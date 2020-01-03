The best smartphones for 2020

Loading...

Smartphones are perhaps the most personal technology we have. That's why it's so important to choose the phone that suits you best. There are many factors to take into account, from design and operating system to security and durability. We fully test every phone we can get here at Digital Trends and after hundreds of reviews we are confident to recommend whether a particular phone is a good purchase for you or whether you are better off with something else.

After much debate and searching for soul, we came across the Apple iPhone 11 Pro as our top choice for the best phone currently available, but for Android fans, Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Plus is still a close second. This is why the iPhone 11 Pro eventually triumphed and our choices for other smartphone categories. If you are a part of the Android mobile operating system, we've compiled a list of the best Android phones on the market and quite a few smartphone deals to help you save.

The best smartphones at a glance

Best overall smartphone: Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Corey Gaskin / Digital Trends

Why would you buy this: You get a beautiful screen, a versatile camera and all-day battery life in a premium package.

For whom: Anyone who wants the best all-round phone out there.

Why we chose the iPhone 11 Pro:

Apple has built on the elegant, reassuringly expensive design of its flagship with a series of refinements, making the iPhone 11 Pro the complete package. With a great screen, a versatile camera and a strong battery life, the 11 Pro is all about perfecting the core smartphone experience without unnecessary extras.

The iPhone 11 Pro is slightly heavier and thicker than its predecessor, but it is a change that you will quickly accept in exchange for the improved battery life. It's the same mix of stainless steel and glass, and the 5.8-inch screen size means it fits perfectly in most palms. The back is now frozen to discourage ugly fingerprints and stains. Apple has called the screen "Super Retina XDR", but all you need to know is that it is sharp and extremely clear. Colors are vivid and HDR content makes optimum use of the excellent possibilities of this screen.

Apple & # 39; s A13 Bionic chip is lightning fast. It offers a 20% increase on last year's processor and beats any other phone we've tested so far in the area of ​​brute force. The iPhone 11 Pro runs on iOS 13, which offers many new functions and small improvements, including a long-awaited dark mode.

Most manufacturers have stepped up their photography game in recent years and Apple lagged behind, but it has regained the top position with the 11 Pro. The main camera has three lenses, arranged in a controversial square module at the top left at the rear. There is a standard 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with an f / 1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an f / 2.0 aperture and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f / 2.4 aperture. This camera is equipped for every situation, whether you understand friends in a night club, capture a beautiful landscape or zoom in on a far-off action. Apple's portrait mode is great, you can fit more into the 120-degree field of view offered by the new ultra-wide-angle lens, and there's a night mode that performs amazingly well in low-light conditions. On the front, the 11 Pro has a 12-megapixel lens for selfies.

The battery life is another asset, with the iPhone 11 Pro you can easily see an average day with something in the tank. There is also 18 W wired charging with a good fast charger in the box, and you always have the option to charge, albeit slower, via wireless charging pads. The iPhone 11 Pro also has an IP68 rating, so you don't have to worry about water.

The price can give you a break, starting at $ 999 and up, especially since the basic model only has 64 GB without room for expansion – we recommend keeping the 256 GB version at $ 1,099. It is a lot of money, but for a constant companion without obvious weaknesses, it is an expense that you can justify.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro review

Runner-up: Apple iPhone 11

If the price tag of the iPhone 11 Pro is too high, you can consider the iPhone 11 as a very good alternative that is cheaper than $ 300. You will enjoy the same excellent performance, all-day battery life and a great camera with two lenses. It misses the telephoto lens of the 11 Pro and the design and screen are not nearly as good, but you only notice that if you place them next to each other. For most people, the iPhone 11 is probably the right choice from the Apple line-up.

Apple iPhone 11 review

Best Android phone: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Why would you buy this: You want the most powerful Android smartphone with many functions ever.

For whom: Everyone who wants the best Android experience.

Why we chose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus:

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus has a stylish, refined design with a striking Aura Glow option that everyone will certainly love. It's a big phone, but Samsung has shaved it as far as possible with a device with a huge 6.8-inch screen. If you like to see a lot of real estate on the screen, Dynamic AMOLED from Samsung is very hard to beat. With a sharp resolution of 3,040 x 1,440 and HDR10 + certification, you don't have to stare at this screen.

Inside, there's enough power to run the most demanding apps and games thanks to a Snapdragon 855 processor that comes with no less than 12 GB of RAM to make this a multitasking monster. Like a phone built for productivity, there is 256 GB of storage space and room for expansion via MicroSD card. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus runs Android 9.0 Pie with one user interface and it is smooth and accessible.

