The best shows on Disney + right now (February 2020)

There is no denying that Disney + is filled with great things. It has (almost) all Disney animated films. It has The Mandalorian, the first live action Star Wars TV show. It contains original content from National Geographic, the entire Pixar library, Disney’s classic live-action family films and much more.

With more than 600 series and films in its library, Disney + has almost too much to offer. We are here to help. Regardless of whether these programs are nostalgic favorites or new to you, Disney + has plenty of high quality television. Here are the best shows about the new streaming service.

Boy meets world

For seven seasons, the audience watched as Cory Matthews (Ben Savage), his girlfriend Topanga (Danielle Fishel), his older brother Eric (Will Friedle) and his best friend Shawn (Rider Strong) headed to the middle school and college where Usually with the help of their teacher / school principal / friend, Mr. Feeny (William Daniels). While Boy Meets World dealt with intoxicating topics like divorce, child abuse and underage alcoholism, it was also a cute and fun TGIF staple that delighted legions of fans – not to mention Girl Meets World, which is also available at Disney + ,

Marvel Runaways

Marvel Runaways focuses on the origins of the teenage superhero group Runaways and is on the edge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No Iron Man or Thor here – just six extraordinary Los Angeles teenagers who join forces to defeat their evil criminal parents, known collectively as Pride. After stumbling across a terrible secret and discovering that their parents lied to them all their lives, the runaways investigate what their guards are looking for and what else they can hide. Runaways, by Josh Schwartz (The O.C., Gossip Girl), an expert in teen shows, runs a fine line between superhero glamor and teen fear.

Darkwing Duck

During the day, Drake Mallard is a regular suburb who is annoyed about his adoptive daughter Gosalyn. At night he is Darkwing Duck, a masked superhero who spends the midnight hours with his pilot buddy Launchpad McQuack fighting crime. Sure, sometimes Darkwing’s ego hampers stopping evildoers, but when the going gets tough, he’s not just the hero St. Canard needs. He is the hero St. Canard deserves.

gargoyle

Unlike the other Disney Afternoon cartoons, gargoyles weren’t afraid to go dark. Gargoyles’ deep and nuanced characters, serialized storylines and pitch black tones don’t seem out of place today, but there wasn’t a caricature at the time (giving or taking Batman: The Animated Series). While the third season suffered some changes behind the scenes, the first two continued. If you have Disney +, it’s worth visiting again.

Gravity falls

When Dipper and Mabel Pines decide to spend the summer with their great-uncle Stan, a Huckster who runs Gravity Falls’ # 1 tourist trap, the Mystery Shack, they don’t know what they’re getting into. Gravity Falls is a kind of child-friendly mashup of X-Files and Twin Peaks. It’s equally exciting and fun and one of the best cartoons in the past 20 years. You’ll come to Gravity Falls, the longtime mysterious and bizarre creature, but it’s the adorable characters that keep you up to date. Gravity Falls is weird, but it sure has a lot of heart.

Hannah Montana

During the day she is the normal teenage girl Miley Stewart. At night she is the international pop star Hannah Montana – and almost no one knows her secret. Sounds like trouble? Oh that’s it. Hannah Montana not only started Miley Cyrus’ career (and helped revive that of her real father Billy Ray Cyrus), but it is also the top rated show in Disney Channel history. When you grew up with Miley, Disney + gives you the perfect opportunity to revisit the series: every episode is now available on Disney +.

The Mandalorian

The first Live Action Star Wars series got off to a surprising start and things are getting wilder over time. In this groundbreaking series by Jon Favreau, the director of Iron Man, Pedro Pascal appears as a masked warrior who travels through the shabby underbelly of the Star Wars universe, fighting former Imperial warlords, former Rebel shock troops, assassin droids and all other types of neoprene he-do-wells applied in his quest for the ultimate bounty. With the talents of Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Taika Waititi – and this directly in front of the camera – this is something special.

Phineas and Ferb

The stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb will have the best summer vacation they can. This is the only way they can do it: by building ridiculous and extremely dangerous devices in their backyard and avoiding the anger of their older sister Candace. Phineas and Ferb have the same energy as Family Guy (co-creator Dan Povenmire, who used to work on Fox’s animated sitcom), but it’s nowhere near as slippery, which results in a show that the whole family can enjoy. It’s a great time to meet Phineas and Ferb too: A spin-off, Candace Against the Universe, will appear in Disney + in 2020.

So strange

So Weird was never the biggest Disney Channel series, but has become a cult classic over the years. The title tells you why. In this X-Files inspired series, a young girl tries to find a way to communicate with her dead father while on tour with her rock star mother. In the end, it comes into conflict with ghosts, vampires, bigfoot, angels and all sorts of other paranormal creatures. If you want something darker than the typical Disney Channel fare, look no further. You have found it.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The Clone Wars feature film, which also acts as a serial pilot, is not good. The cartoon series that follows very much is. While Star Wars: The Clone Wars started out as a typical action-adventure cartoon, it quickly turned into something much more complicated: a thorough and nuanced investigation of the horrors of war in the Star Wars universe. Over the course of six seasons – with a seventh at Disney + next winter – The Clone Wars deepened and expanded the Star Wars franchise in all sorts of unexpected ways. Even better? The end isn’t really the end – the story continues in The Clone Wars’ great successor, Star Wars Rebels.

The simpsons

What else is there to say about the Simpsons? Bart, Homer, Marge, Lisa and Maggie are not just cartoon characters. They are cultural icons, not to mention the stars of the longest sitcom in American history. Sure, there are probably more bad than good Simpsons episodes at this point, but that doesn’t matter. At Disney + you can repeat the glorious days of seasons 1 to 10 as often as you like. Trust us. They’ll never grow old.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody

Before Cole Sprouse chewed the backdrop for Riverdale, The CW’s sexy comic book adaptation, he and his real brother Dylan played twins who lived in the fictional Tripton Hotel, where they made plans with classmates and hotel staff. The Suite Life has been nominated for three Emmys who regularly top the best Disney Channel series, produce both a film and a sequel, and open the careers of young stars such as Sprouse brothers Ashley Tisdale and Brenda Song.

The proud family

The Proud Family was a groundbreaking television program for the Disney Channel. Disney’s first animated series, which focuses exclusively on an African-American family, is a delightful, sometimes crazy coming-of-age show that follows the pre-mature penny that navigates in the early years of her youth. Finding the balance between family, friends, school, and everything else that teenagers do is always easier said than done, but it certainly doesn’t help that Penny’s three-generation household seems to have a knack for larger-than-life hijinks to guess.

X-Men: The cartoon series

Wolverine and the X-Men (also available at Disney +) may be the superior cartoons, but there’s still nothing like X-Men: The Animated Series. The phenomenally catchy theme song. The ridiculous costumes designed by Jim Lee. The strange, funny moments that triggered a thousand memes. X-Men: The animation series doesn’t really hold out – if it was ever good – but it doesn’t matter. This Saturday morning comic was the first introduction to Marvel’s funny mutants for many fans, and it remains one of the most popular attitudes towards the characters. Nostalgia: It’s powerful stuff.

