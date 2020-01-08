The best tablet offers for January 2020: iPad, Samsung, Fire

Loading...

Tablets remain popular despite the advances in smartphones and laptops. Smartphones are great for streaming and gaming, but their small screens are a disadvantage. Although laptops are slimmer and lighter than ever, these computers can still be rather cumbersome to take with you all day or to hold them while you sit on the couch for some streaming. So tablets remain the favorite mobile device for millions of users.

Tablet technology also continues to benefit from hardware improvements. The iPad setup, the leading example, is as good as ever and relatively affordable for Apple products. If iPadOS is not really your thing, you have several alternatives to choose from. Samsung continues to refine the Galaxy Tab line. Amazon’s high-quality Fire tablets are a strong choice for tablet buyers, especially Prime members and e-book addicts.

It doesn’t matter what type of tablet you prefer – or if you don’t have a favorite yet and need help making that decision – we’re here to lend a hand. We have completed the best tablet offers currently available online. You can also read our quick and handy buying guide below to find the perfect device for your needs and budget.

Best tablet offers available today

Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch (WiFi + mobile) – $ 643 (was $ 751) Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 32 GB Wifi Tablet Black (2019) – $ 197 (was $ 230) Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 ″ 32 GB Wifi Android 9.0 Pie Tablet Black (2019) – $ 148 (was $ 150) Google Pixel Slate 12.3-inch 2-in-1 tablet— $ 465 Apple iPad Air (WiFi + mobile) – $ 599



Apple iPad

“IPad” has almost become a generic term for “tablet”, a testament to the enormous enduring popularity of these Apple devices. That is no surprise, given that Apple is the company that put tablets on the map when it rolled out its first iPad almost ten years ago (2020 marks the 10 year anniversary of the original model). Part of this popularity is also due to their value: with the exception of the iPad Pro, iPads are not as expensive as things like iPhones and MacBooks compared to the competition.

The standard iPad (now in the seventh generation) is even remarkably affordable and remains the most recommended tablet for most people. The sixth generation iPad goes for almost $ 250 the entire year and the new 2019 renewal even dropped so low during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. However, don’t forget the great new iPad Air, which gives the more expensive iPad Pro serious value for money, as well as the iPad Mini, a great super-portable tablet if you don’t mind sacrificing screen real estate.

The iPad Pro is of course the most advanced model in Apple’s tablet stable. It’s expensive, but there’s no denying that it’s the best tablet from Apple, so you have to decide for yourself if the extra juice is worth it. Read our iPad buying guide for a more detailed overview of the available models before searching the tablet offers above.

Samsung Galaxy Tab

Andy Boxall / digital trends

There are a number of Android tablet brands on the market today, but just like with Android smartphones, Samsung is the biggest name on the playing field. The Galaxy Tab devices represent the best Android tablets that can buy money in 2019, and like the iPad line, these devices have a wide range of price points and features.

The Galaxy Tab S series carries a similar name to the Galaxy S phones and occupies almost the same space in the Samsung product line as the company’s flagship. The current Galaxy Tab S6 is great, but it is also the most expensive Tab model (usually priced somewhere between the iPad Pro and iPad Air). However, if you are looking for an Android tablet to pair with a keyboard, the Tab S6 is perfect.

However, if you are looking for a more affordable option, the Galaxy Tab S5e is a great alternative and one of our favorites. Samsung also makes a few cheaper ones, such as the Galaxy Tab A – but if you are looking for a really budget-focused tablet, consider choosing one of Amazon’s Fire devices instead.

Amazon Fire

Amazon’s Fire tablets (formerly part of the Kindle line, although they no longer bear that name) have come a long way in recent years. We were not originally die-hard fans of them, but for the price they are hard to beat today. This is especially true for Prime members who want to take advantage of everything that their Prime subscription offers, such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Audible audiobooks, free e-books and magazines, and the countless other things that Amazon gives its premium customers.

And of course, because they are tablets, the Fire devices also have numerous apps, games and other software within reach. Did we mention that they are cheap? The seven-inch Fire 7 starts at just $ 50, the eight-inch Fire HD 8 (with high-definition display) at $ 80, and the new Fire HD 10 at $ 150 – and no, that’s not just selling prices. Even if the currently available tablet deals do not currently offer discounts on Fire devices, these are still great purchases at their regular prices, but be sure to check this regularly, as Amazon will mark these from time to time and we will take those offers regularly update during the holiday season.

