The best SSD for 2020

Do you want to upgrade your computer memory? We probably don’t have to tell you what lightning-fast speeds solid-state drives offer (but we can if you want). The best SSD options are now bigger, more affordable, and more compatible than ever.

If you are looking for a storage option that also offers a significant speed boost, we have examined and examined the latest SSD options on the market to find out which ones work best in your computer, starting with the amazingly rounded Samsung 970 EVO Plus.

Before you start: It should be noted that some companies specify the storage capacity according to the effort and others before. This leads to uneven rounding procedures and explains why some drives are shown at 256 GB and others at 250 GB. Even then, a drive rarely has the specified capacity, although the variance is usually less than 10 GB.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500 GB

Samsung’s 970 Evo Plus range is one of the best there is. Our tests showed that the SSD offers read and write speeds of up to 2.5 GB / s and continues to work with up to 600 terabytes. It’s a great upgrade for anyone who needs additional professional storage or a big speed boost for their current computer.

It also comes with PCI Express (PCIe) and NVMe technologies. PCI Express refers to the latest SSD standard, which offers significantly improved speed and versatility compared to older SSDs – an important feature to look out for when buying solid-state drives for newer computers. NVMe is a similar new protocol that offers the most advanced ways to transfer storage data between the SSD and the computer. PCIe and NVMe together form the best combination for high-performance drives, and this Evo Plus is a great example.

Samsung 860 Pro 256 GB

Bill Roberson / Digital Trends

This 2.5-inch SSD is an excellent upgrade option for a variety of needs. The interface for this drive is SATA 6 Gbit / s with a sequential read speed of 540 megabytes per second and a write speed of 520 MB / s. Our review found it to be one of the fastest SATA drives available.

Like most SSDs on our list, the 860 Pro is available in sizes from 256GB to 4TB, with costs varying accordingly. We chose the 256GB version for several reasons. It is a good size for a general purpose SSD designed for general use and has a common base memory number to help you compare it to other models.

The Samsung 860 Pro starts at $ 90 for the 256GB model and grows from there depending on how much storage you’re looking for. It is not the cheapest SSD on the market, but it offers the best performance-price ratio and comes with a five-year warranty. This product may outlast most of the other components of your PC.

While SATA connections aren’t as fast as the newer PCIe interfaces, they can be significantly cheaper. If you need a lot of storage but don’t want to miss out on the SSD benefits, this Crucial drive offers amazing 2TB SSD SATA storage at an incredibly affordable price. Sequential reading and writing is very good for a SATA model with 560 MB / s or 510 BM / s. The model offers protection against power failure problems and AES 256-bit encryption for security. You won’t get the world’s best data with this drive, but it can last a lot without breaking your budget!

If you’re looking for speed, speed, speed, the Optane drives from Intel are for you. This almost 1 TB model offers the best that they have to offer. Equipped with the latest NVMe PCI 3.0 x4 connection, the drive is available in two different form factors, one with LED displays and one with an integrated heat sink. It’s very fast, with sequential read speeds up to 2,600 MB / s and write speeds up to 2,200 BM / s. It contains all the tricks that Intel can come up with to reduce latency and keep speed stable even when demand is high. It also has a 10DWPD score, which is the fancy way of saying that its endurance tests deviate from the charts.

All of this, of course, comes with a price that puts this Optane model in a higher sphere, which is primarily reserved for very serious computer manufacturers who want the best – and perhaps also want to demonstrate a bit.

Western Digital Black SN750 250 GB NVMe gaming SSD

With transfer speeds of up to 3,100 MB / s and random read speeds of 412.5 MB / s, gamer-friendly functions and a very reasonable price, this SSD is a great upgrade for your gaming rig, no matter how modest it may be. In addition to the excellent speeds, Western Digital has given this SSD the “Black Dashboard” for additional control: this way you can change settings and check the performance. For example, you can enable the Game Mode setting to disable system sleep mode and improve performance. The attached heat sink also helps to keep your system cool even when driving fast.

