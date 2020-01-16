The best Sigma lenses for your DSLR or mirrorless camera

Sigma has long been a favorite external lens company for combining high quality and low price. Whether you are photographing Canon, Nikon, Sony or an L-Mount camera from Leica, Panasonic or Sigma, Sigma has a number of lenses to choose from.

Almost every lens on this list comes from Sigma’s Art series, lenses built for pixel peepers who want the sharpest sharpness with the brightest aperture openings. Every Sigma lens with Art in the name we tested – from dozens of lens tests – has met or exceeded our expectations. We’ve said it before – if Sigma has an Art lens for the focal length that you need, you should probably add it to your bag. The contemporary line from Sigma is cheaper, while the sports line is designed for sports photography.

Here are our favorite Sigma lenses, from wide angle to telephoto.

At a glance:

Best Sigma wide-angle zoom: 14-24 mm F2.8 Art

Best Sigma wide angle prime: 35 mm F1.2 Art

Best Sigma portrait lens: 105 mm F1.4 Art

Best Sigma telephoto scoop: 135 mm F1.8 Art

Best Sigma telephoto lens zoom: 150-600 mm F5-6.3 Sports

Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art

Best Sigma wide-angle zoom

Why would you buy this: Exceptionally sharp images and robust build quality in this ultra wide angle

For whom: Any photographer who needs a clear wide-angle, with a small zoom flexibility

Why we chose the Sigma 14-24 mm F2.8 Art:

Ultra-wide lenses are a challenging optic to design, but Sigma not only manages to push the focal lengths of 14-24 mm, but also does this with excellent sharpness. We were briefly impressed by the lack of chromatic aberration or colored edges of the lens. Despite the wide focal length and the high-end build, the Sigma has succeeded in combining a clear f / 2.8 aperture.

In keeping with the Art Series tradition, the 14-24 mm is dust and splash water resistant with a robust construction that feels like it will last a long time. However, that built and high-quality glass has a trade-off. It weighs 40 grams and is hardly a pancake lens. The rounded front glass also means that you cannot use this lens with a screw-on filter.

Although this lens may be heavy, the image quality, build and price are excellent. It is worth a look for every photographer who needs that clear wide angle. This is the older DSLR variant here, available for Canon EF, Nikon F and Sigma SA mounts, but Sigma has a new, mirrorless version with updated optics and a considerably smaller footprint for E-mount (Sony) and L -confirmation (Leica, Panasonic, Sigma) cameras.

Read the full Sigma 14-24mm f / 2.8 DG HSM Art review

Sigma 35 mm F1.2 DG DN Art

Best Sigma wide angle prime

Why would you buy this: The ideal 35 mm lens with exceptional sharpness and bokeh

For whom: Perfectionists with a large budget

Why we chose the Sigma 35mm F1.2 Art:

The Sigma 35 mm F1.2 DG DN Art is one of the best full-frame 35 mm lenses out there – and perhaps so best. True to the name of the Art series, the lens offers exceptional sharpness and imperceptible distortion. Designed with high-end optics including three aspherical elements, there is virtually no chromatic aberration.

Even the biggest bokeh fans will be satisfied with the blur of the f / 1.2 aperture, making this a great lens to work in limited light – although vignetting is quite strong at f / 1.2.

On the outside, the lens is dust and splash resistant and is equipped with a focus lock and aperture-the-click switch. With all this, the lens is of course not light of about 38.5 grams. It almost feels like it needs a tripod collar, not something we would normally say about a 35 mm.

Do you need the Sigma 35mm F1.2 Art? No – an f / 1.8 or f / 1.4 will be sufficient for most and cheaper. But Sigma clearly shows off this lens, and its exceptional quality makes it the right choice for photographers who want nothing less than the best. As a mirrorless lens, this 35 mm is only available for Sony E-Mount cameras or Leica, Panasonic and Sigma L-Mount cameras (Sorry, Nikon and Canon users).

Need something wider? The Sigma 28 mm F1.4 Art is another good choice.