You will find an impressive three-lens camera in the Note 10 Plus, which combines a 12-megapixel main lens with a variable f / 1.5 to f / 2.4 aperture and optical image stabilization, a 12-megapixel f / 2.1 telephoto lens (with OIS), and a ultra-wide-angle lens of 16 megapixels with an aperture of f / 2.2; there is even a time-of-flight sensor for better depth perception. It is a versatile setup that performs very well in most situations.

The S Pen is the secret weapon in Samsung's Note line and is more useful than ever, with remote control functions thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. You can also have the Note 10 Plus convert your handwriting into text, or use the S Pen to draw in 3D with AR Doodle. Samsung has also entered into a closer partnership with Microsoft, so it is easy to connect to a Windows PC or laptop.

Battery life to write home completes a really desirable smartphone. The 4,300 mAh battery can withstand even a busy day with change and Samsung has improved the highest charging speed, with a 25 W charger in the box, but also the 45 W option to charge if you are willing to go to the jump right set. There is also fast support for wireless charging and you can even charge other Qi-certified devices wirelessly with the Note 10 Plus.

Of course a device like this is not cheap and the prices start from $ 1,100. You can buy the 5G version for $ 1,300. You could argue that some of the features here are gimmicky and probably won't be used often, but Samsung & # 39; s countertop approach doesn't stop it from delivering phones that do all the basics well and the Note 10 Plus is the best phone the company has has ever made.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review

Runner-up: Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL

The Pixel range remains the only Android option that can fully compete with Apple & # 39; s iPhone in various key areas, including security, timely software updates, and software design. But it continues with meaningful artificial intelligence functions that everyone can appreciate. Google manages the Android operating system, so with the Pixel series it is able to optimize the hardware and software – similar to what Apple does with the iPhone. That approach, plus the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 6 GB of RAM, makes the phone a pleasure to use. It has the best software experience on a phone and performs smoothly. The spotlight function of the Pixel 4 is the camera with two lenses, one of the best there is. The heel of the Achilles is the life of the battery, which you usually spend a day with average use, but which can cause anxiety.

Google Pixel 4 review

Google Pixel 4 XL review

Best budget smartphone: Google Pixel 3a

Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Why would you buy this: You have a strict budget, but you still want a powerful phone.

For whom: Bargain buyers who want a standard Android phone.

Why we chose Google Pixel 3a:

The Pixel 3a is a fantastic solid smartphone without real weaknesses. The affordable midrange phone from Google looks a lot like its much more expensive flagship, but is finished in plastic instead of glass. There is a 5.6-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2,220 x 1,080 pixels that is sharp and readable even in broad daylight.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor is supported by 4 GB RAM and performs admirably. Part of the silky smoothness comes from the fact that it uses Android as Google intended, which also provides the latest security patches and new Android versions as soon as they are released.

Although mid-range and budget smartphones are becoming increasingly attractive and powerful, certain elements are always missing and the camera is the most important. Pixel 3a from Google changes all that by making one of our favorite smartphone cameras affordable. Google & # 39; s A.I. squeezes amazing results from the same single 12.2-megapixel lens you'll find in the Pixel 3; the Pixel 3a is slightly slower in image processing. There is also a capable 8-megapixel camera on the front.

The Pixel 3a comes with smart software features such as Now Playing, which show songs in your area on the lock screen, and Call Screen, which allows Google Assistant to screen your incoming calls.

You get a decent 64GB of storage space inside. There is no space for a MicroSD card, but you do get a 3.5 mm audio connection and a USB-C port for fast wired charging. To round off an excellent phone, there is a 3000 mAh battery that will easily withstand an average day of change.

If we had to dig up an error, the lack of wireless charging is a bit disappointing and there is no IP rating, although Google says the Pixel 3a is splash and dust resistant. If you are sold, but you want a larger screen, the Pixel 3a XL gives you a larger, 6-inch screen for $ 80 extra.

Google Pixel 3a review

Runner-up: Moto G7

The Moto G-series has long been the crown on the budget, so you might still want to view the Moto G7 for $ 300. It features a camera with dual lens and fast charging. On the other hand, Motorola has allowed some bloatware to sneak in and the price to creep up. If you are outside the US, we recommend the Moto G7 Plus instead.

