The best smartwatches from CES 2020 so far

Loading...

This story is part of our ongoing coverage of CES 2020, including technology and gadgets from the showroom.

CES 2020 has proven to be great for the smartwatch fan, with a variety of interesting new launches and a wealth of more unusual models hidden in the halls of the convention center. Models from Fossil, Diesel, Withings and many others have already made headlines, plus there are more from names that you may not be familiar with. These are the best smartwatches we have seen at CES 2020 so far.

New fossil gene 5

The Fossil smart watch of the 5th generation has been updated with a new design in diver style and responds to a very popular trend in traditional watches. There are three new color options for the Diver Gen 5 watch, starting with a steel case and a black strap option, but this is overshadowed by the other two versions.

A blue silicone band matches the gray and blue ring of the second model, while the popular ‘Pepsi’ look is simulated on the third version, with its blue and red ring combined with a metal bracelet. The watch specification remains the same as the current Gen 5 smartwatch, which means a 44 mm case, the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform, Google WearOS and a battery-expanding mode.

Diesel on Fadelite

Diesel has also used a trend that can be seen mainly on its own traditional watches – a translucent case and strap design – for the beautiful On Fadelite. Available in four versions – blue, red, black and all transparent – these are very fashionable and eye-catching. What’s more, it makes a special edition version with the artist Mad Dog Jones, which comes with a unique belt, presentation box and even a cleaning cloth.

The watch is smaller than some of Diesel’s previous smartwatches and has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor with 512 MB RAM, plus installed WearOS software from Google. It will be released around March this year for $ 275.

Skagen Falster 3

Another minimalist masterpiece from the Scandinavian brand, the new Skagen Falster 3 is also accompanied by a sleek special edition made with DJ and producer Kygo. The Falster 3 has a 1.3-inch screen, the Snapdragon 3100 processor and Google WearOS, just like the Diesel and new Fossil smartwatches, but the design distinguishes it.

The simple round housing is tuned to a number of great straps, including a very swish blue fabric version and a metal mesh strap. The special X by Kygo version has a black body and belt, with a white holder marked with Kygo’s logo, plus there is an embossed X logo on the belt. It is sleek and cool. Everything will be priced from $ 295 and will be released in the coming months.

Suunto 7

Suunto, the outdoor fitness specialist, announced its first WearOS smartwatch at CES 2020. It is called Suunto 7 and is primarily aimed at hardcore fans of Suunto, because it contains many of the same fitness features that the Finnish brand already has. have given a devoted following. This includes showing walking and hiking trails on a map based on their popularity, along with 70 different sport tracking modes.

However, it is the smart battery technology that impresses, where the watch promises to provide full fitness tracking for hours, even after working a whole day in advance. There are different colors to choose from, and the Suunto 7 costs $ 500 when it is released at the end of January 2020.

Withings ScanWatch

The ScanWatch is the newest Withings smartwatch and is designed to help people recognize the warning signs they have from sleep apnea, a condition that 80% of those who suffer from are unaware that they are. It does this using a new SpO2 sensor on the back to measure blood oxygen levels, especially when sleeping, and collects data that can be shared with a medical professional.

Apart from this, the ScanWatch also has a slightly larger and more pixel-dense AMOLED screen on the front, making data and notifications easier to read. The ScanWatch is available in two sizes – 38 mm and 42 mm – and will be on sale from $ 250 in the coming months.

Amazfit T-Rex

Only $ 140 will you buy the T-Rex, a durable smartwatch from budget portable Amazfit masters. The housing has passed standard military tests, is water resistant and made of a tough polymer material. The touchscreen is recessed and covered with Gorilla Glass 3, and there are also four protected buttons on the side of the watch. It runs Amazfit’s own software, has GPS on board, fitness tracking and support for notifications for your phone. It works with both Android and iOS and is available from January 8.

IEVA Time-C

The unusual Time-C watch from IEVA is not “smart” as we usually expect, because it does not deliver any notifications on your wrist. Instead, it is designed to make you more aware of the environment around you, with its sensors that detect everything from temperature and humidity to noise, light and UV. Based on the data collected, the watch recommends beauty products to combat the effects of environmental stress on your body.

A Swiss timepiece keeps it great, while sapphire glass prevents the screen from being scratched, and the French design is striking and different. A truly luxury product, the Time-A will be available later this year and can cost more than $ 1,000.

Follow our live blog for more CES news and announcements.

Recommendations from the editors