Read the Sigma 35mm f / 1.2 DG DN Art Review

Sigma 105 mm F1.4 Art

Dear Sigma portrait lens

Why would you buy this: Exceptional image quality and a high-quality construction make this lens the ideal choice for portraits.

For whom: Portrait photographers

Why we chose the Sigma 105mm F1.4 Art:

The Sigma 105 mm F1.4 Art is perhaps one of the toughest portrait lenses – but it is also the best portrait lens that we have tested. The focal length of 105 mm combined with the f / 1.4 aperture ensures silky smooth background blur. Even wide open, the lens is impressively sharp and the sharpness does not fall away from the center. Vignetting is minimal thanks to the gigantic front element.

Although the 105 mm produces some of the best portraits we have seen, this is not exactly the most well-designed lens. To achieve that image quality, Sigma had to use many large, heavy optical elements, creating a prime lens that weighs 3.6 pounds. Fatigue can be a real problem here and without optical stabilization a short shutter speed is often required to compensate for hand movements.

No matter how unwieldy it is, the exceptional photos that the 105 mm F1.4 Art delivers make it worthwhile. For serious portrait photographers, it is worth beasting. The lens is available for Canon EF, Nikon F, Sigma SA, Sony E, L-mount cameras.

Do you want a great portrait lens that is more manageable? View the Sigma 85 mm F1.4 Art.

Read the full Sigma 105 mm F1.4 Art review

Sigma 135 mm F1.8 DG HSM Art

Best Sigma telefoto prime

Why would you buy this: A clear aperture and telephoto zoom make this lens ideal for many subjects, including portraits

For whom: Portrait photographers and bokeh fans

Why we chose the Sigma 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art:

Of course, the handy fifty is one of the most common portrait focal lengths, but – like the 105 mm – photographers miss many beautiful backgrounds by opting for a shorter lens. The 135 mm focal length brings the background closer, exaggerating the blur through the clear f / 1.8 aperture while providing a flattering amount of compression for portraits. The lens is very sharp, while distortions and other imperfections are minimal, even with wide open photography. Although ideal for portraits, the lens also did well with still lifes, landscapes and nature.

Although the optic required to make a telephoto f / 1.8 lens means that this Sigma is not a lightweight, it is a pound lighter than our favorite Sigma portrait lens, the 105 mm. Just like other Art lenses, it is sealed against dust and moisture. The design also includes a focus limiter to increase the focus speed when working with subjects outside a certain distance.

The Sigma 135 mm F1.8 Art is ideal if you need to bring subjects close to low light or if you require a lot of background blur. The lens is available for Canon EF, Nikon F and Sigma SA mounts, as well as E-mount and L-mount.

Read the full Sigma 135 mm F1.8 DG HSM Art review

Sigma 150-600 mm F5-6.3 Sport

Best Sigma telephoto zoom

Why would you buy this: Do we have to say more than 600 mm?

For whom: Sport and nature photographers

Why we chose the Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Sport:

Sports and nature photographers often need a lot of reach, but have little time for lens changes. The biggest advantage of the Sigma 150-600 mm f / 5-6.3 Sport is already well known – the 150-600 mm versatility is hard to find. The aperture is not very clear, but for many photographers the exchange for that versatility is worth it.

A 600 mm lens at f / 6.3 does not of course have the image quality of an f / 1.8 prime lens, but given all that zoom power, the lens produced a number of pretty solid images that we could not have achieved otherwise. The long zoom lens is mixed with a solid stabilization system and the autofocus engine was able to keep up with the action.

Just like those prime lenses, the extra functions place the lens on the large side, even in comparison with comparable competing lenses. The exterior is also weather-resistant, but if that’s not a requirement for you, you might want to view Sigma’s 150 – 600 mm contemporary lens, which costs half, but is not as well built. But if you need that versatile zoom range in a lens that photographs in the rain, the Sigma 150-600 mm f / 5-6.3 Sport is an excellent choice. The lens is available for the Nikon F, Canon EF and Sigma SA supports.

Read the full Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 Sport review