Moto G7 review

Best camera phone: Apple iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Why would you buy this: It has the best smartphone camera that you can buy.

For whom: Everyone who wants the best smartphone camera.

Why we chose the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max:

We already told you about the iPhone 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max has the same excellent three-lens camera. The combination of a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with an f / 1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an f / 2.0 aperture and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f / 2.4 aperture everything you need to take great photos. to make wherever you are.

Small improvements to an already excellent portrait mode and a smart Super HDR function that combines multiple shots for the best results are welcome, but the new ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120 degree field of view is the nicest new addition, allowing you to fit more into the background when you understand people or to capture previously impossible views.

Apple has also taken the time to develop a night mode and the results are predictably excellent – you can take photos with very limited light and, provided you stand still for longer exposures, the results are generally breathtaking . Most of us especially like taking photos of people and a few other phones can come close to the beautiful portrait photos that the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max offer. The 12 megapixel camera on the front ensures selfie portraits that are just as good.

While the intuitive camera app may lack some in-depth access to features that photographers want to tinker with, it's great for people who just want to take the best possible picture without having to think too much about it.

We also need to mark the video recording chops of these devices. The stabilization surpasses the other top phones, so if you want smooth 4K footage at 60 frames per second, you have to buy the iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max. You get the same camera package and the same options, whatever model you choose.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max review

Runner-up: Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL

The Pixel 4 phones have a camera with two lenses that combines a main lens of 12.2 megapixels with a telephoto lens of 16 megapixels, but Google's image processing does all the heavy work. There is virtually no shutter delay and although the processing takes a second or two, the results are amazing. The Pixel excels thanks to Google's HDR + technology, where the smartphone takes multiple photos at the same time, chooses the best and superimposes the rest to produce an image with the least amount of noise. This also eliminates overexposed or underexposed parts of an image, resulting in an excellent dynamic range. There is also a great portrait mode that blurs backgrounds, an impressive zoom option and an excellent night vision mode for low-light photography.

Google Pixel 4 review

Google Pixel 4 XL review

Best phone with great battery life: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Why would you buy this: There are no real weaknesses here, but many highlights, including a long battery life.

For whom: People who need a phone that lasts longer than a day.

Why we chose the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max:

Everything that makes the iPhone 11 Pro our top choice applies to the 11 Pro Max. It is fast, smooth and has an excellent camera suite. The only real difference is that it is in a 6.5-inch screen and that it is a lot bigger and heavier. The size means that it is not suitable for everyone, but if you are looking for a device that can withstand a busy day and the next day without being connected, this is it.

Although the iPhone 11 Pro Max did well in our video streaming test, with a time of 10 hours and 39 minutes, it was actually beaten by the Note 10 Plus and the smaller iPhone 11 Pro. However, we have found that it generally exceeds the other two in real-world performance. Most people use their phones for a mix of different activities and in that scenario the 11 Pro Max has an excellent battery life.

Even after the busiest days, we were able to leave the iPhone 11 Pro Max & # 39; disconnected overnight and wait until the next day we came to the office to charge it. Speaking of which, you get a reasonably fast 18W charger in the box, although it lags behind the faster charging of some Samsung and Huawei phones. There is also support for wireless charging.

View our collection of other smartphones with the best battery life for alternatives.

Runner-up: Huawei P30 Pro

You will find an impressively large 4,200 mAh battery in the Huawei P30 Pro, which is sufficient to help you for two days before you need to find a power outlet. It is not only the large battery that gives this phone such & # 39; n endurance – Huawei has also taken a number of smart software tricks to optimize energy management. In addition to a durable battery, the P30 Pro also supports fast charging, with Huawei & # 39; s own SuperCharge technology that is completely empty within 70 minutes. If it is available where you are, then it is worth considering.

Huawei P30 Pro review

Best flagship: OnePlus 7T

Andy Boxall / Digital trends

Why would you buy this: You get the luxurious feel and appearance of a flagship, with matching power, for less money.

For whom: Anyone looking for a beautiful, powerful, customizable Android phone.

Why we chose the OnePlus 7T:

OnePlus has been providing affordable telephones with flagship specifications for years and the OnePlus 7T is the best release to date. The price crept up with its predecessor, the OnePlus 7 Pro, making it more flagship than flagship killer, but OnePlus seems to have taken the criticism to heart because the OnePlus 7T has a cheaper starting price of $ 600.

