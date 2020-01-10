The best signs of Australian climate protests in the midst of the bush fire crisis

Loading...

Thousands of Australians took to the streets in nine Australian cities on Friday to protest the government’s inaction against climate change and the forest fire crisis.

So far, bushfires have hit more than 6.3 million hectares and killed 27 people. Millions of animals have died, at least one species is threatened with extinction and ecologists fear that the rainforest will never grow again.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has received widespread criticism from the public for his ineffective response to the worsening bushfire crisis and his government’s climate policy. In particular, his decision to go on vacation to Hawaii last month when the bushfires continued to blaze caused widespread outrage.

On Friday, the Australians voted with their feet and marched across cities in cities to call on their prime minister to resign. The protests – which took place in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth – were organized by the national student climate organization Uni Students for Climate Justice. Some of the protests were themed “Sack Scomo”.

Here are some of the best signs of the protests.

“If it were called Father Nature, maybe you would give a shit,” is a sign.

Climate protesters in Sydney on January 10, 2020.

PICTURED: MOHAMMAD FAROOQ / AFP via Getty Images

“We are protesting this Friday because we are outraged by the criminal negligence on the part of our government in relation to the climate change-aggravated Bushfire crisis,” Uni Students for Climate Justice wrote on their Facebook page.

Participants hold posters during a demonstration in Sydney.

PICTURED: MOHAMMAD FAROOQ / AFP via Getty Images

“We are protesting to give a voice to tens of thousands of people who want real action against climate change and real resources for emergency services,” added the group.

Tens of thousands of Australians gathered in the cities as deadly, climate-related bushfires swept across the country.

PICTURED: MOHAMMAD FAROOQ / AFP via Getty Images

The protesters have five key demands: help and support for bush-hit communities, money for firefighters, land and water sovereignty for indigenous people, an urgent transition to renewable energies, and a transition for fossil fuel workers.

“When we burn, they burn with us.”

Picture: PAUL BRAVEN / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Some of the signs pushed Morrison to resign, others related to his recent trip to Hawaii with his family.

Signs from “Sack ScoMo!” – Protest in Sydney, New South Wales.

Image: STEVEN SAPHORE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Other signs focused on the destruction of wildlife by the bushfires.

“G’day, let’s be buddies”

Image: STEVEN SAPHORE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

“From gov = koala killer” is a sign.

PICTURED: MOHAMMAD FAROOQ / AFP via Getty Image

“I want you to pretend your house is on fire because it is on fire,” says a sign on the Sydney protest.

A protester at the rally in Sydney.

PICTURED: MOHAMMAD FAROOQ / AFP via Getty Images

Scientists link the increase in forest fires to climate change. For many years, scientists have been warning about the effects of climate change on the Australian fire periods.

As early as 2008, a large independent study predicted that the fire season would “start earlier, end a little later and generally be more intense”. Forward-looking, if not extremely worrying.