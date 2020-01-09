The best sherpa and shearling slippers from UGG, Minnetonka, L.L. Bean and more

Loading...

Shearling and its synthetic counterpart Sherpa are two fabrics that only cry out for comfort. They are both used for everything from lining coats to lining slippers. This is the kind of material you look at and feel the heat. We decided to make sure your feet are as grilled as possible and have gathered some of the best sheepskin and sherpa lined slippers from around the world.

Women’s Minnetonka Tempe Slipper

Labeled as “all-purpose slippers”, this new style for the classic moccasin brand is focused on indoor-outdoor use. The suede mocs are lined with fur and have a fairly heavy sole that can take you from cooking from dinner to racing to the store because you forgot something.

HomeTop Fuzzy Knitted Memory Foam House Slippers

These slip-on house slippers have a rubber bottom and a memory foam insole for ultimate comfort. The comfortable lining will also wick away moisture and keep your feet warm but not sweaty. These are the kind of slippers you can’t wait to put on when you get back.

UGG Men’s Slipper Cooke Lined With Faux Fur

We really couldn’t have this job without including the UGG slippers. These are faux fur lined slippers that are made from wool and designed to look like real shearling. The backs are foldable so you can wear them like real slippers or moccasins, depending on how lazy you feel.

Olukai genuine sheepskin bootie

These suede ankle boots hug your feet but still give a little respite. The interior is lined with real sheepskin and the pull tab makes it easy to put on and take off. These are now my favorite shoes and I feel like they will remain for the foreseeable future.

KG. Roderic Evans Hideaways Men’s Slipper

With over 2,000 reviews and a 4.4 star rating, this bestseller is a great choice if you need slippers as soon as possible. The suede slipper is lined with sherpa and has elastic bands and a heel pull tab to help you slip in and out. The rubber outsole allows you to go outside without worrying about your soles.

Laura Ashley Women’s Faux Sherpa Quilted Slippers

Take a look at these slippers and you know they are comfortable. The fully faux sherpa slipper deforms your foot in a fuzzy softness and has a cushioned insole to add to the level of comfort. There’s even a hard outsole so you can run errands without worrying about putting on real shoes.

Look, their name is Wicked Good for a reason. They have been around for years and continue to be a best seller. Lined with real sheepskin and made from high quality suede and leather, these slippers are the ones that will last you for years to come. Plus, they come in a bunch of different styles.

Crocs Classic clog for men and women

The classic Crocs silhouette is lined with faux fur. Choose from 18 different colors with matching Sherpa lining. They are light, breathable and easy to wear. These have “weekend shoes” written everywhere.

