The best smart bodyweight scales on Amazon

Weight alone is not a determinant of overall health and each of us has a specific weight that best suits our body (along with other levels, percentages, etc.). It’s always a good idea to know your weight and track it, even on a semi-regular basis. Still, I always had a hard time doing it, remembering to jump on the scale to record the weight so I can keep the trends in mind – until Withings sends me his Wi digital scale -Fi Body + Smart Body Composition Wi-Fi to try.

This highly rated digital scale syncs via WiFi with an app to keep track of your numbers, including your weight and other data points like your body fat and water percentage (although these are less important than the weight and more difficult to define also). And the best part of this Amazon favorite is its fluidity of use. Once you jump on it, it automatically saves your statistics and synchronizes with your profile via the passive WiFi connection and you continue your day. (Bluetooth scales only require a more intentional connection, which is why I prefer WiFi connection.) No more typing the weight in a spreadsheet or saying and a fitness app what for what. All you need to do is remember to use the scale.

You can track up to eight different users, and the scale automatically recognizes who is walking on it and stores their weight in the correct slot. It’s an investment for you, for your partner, for whoever lives with you at home – and it costs less than $ 100 on Amazon. It also looks great with a sleek minimalist design that is sure to accent any bathroom or bedroom floor. If you can’t wait to start tracking your weight again, an automatic sync scale should be your choice and this is a great choice. | Get it on Amazon>

Other digital scales you can get on Amazon:

Etekcity Smart Body Fat Scale, $ 25 at Amazon: This Bluetooth compatible scale is the latest edition of Amazon’s best selling digital scale. There are still nearly 800 reviews, an average rating of 4.5 stars.

Arboleaf Bluetooth Body Fat Scale, $ 40 at Amazon: Similar to the above in functionality, this scale is designed with a white and silver surface and enjoys an extremely high rating with nearly 1,200 reviewers, giving it an average rating of 4.8 stars.

Smart Goods WiFi Smart Fat bathroom scale, $ 50 on Amazon: Building on the WiFi ladder space, taking superior goods is the most well-designed approach to the smart ladder, in my opinion. And, interestingly, the company offers direct support at your fingertips through the connected Weight Gurus app.

