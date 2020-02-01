The best ski backpacks for 2020

The mountain is calling and you have to go – fresh powder expected. If you’re a backcountry enthusiast, this means hiking through pristine snowfields, enjoying breathtaking views of the mountain peaks, and venturing through heavenly powder sprays. If you enjoy driving in the resort, it means that you make deep tree turns, make quick park laps and make gentle, freshly groomed runs.

Wherever you want to go skiing or snowboarding, it is helpful to take some of your equipment with you. You need at least space to accommodate, for example, replacement glasses, a tool for your bindings, an additional layer, an additional helmet or a hydration pack. If you’re on a multi-day tour, you’ll want more supplies like emergency equipment, beacons, shovels, groceries, extra insulation, a flashlight or headlamp, straps for your skis or snowboard, and possibly even an avalanche bag.

To help you know which backpack is best for your winter experience, we’ve reviewed the models available and tested a number of models from the best outdoor brands on the market. Here you will find a selection of the best ski backpacks that are perfect for a day or a weekend in the snow.

Athletico ski boot bag

In the spacious Athletico ski boot bag you can store your shoes separately from the rest of the equipment so that the other items stay dry and free of dirt. There is a boot in each of the side pockets with zip. Vents and eyelets are on the bottom to drain melted snow. The large pocket in the middle is large enough to store the rest of your gear, and a padded back near your lumbar spine makes transportation a little less stressful.

The entire bag is made of water-repellent polyester so that your things stay dry even in the snowiest conditions. Reflective material in the piping and over the straps provides additional security when you travel with the bag in poor visibility or after dark. You can’t beat the price either – this is one of our cheapest options on this list.

Athalon everything

It is obvious how the Athalon Everything bag got its name: you can literally fit anything in it. A large pocket in the middle not only fits in your snow gear, but also for changing clothes and a helmet. Separate ventilated pockets keep your wet boots away from everything. There is even a pocket on the front for storing your MP3 player or smartphone. The padded back provides extra comfort when you use it as a backpack, and a strap on the top allows you to use it as a tote bag if you prefer.

Perhaps what interests us most about Athalon’s bags is the five-year manufacturer’s warranty. It’s one of the best in the snow sports industry and we feel a lot more comfortable spending around $ 70 on a backpack. But it’s worth it – the quality is noticeably better than most and the company stands by its product.

Transpack Edge

The Transpack Edge is a cost-effective variant of the XT1 and features the “isosceles storage system”, which has become the hallmark of the company’s bag design. The triangular shape of the bag may not take up the space of the previous two bags and makes transportation easier since it is far less bulky.

One thing we miss from the other bags is the back padding to protect your back. However, this shouldn’t be too much of a problem as this bag doesn’t offer as much space as some other bags. However, the straps are padded, which relieves your shoulders.

Patagonia Descentionist

Patagonia’s incredibly durable Descentionist is made from bombproof Cordura material and offers everything you need for every winter expedition. With a main compartment with an asymmetrical rotating collar, the backpack opens particularly wide so that you can store everything in it, while a secure drawstring holds everything together.

It has an extremely practical zipper on the side for additional equipment and a special pocket for a probe or avalanche tool. In addition to its versatility, it is also an extremely comfortable backpack with a high-density foam back panel and a padded hip belt that carries heavy loads without squeezing your back.

Dakine Heli Pro

The Heli Pro by Dakine is the ultimate crossover backpack. It is a smaller, mass-free resort backpack that doesn’t get caught in chairlifts, and also offers enough backcountry features to survive a day off the slopes. It offers numerous functions, including a fleece-lined glasses pocket, a shovel compartment, loops for attaching the helmet and a rescue whistle for the chest strap.

It offers the wearer the possibility to put on snowboards vertically and with a diagonal or A-frame attachment for your skis. The padded hip belt and back area ensure a comfortable fit and the adjustable straps ensure that it does not rub or rub, even at breakneck speeds. As a bonus, the package fits the Dakine impact protection for the spine and offers additional safety and protection.

The north wall of Borealis 28L

The North Face Borealis 28L backpack is much closer to a traditional backpack than some of our other models, but we like it both for its style and versatility. This special backpack cuts a good figure in the city with the included laptop bag and many fleece-lined pockets for your other gadgets and treats. But it is also at home on the trail and on the slopes with stretchable water bottle holders and external bungee storage for wet equipment.

The Borealis has no place for your boots. It is water-repellent, but not necessarily waterproof. Its style and ability to be more versatile than your standard ski backpack still make it an attractive option.

Herschel Supply Little America 25L

We’ll be honest: Calling a ski backpack could be a bit tiring. However, Herschel’s Little America 28L has a design that caught our attention and won our hearts. The design was designed by the company based on the classic mountaineering backpacks of the past, but with some modern amenities.

A magnetic lock keeps all your valuables safe, while the impressive 28-liter interior offers more than enough space to store almost everything you need. There is even a media pocket in which you can stow your media player or smartphone. Contoured straps and mesh back padding make it comfortable to wear over a longer period of time.

How to choose the right ski backpack

Sure, you can use just about any backpack the next time you hit the slopes, but we wouldn’t recommend it. The most important thing to consider when looking for a bag to carry your things on the slopes is water repellency. The bag gets wet and you carry snow-covered equipment in it.

If you want to carry your boots in your pocket, make sure the bag you choose has separate pockets for them. A good ski backpack also has eyelets and vents that allow water to drain from the melting snow instead of collecting on the bottom of your backpack. We also recommend that you buy the smallest bag you need to carry your essentials – especially in the backcountry, you don’t want to carry around a ton of extra weight.

It doesn’t matter what type of bag you choose for transport around the mountains. However, if you want to ski or ski with your bag, a traditional style backpack is easier to handle. Higher quality bags have straps that you attach around the waist area to minimize displacement. This can be problematic when you are on the slopes.

What do the L numbers mean?

You may find that some bags have a number after the name, e.g. B. “16L” etc. The industry measures the space in a bag in liters. A 16-liter backpack can hold up to 16 liters, and so on. While bag sizes are available in sizes 30, 40, and more, you should use at least 28 liters (which is still quite large) for snow sports purposes, unless you plan to camp on the slopes overnight. We doubt that most of you will.

