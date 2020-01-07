The best snow shovels and snow plungers to keep things white at bay

Loading...

There are no two ways to do this. If it snows, you will need to clear it. You may be able to pay a few neighborhood kids to do it, but if you want to do it your way, you have to do it yourself. That means investing in a snow shovel that does a good job without much effort. Snow shovel technology has come a long way, so choose one that best suits your needs before things get out of hand. We’ve put together some of the best features to help you, from ergonomic handles to snowplow-inspired design.

Snow Joe Shovelution Stress Reduction Snow Shovel

This innovative shovel takes into account something that most other shovels don’t do: physics. With a spring loaded handle acting as a fulcrum (sorry for 10th grade scientific class flashbacks), it helps reduce tension and improves your shoveling posture.

21 “Bigfoot roller snow shovel

Whether you are super tall or just want more wingspan to help cover more ground with better leverage, this shovel has the extra inches. It is 21 “long with a 20” blade made of high density poly for durability. It is lightweight and has been tested against frost, so even if another Polar Vortex arrives, it will not crack.

When the push comes to push (l), it’s all a question of surface. Being able to cover the ground by pushing the snow out of the way is paramount. The J&M snow plow is 36 ”long and has a poly blade for durability and a lightweight fiberglass handle for ease of use. It is designed to roll snow, like a real snow plow on the road.

Investing in a graphite shovel can help break up patches of ice or snow that have accumulated on the sidewalk. This option also has a galvanized steel strip to protect the integrity of the blade. In addition, the shape of the blade makes it easy to push snow and shovel it.

