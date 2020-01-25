The best star snapshots of the week: RuPaul, the Kardashian Jenners and more

January 25, 2020 | 2:28 p.m.

1 of

27

QUEEN BEE RuPaul (center) cuts a ribbon to open its namesake DragCon in London.

REUTERS

2 of

27

ANIMAL SET Robert Downey Jr. rocks a cheetah-style cardigan while promoting his film “Dolittle” in Berlin.

ddp images / Steffens / Sipa USA

3 of

27

LADY BUSINESS Gwyneth Paltrow poses in front of a flower wall during a special screening of her new show “Goop Lab” in LA.

Getty Images

4 of

27

BEACH BUMS Emma Roberts jokes with a friend in the sand in Punta Mita, Mexico.

HEM / BACKGRID

5 of

27

COLD FRONT Marion Cotillard visits penguins in Antarctica.

ABACA / INSTARimages.com

6 of

27

GOOD IDEA Cynthia Erivo smiles broadly in a coral dress at the SAG Awards in LA.

FilmMagic

7 of

27

ON THE SET! Isla Fisher continues the Christmas season and makes her film “Godmothered” in Boston.

Patriot Pics / BACKGRID

8 of

27

ON THE SET! Bryan Cranston takes a call during a scene for his upcoming series “Your Honor” in New Orleans, La.

MEGA

9 of

27

ON THE SET! Hugh Jackman gets busy working on his film “Reminiscence” at Confederate Memorial Hall in New Orleans, La.

MEGA

10 of

27

WAY WITH WORDS Actress and model Larsen Thompson sends a message in Paris.

Getty Images

11 of

27

DESIGNED IN LAVENDER Olivia Culpo wears a monotonous look for a meeting in Santa Monica, California.

Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com

12 of

27

BLACK TIE Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are invited to dinner after the SAG Awards in West Hollywood, California.

Group of photographers / MEGA

13 of

27

tip-off Ansel Elgort gets loud as he cheers while playing the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden in the courtyard.

Getty Images

14 of

27

GAME TIME Bill Clinton (left) and Michael Strahan clash at the Barclays Center in a Los Angeles Lakers game against Brooklyn Nets.

Getty Images

15 of

27

PUPPY LOVE Joey King (left) and Logan Browning laugh as they pose with kissing dogs at a rollout event for the SAG Awards in LA.

Getty Images for Turner

16 of

27

EAT FOR THOUGHTS Dascha Polanco (left) is happy to volunteer at the Food Bank for New York City.

Getty Images for Food Bank For N

17 of

27

FAMILY AFFAIR Kylie Jenner (from left), Kris Jenner, Travis Scott, Corey Gamble and Kourtney Kardashian take a trip to Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida.

MEGA / BACKGRID / BACKGRID

18 of

27

CAMERA READY Paris Hilton smiles at the paparazzi in a pastel dress in LA.

GC Images

19 of

27

FLASH ABOUT Singer Pixie Lott puts on a sparkling dress in Paris.

TheImageDirect.com

20 of

27

Ride or death Björk (left) and her daughter Ísadóra have a taxi in Soho.

LRNYC / MEGA

21 of

27

DOG DAYS Jane Fonda is wearing her pooch when she visits “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in LA.

GC Images

22 of

27

ABGEKNOPFT “Looking for Alaska” actress Kristine Froseth wears a first-class suit for the Paris fashion week by Chanel Haute Couture.

Getty Images

23 of

27

BUST OPEN Laverne Cox shows off her bra in a cut-out dress for the Matrix Destination event in Orlando, Florida.

Getty Images

24 of

27

EMERALD CITY Constance Wu poses in bright green at the Producers Guild Awards in LA.

Getty Images

25 of

27

CHECKED Jon Hamm (from left), Susan Sarandon and Sir Ian McKellen play in plaid and pose with Niall Horan at the Paul Smith 50th Anniversary fashion show in Paris.

Dave Benett / Getty Images for Pau

26 of

27

REAL COLORS Joan Smalls wears graphic overalls at the Elie Saab Haute Couture Show in Paris.

Zabulon Laurent / Abaca / Sipa USA

27 of

27

RAINBOW CONNECTION In the Rainbow Room, “Godless” actress Christiane Seidel raids the NBC and Cinema Society party for the network.

Paul Bruinooge / PMC