There is a truly stunning 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with an unusual 20: 9 aspect ratio, a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, and a buttery, smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It is clear, with deep black and accurate colors. It also supports HDR10 +, although it does not match the latest Apple or Samsung screens in terms of quality. There is a small drop of notch at the top and it is a flat panel.

You will find a lot of power here with a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and 8 GB RAM. It also offers 128 GB of storage and it is super fast UFS 3.0 storage. In general, this is one of the fastest phones that we have ever tested. It runs Android 10 with Oxygen OS on top, which is full of handy customization options and tons of optimizations compared to the previous version.

OnePlus has also worked hard to improve the camera, which was a weak link in the past. The OnePlus 7T has a set of three lenses consisting of a 48-megapixel lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a large f / 1.6 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a field of view of 117 degrees and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

The 3,800 mAh battery is sufficient for a busy day, but probably needs to be charged before bedtime. Fortunately, the Warp Charge fast-loading system can bring the OnePlus 7T from zero to 70% in just 30 minutes.

If you are looking for disadvantages, the absence of wireless charging, the average battery life and the lack of an IP rating will come out, although OnePlus says the phone is water resistant. All in all, however, it is a fantastic value for money.

OnePlus 7T assessment

Runner-up: Asus Zenfone 6

With just $ 500, the Asus Zenfone 6 is a real bargain. It has a 6.4-inch LCD screen, a Snapdragon 855 processor with 8 GB RAM and a serious endurance thanks to a 5000 mAh battery. There is also an unusual motorized reversing camera that can work as the main camera and fold up to serve as the selfie camera. It combines a 48-megapixel main lens with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. We also love the streamlined ZenUI software, which feels close to the pixels of Google. The only real drawbacks here are a lack of water resistance and wireless charging, and some people may not like the unique design, but this phone is undoubtedly of great value.

Asus Zenfone 6 review

Best small smartphone: Samsung Galaxy S10e

Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Why would you buy this: It is the perfect size for easy one-handed operation.

For whom: Anyone looking for a smaller phone with a great design and excellent performance.

Why we chose the Samsung Galaxy S10e:

Samsung has taken along some of the best elements of the more expensive S10 and packed it in an even more compact and affordable body in the shape of the Galaxy S10e. You will find a 5.8-inch dynamic top-class AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,280 x 1,080 pixels and HDR10 + certification. It lacks the curves of its larger siblings, and it's not that sharp, but it offers excellent color accuracy and you won't get tired of staring at it.

Inside you get the same lightning-fast Snapdragon 855 processor, allowing this phone to run the latest games and apps. It comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and there is room for expansion via the MicroSD card slot.

Samsung has opted for a main camera with a dual lens in the S10e, which combines a standard 12-megapixel lens with a variable f / 1.5 to f / 2.4 aperture and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f / 2.2 aperture. You will find a wide range of options and modes in the camera app, with which you can also record 4K video in HDR. There is a 10-megapixel lens with an f / 1.9 aperture around the front.

The 3,100mAh battery will withstand an average day, but it may need to be topped up if you plan to be out at night. Unfortunately, wired charging is not very fast, but you can charge wirelessly at the same speed. Ultimately, you get the most of what makes Samsung & # 39; s Galaxy flagships special for a knockdown price with the S10e.

Samsung Galaxy S10e review

Runner-up: Apple iPhone 8

Although the design is dated, this sleek smartphone will feel like a comfortable old pajama for old iPhone users. There is a 4.7-inch screen, fast performance that matches the iPhone X and a good 12-megapixel main camera. You will also find Touch ID and the latest version of iOS on board. The small battery is just enough to help you through a busy day and there is support for fast wired charging and wireless charging, although you have to purchase an extra set to take advantage of this. As phones get bigger and bigger, this form factor has virtually disappeared, so if you're looking for something small and you prefer an iPhone, this is the one you get.

Apple iPhone 8 review

If you still have not found what you are looking for, then we also have ideas about the best robust phones, the best phones for children and the best gaming phones.

Research and purchase tips

What is an unlocked smartphone?

A locked smartphone is linked to a specific provider's network, so if your phone is locked with Verizon, for example, you can only use it with a Verizon SIM card and a service plan. An unlocked smartphone can be used on any network. If you have paid in full for your phone, it must be possible to unlock it for free. We have a guide that shows you how to unlock a phone with any provider. You can also buy some great unlocked phones that work directly from the box with any courier.

Can smartphones get viruses?

