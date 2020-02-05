The best ski racks and snowboard racks for 2020

Whether you’re on the road for a ski vacation or just going to your local hill, you need to be able to transport your skis and snowboards properly. Throwing them into the back seat is rarely the best option – they take up space, melt snow on the seats, and force the person in the back to pose in yoga-like poses to pick up the stack of equipment.

Instead, choosing a reliable set of ski racks is the best way to safely and comfortably carry your equipment. To help you wade through the sea of ​​options available, we’ve put together a list of the best ski racks on the market (including snowboards) as well as some additional things to consider when shopping.

Thule Snowpack Extender

With a carrying capacity for up to six pairs of skis or four snowboards, the Thule Snowpack Extender is equipped with a useful pull-out function that allows you to access it from both sides of your car. This means you don’t have to stretch over the car or run from side to side while loading your equipment. It also extends away from the vehicle so that when you remove your skis you never get snowed on the roof with a spray.

Each rack arm is equipped with soft, scratch-free rubber handles that keep your gear in place with no marks. The best thing is that with Thule’s one-key system, you can replace the lock cores and use a single universal key for all the accessories. So if you ski in winter and surf or kayak in summer, you don’t have to juggle sets of keys separately.

Yakima Skybox Carbonite 21

A cargo box is a fantastic alternative to a standard luggage rack if you need extra space outside of your rig to fit boots, jackets, helmets or other equipment. The Skybox Carbonite 21 by Yakima is the largest of the series and holds 10 sets of skis on 21 cubic feet. It has a double-sided opening and an extremely strong SuperLatch, which ensures that the lid does not open and your equipment flies over the highway.

The shape of the box is also very aerodynamic with a shape that minimizes the impact and reduces the sound of the wind whipping through the sides. If the 21 looks a bit too big, the carbonite is also available in smaller sizes.

RockyMounts LiftOp Smalls

RockyMount’s LiftOp Smalls is smaller than the full-width roof racks that extend across the car. It is a good choice if you want to keep part of your roof free for bicycles, kayaks or other sporting goods. This compact luggage rack fits two snowboards or up to three pairs of fat skis, ideal for people who venture into smaller crews.

The LiftOp Smalls has a slim, tubular design around the edges, is quiet and aerodynamic, keeps your fuel consumption high and reduces the need to scream about music due to a loud roof. It is operated with a simple click of the mouse, so you can add or remove skis with minimal effort. It also has secure, permanent locks. The soft padding not only protects your equipment from scratches, but also prevents the skis from wobbling.

SportRack Groomer Deluxe ski rack

You want to save a little money on all the big racks, but you can’t tell the difference? We think the SportRack Groomer Deluxe Ski Carrier is a great option. For a fraction of the price, you get all the functions in a large frame that can safely carry up to four snowboards or up to six skis. A large push button on the side of the rack enables opening even with gloves. A lock and padded arms ensure that your equipment stays safe and undamaged during transport and on the hill.

The rack works with many factory bars and third-party manufacturers, and users report that installation is quick and easy, with minimal noise during road transport. A word of caution: you have to lock the luggage rack every time you want to transport your equipment: The luggage rack does not remain closed until the lock is locked.

Buzzrack Buzzski Hitch-Mounted Rack

You don’t want to use a roof rack but you have a towbar on the back of your car? The Buzzrack Buzzski can carry up to four snowboards or six skis and is attached to your car with your handset coupling. For aerodynamic reasons, we only recommend this trailer hitch for SUVs. However, if you have the equipment and hate the idea of ​​a roof rack, the buzzski is apparently a solid option. It can even be folded down for easy access to your trunk without having to remove the rack yourself.

Buzzrack has also adjusted the luggage rack so that it can safely carry skis and snowboards of different lengths. The entire luggage rack is collapsible to simplify storage when not in use. Even though a carrier mounted on the tow bar is not for everyone, its unique design and the good ratings from buyers are crucial for it to be on our list of the best ski carriers currently available.

Inno gravity

The Inno Gravity rack differs from almost every other rack on our list due to its split design. Instead of a single latch to secure your equipment, two independent latches allow you to remove the equipment separately and from either side of the cart. This reduces the likelihood that your equipment will slide out on the opposite side of the latch when you are not parked on level ground.

You can also spread the two sides out along the handrail, making it much easier to access from both sides of your car. However, this design has a disadvantage. When using this luggage rack, you should carry equipment on both sides to reduce the impact on your car’s aerodynamics. You can’t put your gear in the middle of the rack due to the split design. This may not be the best choice for skiers and skiers who normally go on the slopes alone, unless you want to take more than one board or more skis with you.

How to choose the right ski or snowboard holder

When buying a ski or snowboard rack, there are numerous options to consider. First of all, you want to make sure that the rack itself is quiet and doesn’t make a lot of noise while driving. Listening to the wind whistling loudly through your crossbars quickly gets annoying – trust us. You also want to make sure that the handlebars are aerodynamic so that extra volume on the roof doesn’t significantly affect your fuel consumption when not in use.

The poles should be sturdy and durable and also carry a lot of weight. After all, each rack should be easy to use – accessible from the side of your car, easy to open and close, and smoothly lock and unlock.

Crossbar types

One of the most important decisions you have to make when buying a ski rack is the type of bars you want to use. There are three main categories: Round, Square and Aero. Round options are usually associated with Yakima brand racks, are moderately priced, and are generally relatively quiet and aerodynamic. Square racks, which are most often associated with Thule, make more noise, but are much cheaper. Then there are aero bars. These are often found in factory racks, are the quietest and most aerodynamic, but also the most expensive.

installation options

There are endless ways to install your new luggage rack, but each one depends on what type of car you have and what your roof looks like. Maybe your roof has built-in side walls or smooth factory rails. The surface may be completely bare or you may be using a truck roof. Options range from attaching side brackets and clipping brackets to drilling holes in the top of your roof for permanent attachment.

Most rack manufacturers offer adapter kits. After you have selected and mounted your rods, you can choose from a variety of compatible racks. However, if you have a specific rack in mind before buying your crossbars, you should check their compatibility.

