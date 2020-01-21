The best space heaters for 2020: stay nice with these choices

Even in newer homes it may seem almost impossible to keep the winter cold out, no matter how high you raise the heat. If heating in your house is too expensive, or if you just want some extra heat in certain rooms around the house, we have compiled a list of some of the best room heaters on the market. If the idea of ​​space heating evokes images of things that get too hot – such as when starting a fire – you will be happy to know that many newer models have built-in safety features to reduce that risk.

Dyson AM09 Warm and cool fan heater

The best in general

If you use space heating to heat your apartment (where space is scarce), it makes sense to consider this sleek-looking Dyson model. It is a twofer, which means that it can heat the entire room in the winter or cool you off in the summer. Instead of having a few settings, you can select a target temperature with the device. The device uses Dyson’s long-range heat projection to ensure that you feel the waves of heat even when you are on the other side of a large room.

Unlike traditional space heaters, this model does not use blades. The Dyson AM09 uses the company’s patented Air Multiplier technology to produce a powerful airflow. This of course eliminates the annoying “hooking” sound created by traditional turbine models. This means that you do not have to turn up the volume on your television or audio device when your space heating starts. Paying a few hundred dollars for space heating will certainly only appeal to a few, but it means you don’t have to put it in storage when the summer comes.

The’Longhi HMP1500 Mica panel heater

The best for versatility

Space heaters can certainly demand a toll for small spaces. Even the smallest units can pose a tripping hazard, making the DeLonghi panel heater stand out. Unlike any other model on this list, this room heater can also be mounted on the wall to keep it out of the way. To make the transition, simply remove the feet from the bottom and mount the device on almost any wall. It is less than 10 centimeters wide, weighs just 12 pounds and has a handle for easy transportation. As an extra safety bonus, the machine is switched off if it becomes too hot or tilts. The sleek design and matte black finish match almost any interior.

Honeywell HCE200W UberHeat ceramic heater

The best for the office

As everyone who has ever worked in an office knows, the battle for thermostat control is very, very real. The ideal room temperature is different for everyone and sometimes the familiar office sweater just won’t cut it. That said, a small personal heater to treat the air in your workspace is the key and the Honeywell UberHeat is our choice for small spaces.

But don’t be fooled by the compact construction, this solid heating is more than a small portable. The low setting is powerful enough to heat up your small piece of office without overheating your cupboard size and the high setting can add the right amount of heat to smaller offices. With a height of 9.5 inches, this compact model works great both under and even on your desk without taking up much space.

DeLonghi TRD40615E Full radiant heater

The best silent heating

Many traditional space heaters use fans to transfer heat around a specific room. Unfortunately, the moving internal components often create a light drone that can be quite annoying during sleep and the Netflix binge session. That said, radiators heat internal fluids to “radiate” heat into a particular room without all the extra noise. This model is packed with 1500 watts of power and is perfect for medium to large spaces. The antifreeze setting is an easy way to set a minimum temperature to prevent cracks in cold fronts. Thanks to a clear LED display you can easily view and change the thermostat, timer and various heat settings.

The unit is a bit more bulky than other models, but a set of wheels makes simple transfers between rooms possible. Although radiators certainly have their advantages over traditional space heaters, they also have their pitfalls and one of the main drawbacks is the amount of time they need to heat a particular room. However, light sleepers and people who are just looking for a quiet heater to heat larger rooms should give this DeLonghi model a look.

Duraflame Infrared heater with 3D flame

The best ‘open fire’ stove

Cozy until the Duraflame Infrared quartz fireplace, the pseudo-fireplace that you didn’t know you needed. It is perfect for smaller living spaces and adds warmth exactly where it is needed. The 5,200 BTU heater is portable and heats up to 1,000 square feet. The adjustable thermostat provides more control over your environment. Even when the heater is on, it is cool to the touch, safe for your children or pets. Features the Safer Plug, which monitors the plug temperature and switches off immediately if it exceeds a safe level. The faux fireplace has a realistic 3D flame effect and has five adjustable brightness settings, so that you can adjust the appearance of the flame.

Lasko ceramic heating

The best budget heater

The Lasko is a budget-friendly heater that can be placed on any surface in your home or office. With 11 different temperature settings, it’s easier than ever to find a way to stay warm. The 1500 watt ceramic heater has a handy carrying handle so that you can move it from room to room. In addition to the many different temperatures, the stove also has three silent settings: only high heat, low heat and fan. Features a safe ceramic element, protection against overheating and a cool-feeling exterior. Comes fully assembled and comes with a three-year warranty, making this Lasko affordable and reliable.

It is important to note that some room heaters can quickly affect the humidity in your home, and those sensitive to such fluctuations may consider investing in a dehumidifier or humidifier to control their environment.

