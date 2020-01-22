Photo credit: Raphael Orlove

Jalopnik is proud to say that the right power is 300 HP. I would now like to forward something that has been close to my heart for some time: The best wheel size is 15 inches.

I love a lot of cars with bigger wheels. For example, there are donks that glide and shine. You wouldn’t want a donk for 15s.

There are classic cars like the Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 from the late 1920s and early 1930s. That would look silly with a 15 “rim. These are understandable deviations from perfection, understandable compromises.

But for pretty much all other normal cars, they look better with 15 and performance tires than with 15 and large off-road tires.

Old cars look good in the 15s.

New cars look good in the 15s.

Even new cars look good at the age of 15 when they hit the ground and look like giant go-karts designed to blow oil pans into NYC potholes, like this fit I did about a year ago have seen.

They allow you to drive larger tires with more sidewalls to give you a better driving experience. Why are the rally tires the easiest to find at 15? That’s right, because they are the toughest and best.

They don’t put a large unsprung weight in the corners of your car and damage your ride even more.

Maybe you think of Raph, that’s total nonsense. My car won’t even fit 15 without changing the brake discs and calipers. The cars that look best at the age of 15 are rally cars and cars from the 80s and 90s.

Oh, sorry, did you mean the best cars? Yes. The more your car looks like a rally car or something that came with a TWIN CAM sticker on the side, the better.

All of this means that there are some bikes that are good, some bikes that are bad, but it is the 15s that are the best.