Although it is possible to get viruses on iPhones or Android phones, most people mean when they say that & # 39; virus & # 39; is malware. Technically, the term virus means software that infects a host, inserts itself into an existing program, and then spreads that infection by replicating itself. They are a very small percentage of malware and extremely rare on smartphones, but not malware. You should definitely think about how you can protect your smartphone against hackers, because a little common sense can save you from having to work on removing malware from your phone.

What should I do with my old smartphone?

The most obvious thing you can do with your old smartphone is to pass it on to someone else. If you want to give the gift, wipe it away first; we have manuals for deleting your Android phone and resetting an iPhone to the factory settings. You may also want to convert that old phone into cash, in which case you want to read how you can sell your smartphone. You can decide to save it as a backup in case your new smartphone breaks down, but you can also reuse it with the right apps. It is better to pass it on to someone who can use it or find another use for it than to leave it in a drawer. If you can't think of a good way to re-use your smartphone, consider donating or recycling it.

How long does a smartphone have to last?

Realistically, you would expect to get two to three years out of your smartphone. You can extend the life of any smartphone by taking good care of it and it is always worth shopping for good protective covers. Nowadays there are also many good waterproof telephones to choose from. The problem with many Android phones is that manufacturers and providers are slow to release software updates, so that the software can become outdated and even uncertain over time. Buy an Apple or Google phone and you won't have that problem.

Do telephones cause cancer?

The question of whether mobile phone radiation is dangerous is still fiercely disputed in some circles. It is technically classified as "potentially carcinogenic to humans", but that makes it in the same category as coffee, gasoline, and nickel. There have been many studies, but we still lack scientific evidence to give a definitive answer to the question in one way or another. Most official agencies, including the Federal Communications Commission, Center for Disease Control and National Cancer Institute, agree that there is currently no proven link, but also acknowledge that we need more research.

How do prepaid phones work?

Prepaid cell phones work just like any other phone, but they come without a monthly contract or long-term commitment. You usually pay in advance for service. When you buy a prepaid phone, they usually have a fixed number of minutes, text messages and possibly a fixed amount of mobile data. This eliminates the chance of high costs. When you run out of money, you simply charge up by purchasing more minutes, texts and data in chunks.

Which operating system is best for you?

Here things become personal. Choosing an operating system for a smartphone is huge. You buy in an entire ecosystem of apps and compatible products when you choose between Android and iOS.

Apple & # 39; s iOS is beautiful, simple and easy to use and the App Store offers the best possible app selection. Every aspect of iOS is put together by Apple, and it shows. Android is more open and has fewer rules, which means more customization options, but it also means that manufacturers and app makers can intentionally ignore Google's material language and do whatever they want, making Android sometimes unrecognizable and messy. Android is beautiful, as seen on Pixel 4 and 4 XL from Google, but you don't always see it that way.

Because Apple is the only company that makes iPhones, it also has full control over software updates. As such, iPhone owners always get the most recent and best iOS experience possible. Android users do not have that luxury. Unless you own a Pixel device – and very few Android users – you may have to wait months for software updates.

Software updates include security updates that protect your phone against malware, viruses, and hackers. Android is the most targeted mobile operating system, so it is attacked by the worst bugs, such as Stagefright and Heartbleed, both of which remain uncontrolled on millions of Android devices. Google now issues a security patch every month, but many manufacturers do not or do not push it to users on time.

Apple, on the other hand, can fix security errors and immediately send the updated software to all iPhone users. Since most users update their software when prompted, most iOS users are protected against these very real threats. Apple & # 39; s iOS also offers full encryption without compromise.

How we test

A telephone is so much more than the specification sheet. Your entire life is stored on it, from your photos & contacts to your music and your favorite apps. For that reason, we pay a lot of attention to assessing phones to only recommend the absolute best.

We use every phone that we assess for a longer period as a daily driver to test all functions. We do benchmarks, play games, take photos, dive into water and use them until their batteries run out. Then we charge them and do it all over again. We test devices as real people use devices. We are not in a stuffy laboratory that performs obscure testing. We run around in the cities where we live, just like you use your phones. Then we think of each telephone compared to its competitors to come to a decision: do you have to buy this telephone or something else? If the answer is "something else", we'll tell you what to buy instead.

Smartphone innovation has reached a peak and the number of radical new functions that come out every year is shrinking. So if you buy a phone, you buy a device that is with you 24/7. It's a big choice, and things like apps, a product ecosystem, customer support, and security should be important factors in your purchasing decision.

