The best shopping street in Britain is in the Wales countryside - where is your country? - The sun

Treorchy High Street in the Rhondda Fawr Valley, Wales, has been named the BEST in the UK.

The scenic main road, located in the Rhondda Cynon Taf district, triumphed after a demonstration of commitment to the local community, an improvement in the customer experience, an innovative approach to retail and an ecological mindset.

Treorchy High Street in Wales has been named the best in the UK. Credit: SWNS: South West News Service

A newly launched “Visit Treorchy” website has helped local businesses to be more online – previously only 32 percent of businesses had a website – while a strategic partnership provides digital training and support to local entrepreneurs.

A ‘Hop, Shop and Save’ scheme offers companies advertising space in local buses in exchange for in-store discounts for customers, helps to promote public transport, reduce air pollution and bring pedestrians to large stores – 80 percent of them are independently owned.

Treorchy also organizes activities throughout the year. Last year the city organized a two-day open-air cinema event, which was attended by 500 people every evening, an art festival and the annual Christmas parade.

It won a £ 15,000 prize for the local community in the coveted Great British High Street Awards, in partnership with Visa.

80 percent of consumers think that a flourishing main street makes a city a better destination Credit: Alamy

The news comes when Visa research found that 80 percent of consumers said that a thriving main street makes a city or village a more attractive destination.

IN THE ENTIRE COUNTRY

Belper Town Center was called a “Champion High Street” in England, just like High Street, Newtownards, Northern Ireland and Main Street, Prestwick in Scotland.

Rising Star of the Year, which identifies the main street that takes the lead in adapting and diversifying, was awarded to The Square in Kelso, a market town in the Scottish Borders.

It was praised for its innovative initiatives to stimulate pedestrians and consumer spending in the main street.

The ceremony, in Edinburgh, was attended by High Streets Minister Jake Berry MP and representatives from 39 nominated main streets.

Cities in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland also received awards Credit: Alamy

“FLOATING HIGH STREETS”

Rt Hon Jake Berry MP said: “Every place has its own unique strengths and challenges, but all our city centers and main streets have one thing in common – they are the beating heart of our communities.

“The Great British High Street Awards celebrate the enthusiasm and determination of local people who are committed to supporting their communities, growing their local economy and finding innovative solutions to modern challenges.

“I saw the very best of our main streets in Edinburgh and I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the winners of this year and to express my personal thanks to the individuals and communities who contributed to the future of the main street.

“I am delighted to see such strong examples of booming high streets of every nation in our UK.”

BACKING LOCAL AFFAIRS

Jeni Mundy, UK and Ireland general manager for Visa, said: “Treorchy and The Square in Kelso are fantastic examples of communities that have taken huge steps to transform their main street to significantly improve the experience for both locals and visitors.

“Their success shows that it is really important where you shop.

“For Treorchy, a rich cultural calendar combined with the desire to experiment with new ways to get people to shop local stores, shows how independent businesses can come together to make the main street a better place for everyone.

“Research from Visa shows that four out of five consumers say that a thriving shopping street makes a city or village more attractive, which underlines why we all have to support our local businesses.”

THE WINNERS

The full list of winners is:

Main street of the year: Hoofdstraat, Treorchy

Rising Star of the Year: The Square, Kelso

Champion High Streets:

England: Belper Town Center, Belper

Scotland: Main Street, Prestwick

Wales: High Street, Treorchy

Northern Ireland: High Street, Newtownards Rising Star High Streets:

England: Yarm High Street, Stockton-on-Tees

Scotland: The Square, Kelso

Wales: Palace Street, Caernarfon

Northern Ireland: Newry City Center, Newry

For more information about the Great British High Street Awards 2019 and details about all winners, visit: https://thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk/