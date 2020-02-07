The best sports cars for 2020

Sports cars are faster, sexy, and high-tech than ever. The best you can buy new is the Toyota Supra 2020. It lives up to its traditional name and offers strong performance, a well-built cabin with useful technical features and a fairly spacious trunk that is hard to find in this corner of the market is.

The Supra has its downsides. It is not available with a manual transmission and is relatively expensive. Given what’s still on the market, the Toyota is the sports car to beat. This is where our know-how comes into play. At Digital Trends, we’ve traveled the world to drive every high-performance car available on the road and on the track. If you want something more spacious, we have selected the best sports sedan. If you are looking for a cheaper sports car, you have come to the right place.

At a glance

product

category

rating

Toyota Supra

Best sports car overall

Not yet rated

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

Best muscle car

Not yet rated

Aston Martin DB11

Best Grand Tourer

Not yet rated

Lamborghini Huracán Evo

Best exotic car

4 out of 5

Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ

Best affordable performance cars

Not yet rated

BMW M5

Best sports sedan

4 out of 5

Toyota Supra

The best

Why should you buy this: It is an entertaining coupe that can be driven daily and does not save on performance.

For whom? Those who want a fun sports car can drive every day.

How much will it cost: $ 49,990 +

Why we chose the Toyota Supra:

We have waited for years for Toyota to revive the Supra nameplate, and it was worth the wait. The fifth example of this sacred coupé, which was presented at the Detroit Auto Show 2019, impresses with its balanced chassis and sensational appearance. However, the Toyota emblem is somewhat misleading. It shares its basics and many parts with the BMW Z4.

That means the performance of the Supra comes from the 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder from BMW, an engine with turbocharger that develops 335 hp and 365 pounds of torque. The cavalry drives to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, which also bears a BMW part number. Toyota has not yet announced plans to provide a manual transmission.

While the Supra has less power compared to the Z4, it does the benchmark sprint from zero to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, which is pretty fast. Toyota claims a 50/50 front-to-back weight distribution that makes the Supra fun to ride on the road and on the track. This is exactly how a sports car should feel.

Tech is of course part of the equation. Toyota divides the Supra series into two equipment variants with the designations 3.0 and 3.0 Premium. The list of standard functions includes a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity, Alcantara upholstery, an adaptive chassis, a forward collision warning, start control and shift paddles. 3.0 premium models benefit from an 8.8-inch touchscreen, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay (but without Android Auto), a sound system with 12 speakers, wireless charging of the phone and a colored head-up display. It is also heated, leather upholstered seats.

Read our Toyota Supra first ride

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

The best muscle car

Why should you buy this: It’s a big performance deal.

For whom?: Track day enthusiasts

How much will it cost: $ 60,440 +

Why we chose the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350:

In many ways, automotive enthusiasts have the infinite rivalry between Mustang and Camaro to thank for the ultra-high-performance muscle cars we see today. What used to be a horsepower war has now become a battle for faster lap times. It’s a crazy world where a Camaro (Z / 28 shape) can keep up with a Porsche 911 GT3. Thanks to the impressive Shelby GT350 model, the Mustang is also at the forefront of sports cars.

While it’s true that Shelby’s owe their performance to their engines in recent years, the GT350 is only partially determined by its powertrain, which is more impressive when you consider that this is one of the best engines Ford has ever built. Engineers wrestled 526 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque from a specially developed 5.2-liter V8 engine with a flat crank. No forced induction or electrification, just the most powerful naturally aspirated engine Ford has ever produced – one at 8,250rpm. If you want more power, Ford also makes the 760-hp Shelby GT500.

In addition to the engine, the GT350 stands out from the standard Mustang with a lowered suspension, Ford’s MagneRide magnetic dampers, Brembo brakes and a model-specific, light six-speed manual transmission. A full body kit is also provided, which improves cooling and downforce and ensures that it is ready lap by lap and willing to enter the track.

The fact that with around $ 60,000 you can achieve a performance that can compete with some of the fastest sports cars in the world is confusing. Comparing the Shelby GT350 to a previous Mustang is like facing a cheetah against a dachshund. Sure, they can both run, but this is where their similarities end.

Read our Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 first drive

Aston Martin DB11

The best grand tourer

Why should you buy this: A sports car that won’t exhaust you after a long drive.

For whom?: James Bond wannabe

How much will it cost: $ 198,000 +

Why we chose the Aston Martin DB11:

The DB11 is Aston’s first clean sheet design in over a decade. While it still looks like an Aston Martin and has the power to underpin these looks, this is a 21st century automobile.

No matter whether you choose Aston’s own 5.2-liter V12 with two turbochargers or the 4.0-liter V8 with two turbochargers from Mercedes-AMG, the DB11 has a lot of muscle. The entry-level V8 has 503 horsepower and 513 lb-ft. Aston says it can go 0 to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 187 mph. Switch to the V12 and you’ll get 600 horsepower and 516 lb-ft, 0.1 seconds less than the 0 to 60 mph sprint and top speed of 200 mph.

The body is beautiful and doesn’t compromise on aerodynamic performance. Aerodynamic downforce is important to improve tire grip, but Aston didn’t want to confuse the DB11’s clean lines with protruding spoilers and splinters. For example, designers have created channels in the body to direct the airflow around the car as advantageously as possible.

The DB11 is also a real grand tourer that can cover long distances at high speed without straining its driver. In contrast to the spartan interior of some sports cars, the cabin of the DB11 is really luxurious. The car is designed for spirited driving, but the drive is still quite comfortable.

Read our first ride on the Aston Martin DB11

Lamborghini Huracán Evo

The best exotic car

Why should you buy this: For its mixture of intelligence and madness.

For whom?: Trendsetter

How much will it cost: $ 261,274 +

Why we chose the Lamborghini Huracán Evo:

Lamborghini may be the stuff of childhood dreams, but its cars have been more style than substance for decades. That is no longer the case.

The Lamborghini Huracán Evo combines bedroom poster looks with serious technology. It is an updated version of Lambo’s entry-level Huracán (hence the name “Evo”) with additional technology. Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) uses data from a number of sensors to predict the driver’s next move and adjust the car accordingly. LDVI monitors everything from acceleration and lateral G-force to the speed at which the driver’s foot jumps between the pedals. If the driver abruptly applies the accelerator pedal to the brake, LDVI assumes that the car is on a route and is about to corner. The system uses this information, for example, to adjust the suspension and torque distribution so that the driver does not fall. That means you can enjoy serious speed without sweaty hands.

The Huracán Evo is still a serious super sports car. A 5.2-liter V10 delivers 640 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque in all-wheel drive models, which, according to Lambo, enables speeds from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.9 seconds and a top speed north of 200 km / h. For 2020, the automaker also released a rear-wheel drive model. It does less than the all-wheel drive version (610 hp and 413 lb-ft), but lets you pamper your inner drifter.

Infotainment systems are often an afterthought in super sports cars, but this is not the case in the Huracán Evo. A central touchscreen is easy to reach and has sharp graphics. The system can also record lap time video and data tracks so you can find ways to improve your driving (or just show it to your friends). Apple CarPlay is included. Android Auto is expected to be added at a later date. Amazon Alexa compatibility was added for 2020.

Read our Lamborghini Huracán Evo test

Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ

The best affordable performance car

Why should you buy this: Because performance is not everything in a sports car.

For whom?: Those who want to master the basics.

How much will it cost: USD 28,845 + (GT); $ 27,060 (86)

Why we chose the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ:

Though they have different names, the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ are essentially the same vehicle. Both illustrate the fact that sports cars aren’t just about straight-line speed and neck-snapping performance. Handling is also part of the experience. If you want a perfect idea of ​​how a real rear-wheel drive sports coupe works, this Japanese duo is for you.

They are light, compact and equipped with rear-wheel drive and have a six-speed manual transmission. The result is a sharp and balanced handling that you cannot achieve on this side of $ 30,000. They use the same four-cylinder engine that Subaru has designed and tuned for 205 HP and 156 lb-ft of torque. You won’t win many drag races, but the four-cylinder is very easy to turn and contributes significantly to the driving experience.

There are compromises. If you drive long distances frequently, you will likely find that the bucket seats cause back pain. Search elsewhere if you need space. This is a 2 + 2, not a real four-seater, ie the rear seats are only intended for occasional use. However, sports cars are not meant to be practical. Grab a passenger, charge your gear for a weekend, and head to your favorite mountain location.

BMW M5

The best sports sedan

Bradley Iger / Digital Trends

Why should you buy this: You want power without compromising on space or luxury.

For whom?: Who wants to fly under the radar

How much will it cost: $ 102,700 +

Why we chose the BMW M5:

Who Said A Sports Car Must Have Two Doors? Certainly not us. The layout generally makes more sense since two-door cars are often nimble and lighter than four-door models, but there are fantastic sedans on the market that can embarrass many coupes. The latest BMW M5 is the best.

Purists howled when they first heard rumors of the M5 dropping rear-wheel drive in favor of all-wheel drive; Do not say it! They calmed down when they found out what BMW was up to. The 4.4-liter V8 engine with two turbochargers of the M5 transfers 600 HP to the four wheels in the standard configuration. There is no manual transmission option, so you can only choose the eight-speed automatic. From there, you can choose a mode called 4WD Sport that transmits more power to the rear wheels, or simply switch off the front axle completely to send all 600 horses back. In other words, the M5 offers you the best of both worlds and doesn’t resort to a playful drift mode.

The M5 overcomes its not inconsiderable weight and, after a stop, reaches 60 miles per hour in just 3.2 seconds. However, it doesn’t look that way. Designers deliberately gave it restrained styling. And it’s still a BMW, which means that the interior is made from premium materials and offers a long list of technical and practical features. Drive economically and your passengers will think they are in a top-of-the-range luxury sedan, not a high-performance machine that can compete with a Ferrari Portofino.

Read our BMW M5 review

How we test

The Digital Trends automotive team checks vehicles on the road using a comprehensive test process. We examine the properties of the exterior and interior and assess them on the basis of our specialist knowledge and experience in connection with the vehicle category and the price range. Entertainment technology and most security features that can be tested in controlled environments are thoroughly tested.

Test drivers spend a lot of time at the wheel of the vehicles, carry out tests in practice and, if necessary, drive them on motorways, side streets, off-road and on race tracks.

