable specifications and are available with 64 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB. The 11-inch model weighs just over a pound, while the larger iPad Pro weighs about 1.3 pounds. Both have an A12X Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture, a 12-megapixel main camera, 4K video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps, a 7-megapixel front camera, FaceTime audio and video, Wi-Fi (802.11a / b / g / n / a), Bluetooth 5.0, Face ID and Apple Pay. You can also opt for a cellular connection. Apple’s companion hardware, sold separately, includes the Smart Keyboard, Apple Pencil, AirPods, and more.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro

Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The MediaPad M5 Pro is Huawei’s challenge for the iPad. It has a beautiful 10.8-inch display made of 2,560 x 1,600 curved 2.5-D glass. The screen-to-body ratio of 82% offers a wide view, supplemented by a curved metal housing, which offers an elegant, attractive and simple industrial design. It features a proprietary Kirin 960 series octa-core chipset and stable Wi-Fi network connectivity with four Harman Kardon-certified stereo speakers for an excellent audio and video experience with headphones.

The 13 megapixel rear camera in combination with the 8 megapixel front camera offers all the photographic functions that you need for most tablets. It holds 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and even contains an M-pen. The 7,500 mAh battery (TYPE) and energy-saving technology enable an 11-hour 1080P video display. With the built-in quick charge, it takes about 2.9 hours to fully charge the device. It also has Smart UI EMUI 8.0 (Android 8.0) and advanced fingerprint recognition.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Riley Young / Digital Trends

Despite the fact that the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 two-in-one tablet is not fundamentally different from its predecessor, our predecessor, the Surface Pro 6, the newer model is much improved overall, which it recommends as a great business tablet. It offers everything you need for the versatility of your workplace – both in the office and when traveling. The Surface Pro 7 features the new 10th generation Intel Ice Lake processor with three options, starting with the dual-core core i3-1005G1. With a resolution of 2,736 x 1,824 on a 12.3-inch screen, the screen is sharp and color-accurate – with the same pixel density as the iPad Pro – and is therefore ideal for viewing and working with videos.

With this model, Microsoft has exchanged its Mini-DisplayPort for USB-C. Since only a few monitors have a Mini DisplayPort, fewer USB dongles and cables may be required for this USB-C, since the new connection enables the power supply, video output and data transmission to take place simultaneously. The frames may be too big for some users, but include components like the Windows Hello IR camera, 1080p webcam, and a pair of 1.6-watt stereo speakers. The Surface Pro 7 is available in seven main configurations, including Intel 4 i3 with 4 GB RAM, three Intel Core i5 models with 8 GB and 16 GB RAM, and memory from 128 GB to 256 GB and Intel Core i7 models with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB RAM. 512 GB and 1 TB of storage. Prices range from $ 629 to $ 2100. It comes in black and platinum.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Like its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S4, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is an impressive 10.5-inch Android tablet powered by a flagship processor in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. The Tab S6’s Super AMOLED screen is beautiful at 2,560 x 1,600 resolution – colors are rich and black is dark, while dark video scenes are easy to see due to the bright screen. There is also HDR10 + support. So if you watch HDR films, you benefit from the additional contrast.

With the included S Pen, you can take and edit notes to ensure smooth work. Magnet technology makes it easier to save and load. Connect a keyboard with built-in trackpad to this tablet for a seamless desktop experience like a PC. The Tab S6 comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage or 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

Amazon Fire HD 10

Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Some small businesses use their tablets for almost everything, and even replace them for laptops when they’re on the go or at home, while others have less need and a more limited budget. The Amazon Fire HD 10 works well for a 10.1-inch LCD display with 224 pixels per inch. With it, you can view any document, video or image from a wide viewing angle – bright, but without glare. It is an Android tablet, but runs the optimized version of Amazon called “Fire OS”. As a result, it does not have full access to the Google Play Store, which limits the number of third-party apps and games available. The Fire HD 10 comes with 32 GB or 64 GB of storage and you can expand the storage with a separate MicroSD card. The Fire HD 10 has a 2-megapixel rear camera for taking photos or 720p videos and a 2-megapixel VGA front camera that is suitable for Skype conference calls.

With a battery life of up to 12 hours, the tablet offers you more flexibility and is compatible with Alexa so that you can quickly access information, your calendar and your intelligent office. Show mode offers a hands-free Alexa experience with a home screen that’s optimized for visibility across the room in addition to Alexa calls and messages. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a cheap buy, but it ties you into Amazon’s restricted app store and lacks high-end processing power.

Google Pixel Slate

From the 12.3-inch molecular display with 6 million pixels to the two front speakers, the 1.6-pound Google Pixel Slate can work optimally in any work mode. You can work with Google Docs, Slides, or Gmail online or offline and connect to Duo Cam. Pixel Slate also lets you use Google Assistant, so Hey Google gives you music, control of your home or office, and more.

The tablet’s split-screen multitasking function improves a productive work environment with automatic, trouble-free updates. Pixel Slate runs Chrome OS, but also supports Android apps. You can recreate a desktop experience by adding items such as a monitor, mouse, and keyboard. You can also watch movies, play music and play games without a Wi-Fi connection. Regardless of whether you work at home, in a café or in the office, your tablet remains secure because you have to unlock it with your finger using Pixel Imprint. The tablet’s security chip stores your information, device passwords, and operating system on your tablet, not in the cloud. If you prefer Google’s cloud services in your office, the Pixel Slate may be for you.

HP Chromebook X2

The detachable HP Chromebook X2 tablet with numerous functions for a Chrome OS two-in-one device offers 4 GB RAM, 32 GB storage and a 7th generation Intel Core m3-7Y30 processor. The tablet has a distinctive look – a white ceramic cover on the back, which harmonizes with the chrome strip on the edges and the black bezels on the front. The back is made using a special anodized electrodeposition process (AED), in which the underlying aluminum is coated for strength, durability and scratch resistance.

The tablet contains a keyboard and a pen – neat packaging that is made even better by additional storage space via a microSD card slot. It also has front and rear facing cameras and an impressive 12.3-inch display with 2,400 by 1,600 pixels at 235 ppi, which operates with the same 3: 2 aspect ratio as that of Microsoft Surface. Two front speakers are reminiscent of the Surface Pro and are equipped with Bang & Olufsen tuning and the amplifier from HP Audio Boost 2. The battery life is excellent and ensures that a charged battery can last a whole working day before it runs out. This tablet is ideal if you are looking for something that can easily be used as a laptop. However, Chrome OS is best for businesses that use Google services.

