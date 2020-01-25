The best star snapshots of the week: RuPaul, the Kardashian Jenners and more

January 25, 2020 | 2:28 p.m.
QUEEN BEE RuPaul (center) cuts a ribbon to open its namesake DragCon in London.
REUTERS
ANIMAL SET Robert Downey Jr. rocks a cheetah-style cardigan while promoting his film “Dolittle” in Berlin.
ddp images / Steffens / Sipa USA
LADY BUSINESS Gwyneth Paltrow poses in front of a flower wall during a special screening of her new show “Goop Lab” in LA.
Getty Images
BEACH BUMS Emma Roberts jokes with a friend in the sand in Punta Mita, Mexico.
HEM / BACKGRID
COLD FRONT Marion Cotillard visits penguins in Antarctica.
ABACA / INSTARimages.com
GOOD IDEA Cynthia Erivo smiles broadly in a coral dress at the SAG Awards in LA.
FilmMagic
ON THE SET! Isla Fisher continues the Christmas season and makes her film “Godmothered” in Boston.
Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
ON THE SET! Bryan Cranston takes a call during a scene for his upcoming series “Your Honor” in New Orleans, La.
MEGA
ON THE SET! Hugh Jackman gets busy working on his film “Reminiscence” at Confederate Memorial Hall in New Orleans, La.
MEGA
WAY WITH WORDS Actress and model Larsen Thompson sends a message in Paris.
Getty Images
DESIGNED IN LAVENDER Olivia Culpo wears a monotonous look for a meeting in Santa Monica, California.
Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com
BLACK TIE Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are invited to dinner after the SAG Awards in West Hollywood, California.
Group of photographers / MEGA
tip-off Ansel Elgort gets loud as he cheers while playing the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden in the courtyard.
Getty Images
GAME TIME Bill Clinton (left) and Michael Strahan clash at the Barclays Center in a Los Angeles Lakers game against Brooklyn Nets.
Getty Images
PUPPY LOVE Joey King (left) and Logan Browning laugh as they pose with kissing dogs at a rollout event for the SAG Awards in LA.
Getty Images for Turner
EAT FOR THOUGHTS Dascha Polanco (left) is happy to volunteer at the Food Bank for New York City.
Getty Images for Food Bank For N
FAMILY AFFAIR Kylie Jenner (from left), Kris Jenner, Travis Scott, Corey Gamble and Kourtney Kardashian take a trip to Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida.
MEGA / BACKGRID / BACKGRID
CAMERA READY Paris Hilton smiles at the paparazzi in a pastel dress in LA.
GC Images
FLASH ABOUT Singer Pixie Lott puts on a sparkling dress in Paris.
TheImageDirect.com
Ride or death Björk (left) and her daughter Ísadóra have a taxi in Soho.
LRNYC / MEGA
DOG DAYS Jane Fonda is wearing her pooch when she visits “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in LA.
GC Images
ABGEKNOPFT “Looking for Alaska” actress Kristine Froseth wears a first-class suit for the Paris fashion week by Chanel Haute Couture.
Getty Images
BUST OPEN Laverne Cox shows off her bra in a cut-out dress for the Matrix Destination event in Orlando, Florida.
Getty Images
EMERALD CITY Constance Wu poses in bright green at the Producers Guild Awards in LA.
Getty Images
CHECKED Jon Hamm (from left), Susan Sarandon and Sir Ian McKellen play in plaid and pose with Niall Horan at the Paul Smith 50th Anniversary fashion show in Paris.
Dave Benett / Getty Images for Pau
REAL COLORS Joan Smalls wears graphic overalls at the Elie Saab Haute Couture Show in Paris.
Zabulon Laurent / Abaca / Sipa USA
RAINBOW CONNECTION In the Rainbow Room, “Godless” actress Christiane Seidel raids the NBC and Cinema Society party for the network.
Paul Bruinooge / PMC